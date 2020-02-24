Mississinewa’s Kyler Funk battles with Eli Pack of Culver Academies during a quarterfinal match at the IHSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday in Indianapolis’ Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Funk finished with a 2-2 record over the two days and earned a seventh-place medal.
Mississinewa’s Kyler Funk takes a drink bottle from his coach and dad Curt Funk during a blood timeout in Kyler’s match with Eli Pack of Culver Academies Saturday morning in Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Funk lost the match but went on to earn a seventh-place medal. Also pictured is Mississinewa assistant Noah King.
INDIANAPOLIS — Though Saturday didn’t go as Kyler Funk had hoped at the wrestling state finals, the Mississinewa senior ended his high school career with a win and a state medal draped around his neck to further cement his legacy as one of, if not the best to ever don an Indians’ singlet.
Funk endured two tough, hard-battled losses to begin the medal round of the IHSAA’s 82nd-annual state championships Saturday morning in Bankers Life Fieldhouse, but rebounded with a 7-5 victory over Bellmont senior Caden Friedt that evening to earn a seventh-place finish in the 195-pound weight class and climb the podium among the state’s best in his weight class.
