Jim Fricke, the longest serving and most successful athletic director in Marion High School history, will be honored at halftime of the Giants game against Logansport Friday night in Bill Green Arena.
Fricke served MHS athletic programs from 1976-2002 and six Giants’ team won state championships during his tenure, five more earned state runner-up trophies and a dozen Marion teams were state finalists.
