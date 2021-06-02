FAIRMOUNT — Classic is a great way to describe the battle between Madison-Grant and Frankton for the Class 2A Regional 20 softball championship Tuesday evening.
Four scoreless innings between the Central Indiana Conference rivals were followed by late scoring punches on each side, and an extra inning was needed to decide who wore the regional crown.
Frankton scratched out a pair of runs in the top of the eighth, but the Argylls put their first two runners on and got an one-out RBI single from Chelsea Bowland to cut the Eagles’ lead in half and put the potential winning run on base.
However, a hard-hit grounder to short resulted in a fielder’s choice out and a fly out to left field allowed Frankton to escape with a 6-5 win and earned the Eagles a trip to the Northern Semi-state on Saturday at Frontier High School.
“It was a good game, wasn’t over till the very last out,” said M-G coach Travis Havens. “Our kids fought hard, their kids fought hard. We were down to our last at-bat and we tied it up. I’m not surprised by that.”
Madison-Grant sophomore Elizabeth Lee retired the first eight batters she faced and cruised through the first five innings in the circle, allowing the Eagles only three base runners in the process.
Lee’s two-out walk in the third gave Frankton its first baserunner of the game, while a leadoff single in the fourth was the Eagles' first hit. That was erased when senior second baseman Sarah Duncan snared a sinking line drive and threw to junior first baseman Chelsea Parker to record a double play.
Lee also surrendered a lead-off walk in the fifth, but retired the next three hitters on a grounder and line-out to senior shortstop Zoey Barnett and a fly ball to senior right fielder Hannah Ogden.
The Argylls had scoring opportunities in each of the first three innings, but stranded six runners, and had someone reach base in all but the fifth inning.
M-G broke through in the fourth to score the first three runs with a two-out rally.
Ogden started it with a single to center and Bowland reached via a hit-by-pitch. Sophomore Daya Greene then lined a double to the fence in left center to score both runners and scored on a single by Duncan, which gave the Argylls a 3-0 lead.
“We played good enough to have a three-run lead in the sixth inning,” Havens said. “A couple mistakes, a couple walks and then obviously a kid that we know can hit the ball out of the park got up to bat.”
That kid was Frankton sophomore Makena Alexander.
Lee walked two of the first three batters she faced in the sixth, with an error sandwiched in between, which loaded the bases for Alexander, who had flown out to deep right in the first and lined into the double play in the fourth.
Alexander was down a strike, but lined Lee’s second delivery over the fence in left for a grand slam that suddenly put Frankton on top, 4-3.
“We’ve got to stay off the change-up,” said Frankton coach Jeremy Parker of the message to his team after it managed just one hit in the first five innings against Lee. “The first four innings we hit balls that didn’t get out of the infield, we hit change ups.
“We didn’t quit. We got out of a couple jams early and I can’t tell you how proud I am of this group,” he continued. “I told them they’re not the best team I’ve coached in 21 years, but this group never quit.”
And Madison-Grant refused to go quietly either.
Down to potentially the final at-bat of the season, Greene led off M-G’s seventh inning with a bloop double down the left field line and was still standing at second after a pair of fly outs when Barnett stepped to the plate and crushed a double into the left-center gap on the first pitch she saw to tie the game at 4-4.
Frankton pitcher Adyson Coppess got Lee to fly out to center to end the frame and send it into extras.
The bottom half of the Eagles’ line-up came through in the eighth and was aided by a pair of Argyll errors in the winning rally. Three singles, a sacrifice bunt and a stolen base by Frankton’s five through nine batters - combined with the M-G miscues - produced two runs and a 6-4 advantage for the visitors.
Junior Gracey Fox led off in the Argylls’ eighth with a single and senior Sydney Lee was hit by a pitch with two strikes in the next at-bat. Ogden popped up a sac-bunt attempt for the first out before Bowland’s single made it 6-5. Greene’s grounder to Alexander at short turned into a fielder’s choice before Duncan flew out for the final out.
“We tied it up and had a chance to win it. One hit away from winning it. Just didn’t get it done,” Havens said. “We told our kids this was going to be an awesome atmosphere, which it was.
“I think we got a little emotional. You always encourage your kids to play with emotion, but not get emotional, and I think we lost our heads a little bit and did some uncharacteristic things.”
Every set of bleachers and nearly every inch of space along along the fence surrounding Jay Dunlap Field was filled by spectators who witnessed a hard-fought, intense battle for a regional title.
“I hate that there had to be a loser. Madison-Grant, hats off to them,” Coach Parker said while watching the Eagles celebrate with the trophy at home plate. “Travis is doing a great job and I hate that there had to be a loser, but I’ll be honest with you, I’m glad that it’s not me.”
The obvious disappointment for M-G manifested itself in tears as players and Argylls’ coaches shared hugs and bid goodbye to the high school careers of the four seniors: Barnett, Ogden, Duncan and Sydney Lee.
“We thanked them and we let them know they’ve all made Madison-Grant softball better,” Havens said. “We’re going to have a hard time filling their spots and filling their roles. If there’s anything I can do for them down the road, I’ll do anything to help them out because they’ve done a lot for us and they’re good kids.”
The Argylls ended the season at 18-10.
Frankton (18-5) meets No. 1 Pioneer Saturday at 11 a.m. in the 2A Northern Semi-state. Western Boone meets Fairfield in the 1 p.m. game at Frontier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.