The radio airwaves in Grant County have sounded much different since last fall when Tim George, voice of WBAT's morning show and numerous local sporting events, suffered a stroke while on the job.
George began his recovery and rehabilitation at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and has since come home to convalesce.
But at the end of 2022, he lost his insurance and employment. Fortunately, Tim and his wife, Tana, were able to secure insurance recently in the new year, but medical expenses and monthly bills are still there.
Eighty8 Entertainment, LLC, the parent company for Gospel Praise Radio, Radio 80’s, and the Action Sports Network is asking for the community to join in helping to support Tim and his family.
Andy McCord, proprietor of Eighty8 Entertainment, has created of an account for the George family and is reaching out to Grant County and asking for community leaders, businesses and citizens for cash donations to help support Tim in his recovery.
“Tim George has given 24 years of his life to this community and we feel it is only right for the community to rally around he and Tana during this time.” McCord said. “You will not meet a nicer man than Tim George, and I know for a fact that if the roles were reversed, Tim would be the first one on the mic asking for the community’s support.”
To make it easier for the community to support Tim and his family, the account has been set up at Riverside Community Federal Credit Union in Downtown Marion, where donations in the form of cash or check can be dropped off. Make checks payable to: Eighty8 Entertainment FBO Tim George. Any amount will help and no amount is too big or too small.
“I want to personally thank Riverside and Tim Moorman for helping us get this account open to help show support to a great friend and man in Tim George," McCord said. "We are looking forward to presenting Tim and Tana with a nice check at the end of April to help with their ongoing financial needs.”
Checks or cash can be mailed to Riverside Community Federal Credit Union, 101 North Washington Street, Marion, IN 46952.
For any further questions, please contact Andy McCord, 765-669-4242.
