Toughness and togetherness are traits football coaches try to develop in a team and both are necessities for winning postseason games.

The Marion Giants showed both of those characteristics, plus a strong running game and stout defense Friday night to earn a 33-14 win over Fort Wayne South Side in a Class 4A sectional 20 semifinal game in Dick Lootens Stadium.

Marion (8-3) will host No. 11 Delta (8-2) on Friday to decide the sectional championship.

The Giants rushed for 300 yards on offense and recorded six quarterbacks sacks and a safety on defense, but more than statistics, Marion got winning performances from players stepping into some unfamiliar roles because of injuries.

“I told the team they battled adversity,” said Giants coach James Bell. “We got news one kid wasn’t going to be able to play, other guys stepped up. Johnny (Davis) always plays both ways, but tonight (AJ) Mitchener played both ways. Trevor Raih stepped in there played in the D-line also and so did Greg Johnson. They stepped up so that’s one of the things.”

Marion also lost one of its top running backs, senior Malachi Silmon after just three carries, but junior Winston Baity more than picked up the slack with a 15-carry, 97-yard performance which included a 9-yard touchdown run to help ice the game in the fourth quarter.

“Malachi got hurt and that took as out of some of the things we normally do,” Bell said. “Winston came in, did a good job, ran hard. It took a little motivation but he got moving.

“The guys that had to step up stepped up tonight, so that’s a positive.”

Khalid Stamps set the tone for the night on the first three offensive plays of the game. The senior running back busted a 35-yard run on Marion’s first play then picked up nine and 11 yards on the next two.

It was a beginning of a 10-play, 72-yard drive that ended with quarterback Cubie Jones connecting with Josh Balfour for an 11-yard touchdown pass. Kyle Coryea’s extra-point kick put Marion up 7-0 just 4:18 into the first quarter.

The Giants maintained the lead the rest of the night, but the Archers kept within striking distance well into the second half.

After an exchange of punts, South Side quarterback Roosevelt Norfleet used a 56-yard run to position the Archers just outside the red zone. Three players later, and after a South holding penalty, Norfleet hooked up with Trevor Hapner on a 26-yard TD pass, but the point after failed and the Giants held a 7-6 advantage with under three minutes remaining in the opening quarter.

Marion used just six plays - and three penalties for 25 yards against South - to again go 72 yards and extend the lead to 14-6. Stamps ran for 26 yards on the first play of the drive then finished it with a 12-yard touchdown run on the final play of the quarter.

South Side ran nearly five minutes of the second quarter clock with a 12-play drive that ended at Marion’s 12-yard line with a turnover on downs.

Junior Aden Fisher made a key defensive play with the Giants first quarterback sack of the game when the Archers had second down and nine from Marion’s 15.

A three-and-outs and a punt for each team followed the stop, including a 56-yard boot by the Giants JD Fagan.

The Giants ground out another 10-play drive that covered 71 yards and ended with Stamps scoring from four yards out with 50.9 seconds remaining and Marion took a 21-6 lead to intermission.

The Archers started the second half with a 13-play, nearly six-minute drive, that included a punt that was muffed by the Giants and recovered by South. Matthew Morris scored on a 6-yard run and Quincy English passed to Javonte Malone for a 2-point conversion to cut Marion’s lead to 21-14.

Marion methodically marched its way through the final five-plus minutes of the third quarter and into the fourth with a 13-play drive that culminated with Coryea’s 25-yard field goal to make it 24-14 with 11:04 remaining.

Jekwan Williams made a sack to help the Giants’ defense force another three-and-out, but after a 30-yard punt return by Zaimar Burnett, the offense turned it over on downs at South Side’s 20-yard line.

A holding penalty on second down back the Archers up to the seven, then successive sacks by Shalom Cox and Williams created a safety and 26-14 lead with 6:14 to play.

Marion needed just four plays to go 47 yards, all on runs by Baity, who finished the drive with a 9-yard TD run.

“We continued to do what we do. We’ve just have to ball control and get first downs and score when we need to score. Take advantage of what they give us,” Bell said. “They kids are learning. I’m very proud of them. They’ve been battling adversity all year. It’s always something that comes up.”

Bell is particularly proud of the positive mindset and approach the Giants have been using this season.

“We’ve been working on that for four years. But this group, every week, they show me something a little bit more mature,” he said. “They’re encouraging one another more.

“A guys drops a ball and we’ve got to go play defense, then I heard our guys saying ‘we’re good man we got this’” Bell continued. “That’s what we’ve got to have, particularly in the playoffs, we’ve got to have that positivity. Stuff’s gonna happen.”

Stamps turned in his second big performance in as many sectional games with 22 carries for 167 yards and his two TDs. He also had one reception for eight yards.

The Giants attempted just four passes, Jones and Cain Richardson were each 1-for-2.

Eight different Giants combined for 50 carries and 300 yards rushing.

