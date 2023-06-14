Playing in the IHSAA boys golf state championship was definitely an experience for Eastbrook sophomore Aaron Fulda, and most of it was good.
Fulda backed up his opening round of 76 on Tuesday with a 78 Wednesday on the challenging par-72 layout of Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. His 36-hole total of 144 finished him in a tie for 31st place among the 102 golfers competing for individual and team state titles.
Most of all Fulda hopes his first trip to state, which was also the first for any player in Eastbrook golf history, gives him wisdom and knowledge to carry into the final two years of his career, and potentially two more cracks at Prairie View and the championship.
“It was fun to play a course like this. It’s kind of that next level of course,” Fulda said by phone shortly after he concluded his round on Wednesday. “You’ve got heather everywhere and way more bunkers than we’re supposed to (have), lightning fast greens that are probably five times the size of my home course.
“It’s just fun playing that next level of course and also fun to be playing with kids that are going D1. I played with a kid today that shot six under. To get to watch what it takes to get to that next level, it was lots of fun and hopefully I’m able to learn from it.”
Fulda’s made two birdies in the second round, on the fifth and 11th holes, both par 4s. He made five total birdies in his two rounds, along with 23 pars, but also had 11 bogeys and two doubles. He combined to shoot even par on the front nine for the two days, and carded a 40 on the back in each round.
“I played the front pretty well both days, made a lot of pars. Didn’t make as many birdies as I would like, but nothing worse than a double.. Didn’t really blow up,” Fulda said. “The doubles hurt, but for the most part I was able to limit the damage the whole tournament. It makes it hard when you’re missing greens and having to scramble and getting on bogey trains.
“Both par 3s are just tough holes,” he added about the back nine. “I thought I hit a good shot on 12 (Wednesday) and it ended up flying over the green. There’s just a few holes I didn’t play well. Didn’t take advantage of the par 5s, bogeyed 13 both days, isn’t usually like me, so it was frustrating. I just couldn’t get the birdies where I needed to.”
Eastbrook coach Adlai Deisler served as a confidante/caddy for Fulda and helped him navigate through the largely unfamiliar layout during tournament. Deisler said the sophomore wasn’t far from finishing much higher on the leaderboard.
“He hit the ball well. (Tuesday) he drove the ball really well. Struggled a little bit with up and downs. I know he’s a little frustrated but he played so well,” Deisler said. “He’s playing with some guys that are pushing him.
“Just little things here and there, that’s what it is when you get to a higher level. The tiniest little things can push you to a rough score or a great day,” he continued. “Today some of those things weren’t going his way. He stayed very steady. It was fun to watch, especially with him only being a sophomore.”
Fulda's threesome on Wednesday included fellow sophomore Silas Haarer of Westview, who fired the low round of the tournament with a 66 to finish 3-under par and in a three-way tie for runner up.
Junior Leo Wessel of Guerin Catholic equaled the second-best round of the tournament with a 67 on Wednesday and his 6-under par total for two days earned him the individual state championship.
Day one co-leader, Jacob Modleski, a senior from Guerin Catholic, along with Leo junior Justin Hicks both finished in the tie for runner up. Defending individual state champ, junior Aidan Gutierrez of Valparaiso, finished two-under and in fifth place.
Second-ranked Guerin Catholic (291-298—589) held off a late charge by No. 1 Westfield (293-298—591) to win its second-straight boys golf state championship. Muncie Central Regional champ, third-ranked Hamilton Southeastern (304-296—600), collectively had the low-round on Wednesday and finished third ahead of No. 4 Bloomington South (304-303—607) and No. 5 Evansville North (307-305—612).
“It was definitely nerve racking. A lot more spectators than normal, college coaches. There was definitely a lot of pressure,” Fulda said of his first state finals experience. “I was just taking it one shot at a time. Coach was helping me walk through every shot, picking out targets and just giving me confidence.
“I was swinging the club well this week, for the most part, and I was trusting the work I’ve put in to this point. Most of the time it worked out.”
