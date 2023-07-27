GAS CITY — A cold-beer conversation and a shared passion for sports, local and beyond, led to a labor of love for Mississinewa graduates, Ted Williams and Conrad Herrera.
A couple years ago the duo was watching a game on TV, reminiscing and talking about youth sports, which they’ve both been invested in for many years because each has had kids come through either Gas City Three-Way Rec or OMYS.
“We were both with the youth organization, Ted was commissioner of basketball and I was on the board,” said Herrera, a 1996 Ole Miss alum said Sunday afternoon just a few feet from where the original conversation took place. “We were just in here one night after a rough game, sharing stories about past youth experiences over a cold one and watching a ball game.
“I said, ‘You know what, this should be a podcast’ because we were both laughing. Some of the stuff was so funny, you can’t make it up,” he continued. “Ted grabbed my arm and said, ‘Absolutely! I’ll be your co-host. I kind of rolled my eyes and thought okay. It was just talk.”
Turns out it was more than just talk.
After a few months of persistence by Williams, the two men eventually decided plunge into the podcast world and Garage Talk came to life when their first episode was dropped into cyberspace on April 5, 2022.
“I finally was like you know, what let’s do it,” Herrera said, who also works for Backyard Builder. “We did our research. We kept the overhead low, we saved our pennies and we bought equipment. It’s not the best equipment but it worked.
“Teddy here, I attribute him with being the driving force. I said I'd do it, but I wasn’t going to do it on my own. Teddy was ready to rock and roll, that’s his little catch phrase.”
Williams and Herrera bounced some different names off of each other, some appropriate, others maybe not so much, but Garage Talk is a fitting moniker given that each of their now 72 episodes has been recorded in Williams’ garage.
By the way, episode No. 72 will drop on Friday, Aug. 4 and feature none other than the author of this story.
Williams said he didn’t listen to many podcasts prior to the start of Garage Talk, but the boom of individuals producing content and sending it out over the internet was well underway.
“Joe Rogan was starting to get big at the time. Pat McAfee was starting to branch out into the podcast world. Now there’s so many podcasts, you can listen to a thousand of them a day on all different ideas. Conspiracy theories are a big one, true crime stuff,” said Williams, a 1982 Ole Miss grad who works at Weaver Popcorn and coaches the RJ Baskett seventh grade boys basketball team
“We’re so big into sports. We try to branch it out, so we’ll talk to local business owners, too and bring them on, but sports … it’s been life,” Williams continued. “I used to get up in the morning and get the Chronicle, open it up and go to page B-2 to get the box scores, they used to put the umpires names in there. I know, I’m old Conrad.”
What Garage Talk has done is provided its listeners with up-close and intimate conversations with numerous Grant County sports personalities. Every episode of the show is archived and can be easily found on either Spotify or Apple Podcast. Links for many of the episodes can also be found on the Garage Talk Facebook page.
Some notable guests have included assistant commissioner, Chris Kaufman and director of broadcasting executive producer, Heath Shanahan of the IHSAA; NCAA Division I umpire, Victor Canales; Mississinewa coaches Josh Brooks, Kyle Buresh, Andrea Wilson and Jared Reel, plus a few others; Marion’s Eric Emery and Kevin McKinney; Eastbrook’s Jeff Liddick and an upcoming conversation with legendary football coach, Jeff Adamson; Madison-Grant’s Kayla Jump, Josh Hendrixson and Travis Havens, and a few Argyll players; IWU women’s hoop coach Ethan Whaley and a trio of Wildcats have also been on the show; Jourdyn Berry, a Marion grad that works for Barstool Sports has been one of the duo’s favorite guests.
Garage Talk also has several episodes dedicated to auto racing, which has been fun for the co-hosts.
“Ted’s done an excellent job. He’s the talent coordinator and I handle all the technical stuff,” Herrera said. “I had some people I was really wanting to see come on and he had some people. That’s when we started to delegate duties. Ted has done an excellent job scheduling guests on. It’s never been boring.
“We’ve had a good time, shared a lot of laughs. Hopefully, we’ve tried to educate. We’re working on delving into doing a little bit of food review with the guests. Something to make it more interesting,” he added. “We like to be inclusive. We’re not just concentrating on Mississinewa, we like to see what’s going on at Marion or Elwood. We like people who are culture changers for the good.”
“If we have an idea for a guest, he’ll shoot me a message or shoot him one. At times it’s kind of hard to get ahold of certain people through emails,” Williams said. “I called down (to the IHSAA) and they hooked us up with Chris Kauffman. It was a call-in interview, but that same day he had just had lunch with (Mississinewa legend) Herb McPherson, they were doing a Hall of Fame thing.
“We bleed red and white, but if were out of it, we’re rooting for Marion, Oak Hill, Madison-Grant or Eastbrook.”
The effort and good work Williams and Herrera have put into their venture was rewarded with a small business grant awarded from the state and delivered to the garage by Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and Gas City Mayor, Bill Rock.
Herrera said the duo hopes to expand their operation by using the grant money for video equipment and starting up a YouTube channel.
As for the present and the future, Herrera and Williams plan to keep producing quality content that delivers a more intimate approach into Grant County and the interesting personalities that live, teach, or even play inside its borders.
‘It’s been great. We’ve had fun and we’re going to keep it going until the wheels fall off,” Herrera said. “We really do enjoy spotlighting our local people in the county. We are going to branch out and we are going to try different things, but we love this community and there’s not better place to grow up, raise a family and live your days out.”
