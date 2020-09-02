Leave it to the boys tennis teams from Marion and Mississinewa to bring a little normalcy to 2020.
Normal between the Giants and Indians typically means intense battles. Maximum effort given by all players throughout every volley on all five courts. Most matches are well played on both sides of the net, though final scores don’t always reflect the spirit of the competition.
Over the past five seasons the Giants and Indians have met 10 times, and nine of those matches have finished with a final score of 3-2.
Normal has also meant Marion coming out on top. The Giants have won 8 of those 9 matches, with eight decided by a single point.
So normal returned for a couple hours on Tuesday with the annual regular-season meeting between the Grant County rivals, this one at Marion’s Bill Beekman Courts.
Intensity, spirit and solid tennis were all in abundance as the two teams traded serves and volleys, lobs and drop shots.
The only thing lacking was a bit more drama. All five matches were decided in straight sets in the Giants’ 3-2 win.
Marion senior Jack Fauser scored the decisive point with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Ole Miss junior Ethan Sample at No. 2 singles.
“Mississinewa is a fine team, a fine program,” said Giants’ coach Doug Porter. “I know score-wise a lot of the matches weren’t too close, but there were some competitive points … Two singles was the most competitive match, the second set was a really good set. Ethan made a nice comeback there.”
“A match like this … exposes some of your weaknesses and shows you what you need to work on,” Porter added. “It’s still early in the year. Another month in our regular season to go and a lot of matches to improve. I think we’ll be better down the road and so will Mississinewa. They’re having a fine season so far. In another month we’ll both be better teams.”
Both teams are already pretty good. The Giants are ranked second in District 4 by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association, while the Indians are currently fourth in the same poll.
The race to score the first point on Tuesday took place on the doubles courts.
Marion earned the first point with its No. 2 doubles team of senior Clayton Drook and freshman Ryan Sebastian topping the freshman duo of Kannen Smith and Aiden Tignor, 6-1, 6-0.
The lead was brief as Ole Miss juniors Riley Fuqua and Ryan Scott put the finishing touches on a 6-0, 6-2 win over Soren Bruehler and Ryan Spitzer at No. 1 doubles.
Standout Marion senior Vikram Oddiraju was next to close out a point. He topped junior John Oliver, 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, giving the Giants a 2-1 advantage.
Junior Hayden Rowley pulled the Indians even once again with a 6-2, 6-0 win over junior Alex Spitzer at No. 3 singles, leaving only Fauser and Sample on the courts to decide the outcome.
After taking the first set, 6-2, Fauser jumped in front 4-1 in the second. Sample rallied to even the score at 4-4 before Fauser won the final two games to close out the match.
Marion moved to 5-1 with the win while Mississinewa endured its first loss of the year after starting with seven-straight wins.
“Doug and I just talked a little bit about being a little bit behind,” said Ole Miss coach Bruce Fleming. “I think for us, it’s a little bit not having the seniors, having some freshmen come in and COVID affected us. We’re about two weeks behind schedule.
“I think we can get there but it was just figuring out how we can have tough, good, hard practices while we’re worried about safety as well,” he continued. “I was so worried at the beginning that I didn’t get it figured out … So we got that figured out and we’re going to keep growing. This is a great match for us because it gives us so much information. With Ethan losing 6-4 in that second set and being right there, that’s gonna give us hope that we can keep working and we can get over the hump here.”
The signs of 2020’s normal sat all around Bill Beekman Courts watching the battle between the Giants and Indians unfold. The usual area of bleachers between the two sets of five courts was reserved for coaches, players, school officials and media members. Everyone was wearing masks and hoping the season continues to its conclusion without any interruption from COVID-19.
Should the season reach its conclusion, the potential rematch between the Giants and Indians is under a month away. The Marion Sectional is scheduled to begin on Sept. 29.
Marion continues its season by hosting Jay County on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The Giants then travel to play in the Richmond Invite on Saturday.
Mississinewa continued its busy week at Madison-Grant on Wednesday. The Indians then host Blackford on Thursday and will compete in the Fort Wayne Concordia Invite on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.