“Defense, man. Defense”

James Bell’s face covering obscured his smile as he spoke those words Friday night in Dick Lootens Stadium, but did nothing to hide the pride and satisfaction heard in the voice of Marion’s football coach.

For good reason.

The Giants’ defense set the tone with its toughness early in the Class 4A sectional 20 championship game against No. 10 Delta, and kept the high scoring Eagles off the scoreboard until Marion’s offense got going.

Together, with some key special teams plays included as well, the Giants topped Delta, 38-21 to win the fifth sectional championship in program history, and second in three seasons.

“They gashed us a couple times, but we just keep fighting, keep fighting, keep trying,” Bell said of the Giants hard-nosed defense and power running game. “That’s what we do.”

Delta received the opening kickoff and immediately put the Giants’ defense on its heels.

Senior tailback Evan Conley busted off runs of 40 and 20 yards right through middle of Marion’s defense on Delta’s first two offensive plays of the game.

Quarterback Brady Hunt picked up six more yards on the third play by following the same path Conley used and the Eagles were perched at the Giants’ eight-yard line with a second down and four barely a minute into the game.

Bell burned a quick timeout and delivered a stern directive to the Giants.

“We just made the adjustment,” Bell said of the meeting. “They were doing what I said they were gonna do, run right up the gut. We’re gonna have to clog that thing up and we’re gonna have to make it fast.

“That’s what we did,” he continued. “They tried to stick with running right up the gut and we piled it up and kept quarterback from getting in.”

Indeed, Hunt tried to run through the middle on both second and third down but was stopped for no gain each time. After a false start penalty on fourth down backed Delta up to the 13, Ty Coleman intercepted Hunt’s pass at the goal line and fell out of bounds at the two-yard line to end the threat.

“It starts with our D-line. We just listened to coach and got everything together,” Coleman said.

The Giants netted just three yards on their first three offensive plays and punted it back to the Eagles, who started their second possession at Marion’s 47-yard line.

Conley covered 11 yards on the first two plays then Hunt scampered 21 yards on the third and Delta once again had a first down at the Giants’ 14.

Once again the Giants slammed the door shut, stopping Hunt for no gain on first down then dropping Conley for a three-yard loss on fourth-and-two from the six.

Still, Marion could only muster one first down on its next possession and punted it away for the second time.

Each of the next two possessions ended with punts, Delta picked up one first down and ran out the first quarter clock while Marion lost 10 yards on its three plays before kicking it away.

Delta used six plays to move back in to Marion territory before the Giants stopped Hunt for no gain on fourth-and-one from the 41.

On Marion’s first play after the stop, quarterback Cubie Jones threw a long pass to Braxstin Delgado who had streaked behind the Eagles secondary, but the would-be touchdown slipped through his hands.

Delgado made amends for the drop in a big way shortly thereafter.

Jones picked up eight yards on each of the next two plays to move the Giants into Delta’s end for the first time in the game. On third-and-11 from the Delta 45, Jones connected with Delgado for 21 yards and a first down.

It was the key play in Marion’s 11-play, 59-yard drive that ended with Khalid Stamps scoring on an off-tackle run from 10-yards out. Kyle Coryea’s extra point staked the Giants to a 7-0 lead just 2:41 before halftime.

Delta returned the ensuing kickoff to Marion’s 49, but Hunt threw a pair of incompletions then was sacked by Johnny Davis for a six-yard loss on third down.

Josh Balfour returned Delta’s punt 20 yards to Marion’s 41-yard line and the Giants’ offense showed its quick-strike ability for the first time.

Jones picked up three-yards on first down then looked to Delgado again on a deep route, this time the junior hauled it in for a 56-yard touchdown with 1:07 to play and Marion took a 14-0 lead to halftime.

Marion managed just a yard on the first offensive possession of the second half before JD Fagan unleashed a 57-yard punt that was downed at Delta’s 12-yard line.

The Eagles gained only two yards before punting back to the Giants, who took over at Delta’s 40.

Jones lost a yard on first down but Stamps exploded through the left side of the line on the second play and raced 41-yards for a score that extend Marion’s lead to 21-0 just 3:30 into the third quarter.

Hunt threw three straight incomplete passes and less than 30 seconds expired off the clock before the Giants got the ball back at their own 39.

On third-and-two, Jones executed a read-option perfectly, faking a handoff to Stamps then running around the left end for a 53-yard score.

“The defense came in, I read (the defensive end) and took off,” Jones explained. “I had my two blockers, touchdown.”

Trailing 28-0 with just over 6:30 to play in the third quarter, Delta went into a quick tempo offense and covered 55 yards in seven plays with less than two minutes elapsing. Conley scored from three-yards out to cut the Giants’ lead to 28-7.

A Marion three-and-out followed and Delta stayed in its hurry-up mode to drive 83-yards in seven plays. Hunt sprinted the final 30 with 37 seconds left in the third quarter to pull the Eagles within 28-14.

The Giants offense started to slow the tempo down and put together a crucial seven-play, 74-yard drive. The key play was a leaping catch by Javion Davis that turned into a 50-yard gain on third-and-nine from Marion’s 27.

Coryea converted a 34-yard field goal with 9:11 to play to kill Delta’s momentum and give the Giants a 31-14 lead.

Delta burned up more than three minutes with a nine-play, 80-yard drive that ended with Hunt scoring from a yard on fourth-and-goal to cut the lead to 10 with 6:30 to play.

Marion saved its best drive of the game for the final one, eating up almost six minutes to move 54 yards on 12 plays while forcing Delta to burn all of its timeouts. Stamps capped the drive, game and sectional championship with a 12-yard touchdown run and only 36 seconds remaining.

“We knew coming in they had a division one quarterback, but we knew had to stop the run, execute and make them pass it,” said Johnny Davis, who’s been an anchor on both the offensive and defensive lines for the Giants all season. “Let us play passing defense, how we do best, and get to the quarterback.”

Hunt completed just 4-of-13 passes for 49 yards and was sacked four times, twice by Johnny Davis, once each by Jekwan Williams and Trevor Raih.

Conley picked up 176 yards on 24 carries while Hunt ran for 140 on 21 carries.

Stamps carried 25 times for 142 yards to lead the Giants. Jones had 12 carries for 63 yards and completed 4-of-7 passes for 134 yards.

“It’s fun because you get a pancake (block), and look up and they’re juking three people and are off to the races,” Johnny Davis said of blocking for Marion’s array of playmakers. “it’s the best seat in the house.”

Fagan averaged 41 yards on five punts for Marion while Coryea was 5-for-5 on extra points and converted his only field goal attempt.

Marion (9-3) travels to No. 15 East Noble (9-3) for their regional matchup on Friday. The Knights shocked No. 6 Leo, 10-0 in the sectional 19 championship Friday night.

“I told the kids with COVID, everything is unpredictable,” Bell said. “We didn’t even know if we were gonna make it to this far or even have a chance to be this far. But everyday we just say thank you and stay humble.”

Class A sectional 43

South Adams 55, Madison-Grant 7

The top-ranked Starfires (11-0) used some trickery to score on the opening kickoff en route to a 34-point first quarter explosion.

South Adams topped the Argylls for a second-straight year in the sectional 43 championship game.

Madison-Grant's lone score came in the first quarter on Clayton Powell's three-yard run.