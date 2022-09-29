Marion will try to add another chapter to its rich boys’ tennis tradition while Madison-Grant tries to author its most important page in a history-making season when the two meet to decide the Marion Sectional championship.
Both the Giants and Argylls earned a trip to the final match by way of 5-0 wins in the semifinals.
M-G topped Mississinewa by that score for the second time this season. Marion powered its way past Blackford led by a dominant performance at all three singles positions.
First serves will go up at 5 p.m. Thursday on Bill Beekman Courts with a trip to the Marion Regional on the line.
Marion quickly sewed up its trip to the championship by dropping only two games total in its singles matches.
Junior Ryan Sebastian topped Blackford senior Jacob Ludwig, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while junior Elijah Maki beat Bruin senior Jace Keplinger by the same score at No. 2. Giants' junior Ryan Spitzer scored the clinching point with a 6-0, 6-2 decision over junior Charlie Crabtree at No. 3.
Marion’s fourth point came via a 6-3, 6-1 win by sophomore Dylan Schuh and freshman Gabe Clark over juniors Lucas Penrod and Colton Yoder at No. 2 doubles.
The Giants No. 1 doubles team of juniors Todd Pederson and Daniel Terhune dropped the first set 7-6 (7-4) to seniors Derrick Elliott and Damon Thompson, but rallied to win the final two, 6-3, 6-4. It was the first win of the season for the Marion duo.
“It was good beating Blackford at every spot,” said Marion’s first-year coach Diana Spitzer. “A couple were really close matches so it was good to get the win.”
If Marion is to win the 33rd sectional title in program history, the Giants will need to find a way to avenge the 3-2 loss they endured at Madison-Grant on Sept. 13. Sebastian and Maki scored the Giants two wins in the first meeting.
“We need to play our game, not theirs,” Spitzer said of keys to the rematch with M-G. “Going out there with confidence and giving us opportunities to win the points. Being aggressive.”
At a quick glance, Madison-Grant’s two wins over defending sectional champ Ole Miss looked to be easy, but looks are sometimes deceiving.
Prior to taking the court on Wednesday, M-G coach Tony Pitt reminded the Argylls about the difficulty they had in subduing the Indians on Aug. 31 in Fairmount, when two matches were extended to a third set and another required a tie-breaker though it ended in a straight-set win.
Pitt also had another piece of advice for his players.
“I also told them we can’t win sectional today but we can lose it. It’s just the next step,” Pitt shared. “I was beyond pleased with how well they took the match. We competed well at every spot and they were lifting each other up.”
The Argylls first two points came from the doubles courts.
M-G junior Brogan Brunt and sophomore Ben Pax scored a 6-2, 6-1 win over sophomore Michael Kissane and junior Aiden Tignor at No. 1. Argyll seniors Davin Barton and Soren Price topped junior Nathan Hillsamer and freshman Kylan Willmert, 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2.
Junior Christopher Fox clinched M-G’s trip to the finals with a 6-0, 6-3 win over junior Micah Lord at No. 2 singles. Junior Clayton Hull finished off a 6-2, 6-2 win over Ole Miss junior Kannen Smith at No. 3.
Mississinewa sophomore Garrett Spencer won 6-2 in the first set over sophomore Luke Gilman at No. 1 singles, but Gilman rallied to complete the sweep for M-G by winning 6-2, 6-1 in the final two sets.
“I knew I had to change something, I had to stay in it mentally and had to change something up,” Gilman said of his though process after losing the first set. “Moving him more. The first set I kept him in the same place and let him move me around, but second and third set I tried to focus more on making him make those tougher shots.”
Mississinewa started the season under first-year varsity coach Jerod May with minimal varsity experience and the all-underclassmen team ended with a 7-12 record.
May spent several minutes after the match addressing the Indians and said his message was pretty simple.
“Take it personally,” May said. “What I love about this group is they’ve grown so much from start to finish, but it takes a lot of hard work. Madison-Grant out-worked us both matches we played them.
"It takes hard work and we’ve got a bunch of two-hour guys that just come to practice and thats it. We can’t have that anymore," he added. "We know what it takes now so take it personal and come back next year with a vengeance kind of thing.”
Madison-Grant’s win was it 19th of the season, which increased the program record by one more. But win No. 20 would carry much more weight because it would allow the Argylls to put their fingerprints on a tennis sectional trophy for the first time in school history.
M-G has already won its first Central Indiana Conference title ever this fall, and Pitt believes his team will be ready for the added pressure that comes along with competing for a sectional title.
“I think today is a great step as far as tackling the nerves,” Pitt said. “I just love how these guys have taken every big match this season, from Connersville Invite to Madison County, even though we lost to Lapel, and all of our conference matches this year, they’ve been able to handle pressure well.
“Obviously it’s going to be different beast playing Marion for a sectional title, with however many sectionals Marion’s won throughout the years,” he continued. “I told them just stay focused on the goal. It’s not basketball. There’s no 3-point shots, no one particular shot is going to win the match for you, just keep staying focused.”
