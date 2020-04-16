The Marion boys golf program has a long and proud tradition, but 2019 was a struggle with the number of players on the course for the Giants.
Giants’ coach Jerry Freshwater was encouraged entering the spring of 2020. Although Marion was going to be young with four freshmen, the Giants returned three other players from last year who had a year of experience under their belts.
Marion was to have just one senior who had limited experience playing golf, but Kollin Ashbrooke helped play a key role for the Giants last season. Freshwater had hopes for much more from Ashbrooke entering the 2020 spring season.
“He didn’t play much (prior to 2019),” said Freshwater of Ashbrooke. “He probably played more with his dad. His dad is a golfer, grandpa played a little bit and they’d play a lot as a family, but he never played as a member of a team or anything.
“Just bringing the experience of having some knowledge of the game, wanting to learn and wanting to be a part of a team made us fill out well with the younger players we had,” he added. “He brought that leadership to us and being a good dude, a good student-athlete, that also helped out as well.”
Ashbrooke slotted in the No. 2 slot for the Giants in the Norwell Sectional last June and would have likely been in a battle for the No. 1 spot this spring. While his game showed improvement during the 2019 season, Freshwater believed the example Ashbrooke set on a daily basis was just as important to a team of very inexperienced players.
“He did a lot of good things for us. He was there every day, competed every day,” Freshwater said. “He showed the younger players to come and compete, work on the stuff you need to work on, try to improve and that’s what he did.
“He played a lot of the summer and that would have helped him this season,” he added. “The more you play, the better you are and the more confidence that you get. I think that is what he was lacking a little bit. The more he started playing, he started seeing the things he could do.”
Ashbrooke played varsity soccer this year and scored three goals in 13 matches for the Giants in the fall. He was also part of Marion’s bowling club team.
Freshwater shared the disappointment of students and athletes when the schools shut down for the year and ultimately the 2020 spring sports season was canceled. Still, he remains optimistic and encouraged for the future of Marion boys’ golf.
“I think we’re getting where we need to be,” he said. “The middle school (program) is helping out a lot. We’re getting three or four of those guys and we’re in the hallways constantly trying to (recruit) some other kids. We’ll get there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.