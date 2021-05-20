The girls tennis teams from Marion and Mississinewa will renew their rivalry in the sectional championship after each breezed to wins in the semifinal round Wednesday on Bill Beekman Courts at Marion High School.
The Indians lost just two games total in sweeping past Central Indiana Conference-rival Blackford, 5-0, while the Giants efficiently defeated short-handed Madison-Grant, 5-0 to secure a rematch with Ole Miss.
Marion earned a 4-1 win at Mississinewa in the traditional season-opening match between the two sectional finalists on April 7. First serve is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday.
Giants’ coach Doug Porter said part of the message to his team in preparing to face Ole Miss is to forget the results from the first time around.
“Every single year Mississinewa always improves from the beginning of the year to the end. To win a championship it shouldn’t be easy and it’s not going to be easy,” Porter said. “We’re going to have to play well because this team has improved a lot from the beginning of the year. We’ve been telling them that for a long time.
“The first match was six weeks ago. I think our girls are confident but they know we have to play well to be successful.”
Less than two weeks had passed since Mississinewa beat Blackord in a similar manner on its May 5 Senior Night. The Indians lost just one game in a 3-0 sweep over the short-handed Bruins.
Ole Miss coach Bruce Fleming wanted to make sure complacency didn’t slip onto the courts with his team on Wednesday, and he was pleased with the level of focus and effort he got from the Indians.
“As a coach I had a different tactic trying to get them to stay focused tonight knowing we have not played out best against some of the teams that don’t challenge us,” Fleming said. “I did not want that to happen tonight. I told them I'm going to be a little intense and be insistent that they stay focused and (make) sharp moves on the court, move crisply. I tried my part to keep them motivated and intense.
“I thought they did a good job being focused. There’s still some things we need to clean up.”
All three singles matches went the way of the Indians by identical 6-0, 6-0 decisions: sophomore Madison Fuqua defeated junior Brianna McNeal at No. 1, junior Taylor Kern handled junior Vanessa Carroll at No. 2, and junior Olivia Lucas beat junior Kelli Rinker at No. 3.
Juniors Ella Frantz and Hallie Sullivan claimed a 6-0, 6-1 decision over juniors Paula Ezpeleta-Bofill and Lola Valadie at No. 1 doubles while juniors Alicia Hunt and Isabelle Lucas topped sophomore Riata Rouch and freshman Ammee Uggen, 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
“Throughout the season we’re talking about making sure we’re working to improve out skills and to play our best at the end of the season,” Fleming said. “Right now, they are playing their best of the season, the best of their lives, actually, at this point for all of them. We’ve still got a lot of things to work on. We’re not there yet but they’re going into sectional play playing their best tennis.
Fleming said the approach for his team in its rematch against the Giants will be pretty simple.
“We’re coming in here to hopefully fire on all cylinders and try our best to earn every single point,” he said. “Earn the next point, that’s our goal tomorrow. We’ve got to fight and scrap, claw and not quit and not give up any easy points.”
Marion started its match with Madison-Grant holding a 2-0 lead as an unusually low number of girls for Argylls’ coach Tony Pitt this year and some late-season attrition meant M-G could only fill spots at three positions.
The Giants quickly clinched the win with junior Jaden Sebastian earning a 6-0, 6-0 decision over sophomore Alexa Counceller at No. 1 singles. Marion freshman Graciella Solis defeated freshman Mya Stansberry, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles and juniors Marley White and Issy Leach claimed a 6-2, 6-2 triumph over M-G seniors Nancy Chapel and Abbie Hostetler.
“Covid obviously hurt with not getting some more numbers. Kids playing other sports and some kids ill as well,” Pitt said. “I had a kid that just came back to school this week. She had covid and was dealing with some things from that. It kind of lingered on. There’s not necessarily one thing we can point out, just kind of down year as far as numbers go.
“That’s obviously difficult when you have to win all the matches that you have,” he added. “I just told them to play hard and enjoy the moment because we didn’t have a season last year and didn’t have a sectional last year, so just enjoy the moment and try to last out there on the court as long as we can.”
Porter said he was pleased with the focus of his team on Wednesday and with the progression its made throughout the spring. And a rigorous late-season schedule has the Giants (12-4) ready for the tournament.
“We’ve been battle tested in our regular season and conference tournament. We’ve seen a lot of good teams, had a lot of close team matches and individual matches,” Porter said. “We've won some, we’ve lost some, but I think we’ve learned from some of those losses.
“I really think all five positions, in the last couple weeks, have been in some tight spots, so I think they are used to feeling pressure right now,” he continued. “You’ve got to be in those in positions and sometimes you’ve got to lose in order to figure out how to win. A couple of our spots have done that recently so I think we’re ready for the sectional championship.”
