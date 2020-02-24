INDIANAPOLIS — Though Saturday didn’t go as Kyler Funk had hoped at the wrestling state finals, the Mississinewa senior ended his high school career with a win and a state medal draped around his neck to further cement his legacy as one of, if not the best to ever don an Indians’ singlet.

Funk endured two tough, hard-battled losses to begin the medal round of the IHSAA’s 82nd-annual state championships Saturday morning in Bankers Life Fieldhouse, but rebounded with a 7-5 victory over Bellmont senior Caden Friedt that evening to earn a seventh-place finish in the 195-pound weight class and climb the podium among the state’s best in his weight class.

