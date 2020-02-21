Mississinewa senior Kyler Funk controls junior Richard Clevenger from New Palestine in their opening-round match of the 195-pound weight class in the IHSAA state wrestling championships in Bankers Life Fieldhouse Friday night. Funk went on to win 9-4 and moves into the medal rounds where he will wrestle Culver Academies junior Eli Pack in the quarterfinals beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS — Mississinewa senior Kyler Funk wasted little time in gaining an advantage in his opening round match of the 195-pound weight class at the IHSAA’s 82nd-annual state wrestling championship Friday night in Bankers Life Fieldhouse, and he made it stand to assure himself of earning a state medal.
Funk assumed an quick 2-0 lead with a takedown of New Palestine junior Richard Clevenger in the opening seconds of their match and maintained control throughout the three, two-minute rounds to earn a 9-4 win and advance to the quarterfinals which begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
