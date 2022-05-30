The Eastbrook boys golf team added another trophy to its 2022 collection by winning the Grant Four championship Saturday at Walnut Creek Golf Course.

The Panthers fired the best 18-hole score of the season for a Grant County school and their 334 was 13 strokes fewer than Oak Hill’s season-best score of 347. Mississinewa was third with 439 while Madison-Grant was incomplete with just two golfers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.