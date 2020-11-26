GAS CITY — For the first three quarters Wednesday night, the Mississinewa boys basketball team did most everything it needed to do to win their season opener against Fort Wayne North Side.
The Indians shot the ball well, adequately handled the quickness and defensive pressure employed by the Legends and held a slight rebounding advantage over the slightly taller and more athletic visitors.
Most importantly, Ole Miss gained an advantage on the scoreboard less than three minutes into the game held it until early in the fourth quarter.
But a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third quarter gave North Side a boost of momentum and confidence that grew through the final eight minutes. Hot shooting and timely offensive rebounding helped the Legends outscore the Indians, 27-19 in the final quarter and escape from Fredenberger Court with 77-73 win.
“They got offensive rebounds when they needed them,” said Mississinewa coach James Reed. “I thought we had momentum most of the game but we let them stay with us just because we didn’t go find a body. We preached and preached that this week and they just weren’t ready.
“I know that we’ll be concentrating a lot more on blocking out. We’ve got a lot of areas of the game that we are really proficient at, we’re just not very tall,” he continued. “We are aggressive and we can block out. I think if we do that, those timely offensive rebounds don’t happen and the fact that (No.) 15 hits those threes at the end of the game is never even a point.”
The No. 15 Reed spoke of was North junior Ryan Collins. Collins drained the 3-pointer at the end of the third then hit another just seconds into the fourth quarter that closed the Indians’ lead to 54-53. Under a minute later, sophomore Jordan Green’s rebound basket gave North Side a 55-54 lead, its first since 7-6 less than two minutes in.
Landen Swanner scored to put Ole Miss back on top, and the lead quickly changed hands twice more. Successive triples by Collins and Colin Yoder had Ole Miss on top 59-58 with just more than six minutes remaining.
North took the lead for good on a rebound basket turned 3-point play by junior Rodney Woods. It was followed by Collins’ third of four 3-point makes in the fourth quarter along with a free throw from freshman Brauntae Johnson. The 7-0 run staked the Legends to a 64-59 lead with 4:52 to play.
Swanner made two free throws to pull the Indians back within three, but back-to-back baskets by Green extended North Side’s lead to 68-61, its largest of the game, with 3:48 remaining.
A three from Hayden Ulerick and two more free throws by Swanner trimmed the deficit back to two before Collins answered with another 3-pointer.
Swanner capped a sensational opening night to his senior year with a rebound basket and two more throws to pull Ole Miss within 71-70 with 1:37 to play, but North scored the next six points and held on for the win.
“At the end of the game it’s possession-for-possession, i though were got quick there at times,” Reed said. “Some of our younger guys, I’m glad we had this experience. Not glad that we lost, but I’m glad they got to see this. … Rebounding and situations at the end of the game are the most important things we can take away.”
Swanner hit his first five shots and scored the Indians’ first 14 points of the game as Ole Miss built a 20-15 lead after one.
Mississinewa extended to an eight point advantage twice in the second quarter, the last at 30-22, before settling for a 36-33 lead at halftime. The Indians’ largest lead came at 46-37 with 4:30 to play in the third quarter before North closed it to 54-50 entering the fourth.
Swanner finished the night with a career-high 34 points. He made 11-of-19 field goal attempts, 2-of-4 from long range and 10-of-12 from the free throw line. Swanner also had five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
“Landen has a big role for us this year and he’s a heck of a player,” Reed said. “I don’t think that’s going to be a random night for him. He’s going to be hard to stop now that he’s inside and he’s outside.
“When you try to take him away, we’ve got guys that compliment him so well that it’s going to be hard to stop us offensively,” he added.
Senior Tai McClung added 11 points and nine rebounds while Ulerick added 11 points and eight boards. Yoder finished with nine points, junior Lucas Asbury scored five and sophomore Donovan Betts added three points.
Mississinewa made 26-of-48 (54%) from the field and 7-of-12 from 3-point range. North Side made 30-of-55 (55%) field goal attempts and 7-of-16 from long range. The Legends hit 10-of-15 shot attempts in the fourth quarter including 4-of-6 on 3-pointers.
Fort Wayne North out-rebounded the Indians, 32-28 - 12-7 in the fourth quarter - and pulled down 16 offensive boards in the game.
Johnson led the Legends with 26 points.
“Our problem tonight was getting those timely stops at the basket and getting those timely offensive rebounds we didn’t get,” Reed said. “Every single possession is important. Every single time that ball goes up, we’ve got to count it as a miss and fight for that rebound. Otherwise all the defense that we play doesn’t matter at all.”
North Side won the JV game, 50-34. Gannon Smith and Courtney Jones each scored eight points to lead the Indians.
Mississinewa (0-1) was originally scheduled to play at Huntington North on Saturday, but the game has been postponed until Dec. 8. The Indians will travel to Norwell on Tuesday,
