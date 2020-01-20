Giants battle, fall to No. 8 Attucks
Moral victories are a rare occurrence when it comes to Marion Giants boys basketball, but Saturday’s loss to Indianapolis Crispus Attucks is certainly an exception.
It’s been a tumultuous two-plus weeks for the Giants, as tough a period as any Marion team has been forced to endure in recent memory. Since losing Jalen Blackmon for the season on Jan. 4 to a knee injury, the Giants have been searching to create a new identity without their leading scorer and floor general.
After their loss last weekend at Fort Wayne South, Marion coach James Blackmon was forced to suspend two players for inappropriate conduct ahead of Friday’s game at Indianapolis Tech (an 84-61 loss). On top of that, two more players quit the team.
Then in the Tech game, sophomore sensation RaSheed Jones and key reserve player Jake McCarthy were both injured and didn’t suit up against Attucks, who is ranked No. 8 in the latest all class poll released by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
But the short-handed Giants played with heart, grit and determination from the opening tip on Saturday. They stood tied with Crispus Attucks at 66-66 with just over five minutes remaining. However, the Tigers used an 11-4 spurt over the next three minutes to gain some separation, holding on to escape Bill Green Arena with an 81-76 win, which handed the Giants their fifth-consecutive defeat.
“That scoreboard gave us a false sense of wins and losses. I felt like everybody was a winner tonight,” Blackmon said. “With our injuries, we’re trying to figure it out. We threw different combinations together. The guys gotta believe if they come and play and play with that type of energy, we give ourselves a chance to improve. I thought tonight was the first step forward.”
Attucks jumped out to an early 8-3 lead, but JK Thomas hit back-to-back 3 pointers just 20 seconds apart and provide the first of 14 first-half lead changes. Thomas’ two triples also got the explosive senior going on what became a career-high 47-point scoring outburst.
The Tigers’ led 19-18 after one quarter, and the teams swapped baskets as the lead changed hands six times in the first two minutes of the second quarter. The final lead change of the quarter came 2:05 before halftime when Attucks’ senior Sincere McMahon, who has signed to play collegiately at Western Illinois, hit two free throws to give the Tigers’ a 35-34 advantage. Most importantly it started a 10-2 run for the visitors that resulted in a 43-36 lead at intermission.
Attucks led by as many as nine in the third quarter – the final time of which was at 51-42 with 4:20 remaining – but Thomas hit four-straight free throws before Josh Balfour hit a 2-pointer of his own to quickly close the Giants within 51-50 in less than two minutes.
The Tigers answered with five-straight points, but Balfour and Francesco Boniciolli scored on back-to-back possessions for Marion, keeping the Giants within 56-54. Jason Hall scored two for Attucks, Rodney Gipson hit 1-of-2 for Marion then Thomas swished home a 3-pointer just before the third-quarter horn to tie the game at 58-58.
McMahon hit four-straight free throws to give Attucks a 62-58 lead in the first 30 seconds of the final quarter, but Thomas hit a three and followed with a two to give the Giants their final lead at 63-62 with 6:43 to play. Two more free throws by McMahon and a rebound basket by Qu’Shawn Ware put Attucks up by three before Matthew Goolsby hit 1-of-2 from the line and Thomas got a steal and layup to tie the game at 66 with about 5:20 to play.
Ware then hit a 3-pointer to start the decisive 11-4 run for Attucks over the next two-plus minutes and the Giants could draw no closer than five for the remainder of the game.
“Tonight was a motivator. (Attucks) when you think about their ranking in the state, they’re one of the top teams in the state and we’re a couple possessions away,” Blackmon said. “If we make free throws, it could have been different.
“You can’t get those plays back, but we were right there in the ball game,” he added. “That shows if we come with the same type of effort and believe in our teammates, because that’s what it’s all about, trusting our teammates and our body language. If we change those things, if we don’t win the ball game, we’re going to play a competitive game.”
Thomas hit 14-of-31 from the field, 6-of-17 from 3-point range and 13-of-15 from the foul line in carrying the Giants offensively. Balfour finished with a season-high 12 points and led the Giants with seven rebounds.
McMahon led Attucks with 34 points while Ware added 14 and Malik Tansmore had 12.
Marion (5-7) hosts Anderson (1-13) in the first of two North Central Conference battles this week. IBCA No. 7 Lafayette Jeff (14-2) comes to Marion on Friday.
