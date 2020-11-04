A familiar face is returning to the bench to lead the Marion High School girls basketball program.

Jerry Freshwater, a 1991 Marion graduate who coached previously coached the girls team from 2004 to 2016, was named as the Giants new coach on Tuesday.

Freshwater was hired to replace Lawrence Jordan, who abruptly resigned from the position Monday morning. No reason was provided by the school for Jordan's resignation.

Freshwater is afforded little time to work with his new team, as Marion tips off its 2020-21 season Thursday night at Pendleton Heights.

“Basketball is my passion. I bleed purple and gold,” Freshwater said, through a Marion High School press release. “I am so excited with this opportunity to once again be selected as the head basketball coach of the Marion Lady Giants basketball team and program. I look forward to a long and successful tenure with the Lady Giants."

In his previous stint at Marion, Freshwater led the Giants to a 157-107 record coached several players who continued on to success at the college level. He stepped away following the 2015-16 season. The Giants finished 21-4 in 2016 and captured a North Central Conference championship.

From 2017 until last season, Freshwater had been coach of Marion's freshman boys basketball team. He also been coach of the Marion boys and girls golf teams for the past few seasons. Freshwater will maintain his role as golf coach in addition to leading the girls basketball team.

As a player at Marion, Freshwater was a three-time All-NCC first team selection and led the Marion Giants to three NCC, three sectional and two regional championships. In 2016 he was named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s Silver Anniversary Team, which each year recognizes 18 outstanding basketball players from 25 years prior.

“Jerry Freshwater is a Marion Giant. He has been an extremely successful head coach with a proven record,” said Marion principal Keith Burke. “He’s a winner through and through, and we’re glad to have him back at the helm for our girls basketball program.”