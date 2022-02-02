A difficult season for the Marion girls basketball team ended in disappointment in the Giants opening game of Class 4A sectional 7.
Just six days after the Giants had their best point output of the season, a 55-44 win over Lafayette Jeff in Bill Green Arena, the Bronchos turned the tables Tuesday night with a fast start, strong finish and 37-28 win.
Jeff jumped out to a 13-2 lead, but the Giants closed with 14-9 at halftime.
Marion even grabbed brief, 21-20 lead with 2:20 to play in the third quarter.
However, Jeff scored the final four points of the the third and first five of the fourth to move in front, 29-21.
Freshman Tim’Asia Marble’s bucket with 3:10 to play pulled the Giants within three (31-28), but Jeff scored the final six points of the game to secure the win.
“It’s not the outcome we wanted seeing that we just beat them last week, but I am proud of the growth that our girls have made,” said Giants’ coach Julius Mays. “From game one to this game is drastically different. I knew they wouldn’t even start understanding (how to play) until he season was over and that’s there were are. It sucks that it ends this way.”
The Giants ended with 4-17 record, but added a 46-37 win over Liberty Christian after beating Jeff to close the regular season with two-straight wins.
Mays said the growth of his girls came in all areas of the game, but one particular aspect pleased him the most. An it was evident on Tuesday.
“Their fight,” Mays stated. “And starting to realize that we have no size and we have to use our speed. We saw flashes, now if we can turn those flashes into playing 75 to 80 percent of the game like that we can be special.
“We will never be able to be a slow down team. We have to create havoc,” he continued. “It was a struggle getting our girls to realize that. We’re really athletic and we have to play really fast. They’re young, so when I say play really fast they don’t grasp the concept of what I really mean. … It means we want to get the other team sped up so we can get easy points because we struggle offensively.”
Marion averaged 26.8 points a game for the season.
Marble led the Giants with eight points against Jeff. Junior Culeeya Jones added seven, sophomore Chistin Morgan scored six, sophomore Jackie Williams scored three while sophomore Talia Alsup and freshman Mezzie Allen scored two apiece.
The Giants will lose only two seniors: Jahnia Smith and Alayah Guerrero. Jones and Lalah Boyd are the Marion’s only two juniors so Mays will potentially return six sophomores and three freshmen from his tournament roster.
Mays was hired just a couple weeks before preseason practice started this year so he had limited preparation time with the girls in a very abbreviated offseason.
The Giants upcoming offseason will have a much different look and feel along with very specific objectives.
“Skill development. We really couldn’t hit that,” Mays said. “We worked on the basics: understanding and grasping concepts of the game. Our girls lacked game reps (at the beginning of the season) so now we’ve got game reps and have got the film to show them what we’re talking about.
“Ii’s important that we work on developing their skills, breaking down their shots, knowing what shots to shoot, picking their spots on the floor. Just the basic things like that,” he continued. “Playing over the summer will help so we can get that camaraderie. Our first time playing together was is in the season. ... We didn’t get a summer so we were behind the eight ball already. Getting the opportunity to do that in June and getting some our girls playing AAU, I think that will help a lot.”
Mays has an extensive basketball resume as a player and an assistant coach, but just completed his first year as a head coach. He said its been a learning experience for him as well as his girls and he looks forward to continuing the rebuild of the Marion girls program started this year.
“It was a huge learning experience,” he shared. “The game of basketball, as far as knowing the game, came to me easy so a lot of times I’ve got to take a step back and realize it’s not as easy for these kids. ... A big part of it is this is the first year they’ve really watched film. Part of it is just studying the game, understanding what I’m saying and grasping concepts of the game.
“It’s been a big eye opener but I’m a competitor and I love the challenge,” Mays added. “This is obviously quite the challenge, but I’m embracing it and I’ve loved every second of it. I would have loved to win more than four games, but the growth I’ve seen from my girls and the commitment is outstanding.”
