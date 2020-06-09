Race fans in Grant County will soon be able to hear the sweet sounds of high horsepower engines and smell the aroma of ethanol in the air as Gas City I-69 Speedway gets its summer of racing underway.
Gas City will drop the green flag on its 2020 schedule on Wednesday, June 17 and opening night features an always anticipated show every summer.
The United States Auto Club (USAC) brings one of its top series, the NOS Energy Drink National Midget cars, to the high-banked quarter-mile dirt track. It will be the second night of USAC’s 16th-annual Indiana Midget Week series.
As an under-card to the midget cars, there will also be a non-wing sprint car show.
With the COVID-19 pandemic having delayed the opening for many of the state’s short tracks, anticipation has been building. Gas City owner and promoter Jerry Gappens is anticipating an exciting night with a star-studded field of drivers which includes 48 midgets and 45 sprinters.
“It is exciting wheel to wheel racing. Midgets are just scaled down versions of sprint cars,” Gappens said late Monday afternoon. “It’s open wheel, a little smaller and lighter and a little less horsepower (than sprint cars).
“The big thing that stands out for next Wednesday is with the entry list. It’s an incredible like who’s who of short track racing. Plus we’re going to have Kyle Larson and Ricky Stenhouse, who have extensive NASCAR backgrounds,” Gappens continued. “… It’s literally the top midget drivers from coast to coast. This is the 16th year (for Midget Week) and it’s really gaining a lot of momentum, getting almost as popular as Sprint Week. I can tell there’s a lot of anticipation for it. … It will be like an open wheel-a-polluza for a race fan to come and see the top two open wheel divisions in the country.”
A limited number of tickets are still available for Wednesday night’s show. Cost is $25 per adult with a $5 upgrade for pit passes. Children 12-years-old and under are admitted free. Tickets will not be sold at the track the night of the show, they must be purchased online at www.usactickets.com.
To comply with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s COVID-19 guidelines, the track will be limited to 50 percent capacity for all its events during the month of June.
Still, Gappens said its shaping up to be the largest USAC Midget Week show since he took ownership at Gas City.
“We are about 35 percent ahead of where we were a year ago. The good thing is we’ve got a good sized grandstand so 50 percent is okay, but I think we’re going to sell out before Wednesday,” Gappens said. “Most of us here in Indiana, as far as short track owners, we’ve communicated daily and made plans to get our schedules together.
“We worked closely with USAC and USAC has been a big help throughout the process of getting back up and running. Also with the ticketing so we have an exact count of where we are,” he added. “The last thing you want to do is have somebody drive a long way then not be able to get in.”
The pits will open at 3 p.m. and spectator gates will follow at 5 p.m. Hot laps will start at 6:45 with racing to get going around 7:30 p.m.
Gas City Speedway will also host its regular opening night, themed “Dirt is the Antidote” on Friday June 19.
Gappens anticipates having a nice crowd of both fans and racers for Friday’s show as well. The speedway conducted a test-and-tune for all its local racers on May 24 and Gappens said each of the three, 2-hour sessions was filled to capacity.
“Everybody was glad to be out and the competitors liked being in their race cars a little bit,” Gappens said of May’s test session. “They’ve been working on them all winter and have been wondering if they were ever going to get to race. They really enjoyed coming out and shaking their cars down.
“Once I got the schedule and I knew we could go forward it put more pep in my step. We we’ve had a couple work days to get the facility into shape and ready for the fans,” he continued. “Obviously, it will look a little bit normal because of the 50 percent capacity. We’ll have sanitizing stations and we’ve gotta do the social distancing the best we can. There have been some changes but I think all of them have been very positive changes.”
Gappens anticipates having the ability to operate at 100 percent capacity starting with Gas City’s July 10 race card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.