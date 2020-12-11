Vikram Oddiraju and Jack Fauser have spent a lot of time together on the tennis courts, but the two Marion seniors will share a new competitive experience as they officially close their high school careers Saturday.
Oddiraju and Fauser will compete together one final time as teammates Saturday in the annual Indiana Senior Boys North/South All-Star Classic, held this year at the Community Sports and Fitness Facility in Pendleton.
The All-Star experience is reserved for 36 of the top seniors in the state and in itself will obviously be new for Oddiraju and Fauser as they compete for the Northeast, one of four nine-member teams.
During the competition, the two Giants’ standouts will also compete as doubles partners in at least one match, something Marion coach Doug Porter said he doesn’t believe they’ve ever done.
Porter was also honored to be selected as one of the Northeast coaches, so he’ll have the opportunity to watch Oddiraju and Fauser conclude their prep careers in a most fitting role.
“I feel honored to be selected to be a coach, especially with having two players on the team,” Porter said. “It’s the first year to have two boys selected. We had two girls one year with Kayla Dubuque and Courtney Kreischer, but this is the first year for boys. It’s an honor to be able to share that experience with Vikram and Jack. We have a lot of fine players.”
The event is conducted by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association and the teams are comprised of top seniors from each of Indiana’s four quadrants: Northeast, Northwest, Southeast and Southwest.
Each of the three team matches in the round-robin style competition will feature three singles and three doubles matches. To help expedite play, matches will feature pro-set scoring, first to win eight games (win by two).
All players will see action in both singles and doubles competition throughout the day, giving Oddiraju and Fauser a chance to play together.
“The coaches determine a lineup for the team and are encouraged if you have teammates on a team to play doubles together for a round. Vikram and Jack will play together once,” Porter said. “I don’t know if they’ve every played together. I don’t think so. It will be a new experience for them.”
Oddiraju played only singles throughout his four years in purple and gold. He finished the 2020 season with a 21-5 record at the No. 1 spot and accumulated 81 career victories, which tied him for ninth in Marion boys tennis history with 2017 Indiana All-Star Riley Worland.
Fauser started his career at Marion as a doubles player and partnered with 2018 All-Star Jonathan Walts for two seasons at the No. 1 spot. He moved up to No. 3 singles as a junior then had a stellar 23-2 season at No. 2 singles this fall.
Fauser concluded his career as a Giant with 87 wins, tied for fifth all-time with 2012 All-Star, Daniel Harrold.
By earning 168 combined wins, Oddiraju and Fauser will graduate next spring as the third-winningest duo of classmates in Marion boys tennis history.
The duo helped lead the Giants to four-straight Marion Sectional championships and the 2019 Marion Regional title as well.
Aside from talent, work ethic and competitive spirit helped set Oddiraju and Fauser apart.
“They’ve had high expectations for themselves, which as coach has made my job easier,” Porter said. “I haven’t had to push them in that regard because they know how to prepare. They know what they need to do to better themselves, especially this year in the summer when we couldn’t be together as a team and train.
“They knew what they needed to do to work their game,” he continued. “That competitive nature in knowing they wanted, not just for themselves to accomplish, they knew what they wanted their team to accomplish. That second nature took over, that’s why day in and day out you saw those two guys on the court playing with each other, playing with really whoever wanted to play. That’s what I love about those two guys.”
Porter said Oddiraju and Fauser helped organize practice sessions for the Giants at Matter Park in June, when he wasn’t able to be around the team and provide guidance and instruction, particularly for Marion’s younger players.
According to Porter, most days Fauser and Oddiraju would either remain on the courts following a June practice or would return later in the day for another individual workout session to continue sharpening their skills and preparing for the fall season.
“When you have two competitors that have that drive to improve, know when they need to get out and work and just have the love for the game to want to do that,” Porter said, “they know that it’s going to make a difference not only for themselves, but ultimately for their team. That’s what makes it special.”
And Porter said he’s already seeing the impact Oddiraju and Fauser had on their younger teammates.
Porter is a math teacher for some of those young players and has been privy to some of their conversations in his classroom.
“Vikram and Jack have changed the outlook on those boys for tennis. They want to get better and improve. They know the challenges ahead of them,” Porter said. “I think they’re looking at it like we want to keep things going. We’re not satisfied and we want to keep the momentum going, do whatever that takes.
“We’ve had their examples to lead the way,” he added. “When you can leave that kind of legacy, that’s just as important as any on the court accomplishment that those boys have had.”