South Side ran 30 times for 121 yards and two Archer quarterback combined to complete 5-of-14 passes for 75 yards.

Class 2A sectional 36

Tipton 56, Eastbrook 39

A bizarre evening in Tipton brought an early end to No. 2 Eastbrook’s season on Friday.

Uncharacteristic mistakes and turnovers by the Panthers in the first half helped the No. 6 Blue Devils jump out to a 29-6 lead.

Eastbrook rallied all the way back to move in front 39-36 with just over six minutes to play, but Tipton returned the ensuing kickoff to move back in front 43-39 and never again trailed.

“We got ourselves in a hole because of turnovers in the first half, and got down a couple scores,” said Eastbrook coach Jeff Adamson.

“We dropped a punt, had (a fumble) on a handoff. It felt like our first two possessions there was a mishap on every, single play,” Adamson added. “Somebody slipping coming out of their stance or just a hard time getting the snap. I don’t have an explanation for it. It was just odd."

Perhaps the most bizarre play of the night came after Tipton’s kick off return TD.

The Panthers were driving into position to re-assume the lead and had running back Alden Miller rip off a 40-plus yard run that put the ball on the Tipton 18. However, a flag was thrown and a penalty was called on an Eastbrook lineman for aiding the runner.

“it was a call I have not seen in 30-some years of coaching,” Adamson said. “Usually you see that on a quarterback sneak or something, but that was an off-tackle run.

“I’ve not been involved in a game where I felt like the crew effected, not just the flow of the game while it was going on, but the outcome of a game like that. It was pretty tough.”

Adamson said it wasn’t just Eastbrook that had to deal with some of the bizarre calls and statistics bring that fact to light.

The game, between two top-10 ranked, infrequently penalized teams, featured 23 flags total. The Panthers were penalized 11 times for 130 yards while Tipton was called for 12 penalties for 125 yards.

“If we don’t turn the ball over like we did in the first half, I think we avoid all that,” Adamson said. “They (Tipton) were pretty good in the first half, we gave them too many opportunities. ... They ran two trick plays, a double pass and a halfback pass, and both went for scores (in the second half). We just felt like their ability to move the ball was more of our offense not doing much through the first half.”

Tipton scored twice in the last minute of the game, the final time on an interception return with 29 second leg, to make the score look more lopsided than how the game played out.

Eastbrook totaled 430 yards of offense to Tipton’s 328. The Panthers rushed for 296 yards on 69 carries while the Blue Devils ran 29 times for only 80 yards.

Miller finished with 32 carries for 140 yards to lead Eastbrook while Isaiah Dalton had 11 carries for 65 yards and two TDs

Jett Engle had 15 carries for 65 yards and scored for rushing touchdowns. He also completed 8-of-14 passes for 134 yards and had the late pick six.

“I was very proud of their effort, for fighting through the monumental adversity that was taking place,” Adamson said of his team. “It felt like you for every three steps you take forward there would be one step going back because of a penalty or something.

“The guys fought all the way to the very end,” he continued. “I think for us to have a chance to comeback and take the lead, then lose it, and have an opportunity to go back down to take the lead again is pretty incredible their part. That was just one too many to overcome.”

The Panthers finish the season 9-2. Tipton will travel to Lapel for the sectional championship game on Friday.

Class A sectional 43

Madison-Grant 28, Tri-Central 12

The Argylls did exactly what they needed to do Friday night in Sharpsville to come away with a win against the big, physical, run-heavy offense featured by Tri-Central.

Jack Thompson put M-G on top with a short TD run less than six minutes into the first quarter, then Seth Lugar scored on a 58-yard less than two minutes later to give the Argylls a 14-0 lead.

“We did what we needed to do. We matched heir physicality. We controlled the ball and we tackled pretty well,” said Argylls coach Brady Turner.

Madison-Grant extended its lead to 21-0 midway through the fourth quarter on another Thompson TD run before the Trojans connected on a couple long pass plays to trim the lead to 21-12.

Trey Vetor scored with 2:10 left to play to put up the final points in M-G’s win and send them into the sectional 43 championship for the second-straight season.

“We swarmed the ball carrier, had several hats to the football and tackled correctly,” Turner said. “We matched their physicality. That was a very physical team we played and we had to match it or it was going to be a long night. We ended up doing it.

“Our offensive line did a very good job,” he added. “(Tri-Central) was a big, physical team. They had the size of a Mississinewa or an Oak Hill.”

Madison-Grant (3-5) will travel to Berne for the daunting task of meeting No. 1 South Adams (10-0) for the sectional championship. The Starfires went on the road and crushed No. 8 Monroe Central, 48-7 Friday night in the other semifinal match-up.

“It is a juggernaut,” Turner said of South Adams. “They are going to do the complete opposite of what we seen tonight. (Tri-Central) liked to run the ball, downhill kind of old school football.

“Next week is spread, throw it all over the yard and you’ve got to tackle their athletes.”