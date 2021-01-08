FORT WAYNE — As a high school basketball player in Grant County, Erika Foy used her talent and versatility to score more than 1,000 points and grab over 500 rebounds at Mississinewa in her four years wearing the red and white.
Now the 5-11 Foy is using her refined talent and enhanced versatility to lead one of the top NAIA women’s basketball teams in the nation at Indiana Tech.
Foy was a multi-sport standout at Ole Miss, playing volleyball and softball on either side of basketball season before she graduated in 2018. She also played volleyball as a freshman at Indiana Tech and earned a spot on the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) All-Freshman Team.
But after redshirting in basketball for the 2018-19 season, she opted to focus solely on basketball, though it wasn’t an easy decision.
“It was hard at the beginning, but once I kind of laced up shoes and got back on the court it was easy for me again,” Foy said after Tech’s recent game against Indiana Wesleyan. “I was practicing twice a day, volleyball first and then immediately right to basketball. I was pretty worn out but it was fun.”
Foy’s decision to play only basketball has already paid big dividends for her and for the Warriors.
She averaged just shy of 10 points and five rebounds per game in the 2019-20 season and helped Indiana Tech to a 30-4 overall record and 19-1 in the WHAC.
The Warriors won both the WHAC regular season and postseason tournament titles and were poised to meet Taylor in the round of 16 at the NAIA national championship when COVID-19 forced a cancellation of the remainder of the tourney.
“It was devastating,” Foy recalled of the moment Tech coach Jessie Biggs informed the team the season was ending. “We had a really good team and we were on a really great run. It was hard but the people that got to stay this year, we came back ready.”
A great run indeed. The Warriors closed last season with a 19-game winning streak.
Even with the loss of its two leading scorers along with two other seniors to graduation, Indiana Tech extended that streak to a program-record 30 games to start the 2020-21 season and have reached No. 11 in the most recent NAIA women’s basketball rankings.
And Foy has played a major role in keeping Indiana Tech playing at a very high level of basketball.
Through 13 games this season, Foy ranks second on the Warriors at nearly 14 points per game. She also is second in rebounding (6.7), third is assists (2.0) and is tied for the team lead in blocked shots (10) and steals (15).
“Erika has been wonderful for us. She’s very versatile,” said Biggs, who is in her ninth season as Indiana Tech’s head coach. “She can play on the perimeter and take you off the dribble. She can score on the block. She really puts a lot of pressure on people’s post players to defend.
“She’s been great for us. She fits in our offense seamlessly,” she added. “And her role, I feel like everyday, just grows and grows as part of our team.”
Part of the growth and development for Foy and the Warriors occurred during the months of offseason, when most campuses were still shut down as a cautious approach to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
Still, Foy and some of her teammates found a way to work together and prepare for the current season.
“it wasn’t mandatory, but a lot of us did come every day in the morning and we did a lot of workouts,” Foy said. “It was optional because we had a lot of people who couldn’t travel. A lot of us were in the gym this summer.”
“We did a lot of individual skill work. We had to adjust how we functioned,” Biggs said of the offseason.
“Everything about team culture is camaraderie. It’s working together. It’s high fives. It’s pats on the back when somebody is having a bad day. With social distancing you can’t have that. We really had to adapt.”
The process of adapting may not have gone as planned, but it has still gone pretty well for Indiana Tech, despite having its win streak ended with a narrow two-point loss to IWU on Jan. 2. Foy recorded game-highs of 15 points and nine rebounds against the Wildcats.
Indiana Tech bounced back with a 96-42 win over Grace Christian on Wednesday in its final tune-up before starting defense of its WHAC regular season title next week.
The Warriors enter conference play with a 12-1 record. Their 13 games are by far the most played this season by any team in the WHAC. Cornerstone (Michigan) has played seven games, but the other nine teams in the WHAC have combined to play in only 25 contests so far.
Foy said the focus for Indiana Tech hasn’t changed.
“Everyday we come to practice, we come ready,” she said. “We want to work hard and we want to win games.
“We know a lot of teams haven’t been able to play so we want to take advantage and be grateful we can play.”
And Foy will surely have her hands in any success Indiana Tech has this season and for the next two years on the basketball court.
“She’s a wonderful person, an amazing personality. Cheerful. Happy to be here and happy for the opportunity,” Biggs said of Foy. “That’s kind of how she approaches life.
“She’s a great teammate. Extremely unselfish. She’s just somebody that you want on your team. A great representation of how we want to be as a basketball team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.