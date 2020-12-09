Rebuilding can be a tough process.
Sometimes the process includes games like the highly inexperienced Marion girls basketball team experienced Tuesday night in Bill Green Arena, and seasons like the one the Giants are enduring so far in 2020-21.
Not having the summer of 2020 to work with former coach Lawrence Jordan had already set the Giants back.
When Jordan resigned on Nov. 4, less than 36 hours before Marion was to open its season, it brought on a chaotic transition period as the girls had to quickly start adjusting to new coach Jerry Freshwater, and the coach had to learn about his players.
Freshwater guided Marion girls’ teams to 157 wins from 2005-16, the most in program history. It’s a safe bet that none of those 12 teams Freshwater taught in his first coaching stint at Marion started three freshmen, a sophomore and a first-year varsity senior like the one that lost 81-18 to Fort Wayne Wayne Tuesday night.
The Giants also played with three freshmen off the bench and without leading scorer and senior Olivia Aguilar, who will return to the team in the next day or so after being in quarantine. Aguilar has played in 42 varsity games with her four games this season, and is the only player remaining on the roster with any varsity experience prior to this season.
Still, through the Giants’ 0-5 start, Freshwater is encouraged by growth he’s starting to see. He said he's excited by the athleticism and potential he sees in his young players.
But Freshwater also realizes the work is just starting and there’s much work to do.
“It’s a great group of girls,” he said after Tuesday’s game. “We’ve just got to keep working, keep pounding at it, keep doing the basic stuff. It’s showing a little bit.”
Wayne attempted 80 shots on Tuesday, and made 36. The Giants made 8-of-32 field goal attempts.
“That’s what we work on every day, the fundamentals. Ball handling,” Freshwater said. “That’s what we have to keep doing. Its step-by-step. It’s a process. I knew when (Marion principal, Keith) Mr. Burke and (Marion AD, Steve) Mr. Moritz spoke with me about this team, I knew it was going to be a process.
“You stick with the process and keep working at the process to get better,” he added. “That’s the only thing I can do, the only thing I know how to do is just keep working. Hopefully we can get this thing turned back around.”
Freshmen Jackie Williams, Talia Alsup and Tori Beal all scored four points apiece. Williams had eight rebounds and blocked three shots. Beal grabbed six boards and had three steals. Sophomore Lelah Boyd scored two points and had six rebounds while senior Destiny Davis and freshman Nirah Esparza also scored two points each.
Marion’s girls played hard and rebounded well, though the Generals won the battle on the boards, 39-33.
The Giants worked to execute offense in the half court, but thinking about where to make the correct pass led to hesitation, and most often to turnovers. Playing freely, without hesitation, is another part of the game only learned through experience and continued repetition.
Freshwater will continue to work on individual skill development with the Giants. Improvement helps develop confidence and eventually competitiveness. As a former Division I point guard, he also understands growth as a player doesn’t just happen during a season, it’s a year round endeavor.
Freshwater hopes to help his girls understand their unlimited potential and what it will take to reach it.
“We have to get to where you’re not at the high school level and still trying to learn to dribble left and catch the ball,” he said. “…those are the things that we’re still trying to put in and still trying to run an offense against pressure. It’s real tough."
The most important part of the rebuilding process is pretty straightforward, Freshwater said.
“It’s playing. Not just playing right now then going to a different sport and not even touching a basketball until October of next year,” Freshwater continued. “You can’t do that. We cannot do that. The program cannot afford to wait on girls like that, we’ve got to get after it.
"We’ve got to get better and we’ve got to do the things we need to do to get better," he added. "I appreciate the girls that are giving it their effort with this team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.