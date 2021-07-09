Ball State women’s basketball coach Brady Sallee did well to temper his excitement during a phone call as he waited to board a plane Thursday evening during a summer recruiting trip.
The topic of discussion was Jazmyn Turner, a 2019 Marion High School graduate and Grant County’s Player of the Year her senior season.
Sallee’s excitement was warranted by the fact that Turner will soon go to Muncie to take the next step in her basketball career as a Ball State Cardinal.
Over the past two winters, Turner turned heads and opened eyes and doors at Wabash Valley College in Mount Carmel, Illinois, where she became a leader in 2020 for one of the top junior college programs in the country.
“We went down to Wabash (Turner’s) freshman year watching another kid on her team and low and behold Jaz was the best player on the floor,” Sallee shared. “I came back from there and was like holy cow, this is a kid we’ve got to think about adding to the roster.”
And indeed, Turner committed to BSU prior to starting her sophomore season, when she continued along her exponential growth path she started to go down her last three years playing for the Giants.
Sallee said Turner first got onto his radar during her stellar senior season at Marion.
“She was a raw, long, athletic kid and we felt like if she could go keep on the trend of getting better like she was in high school, if she could go to a junior college and do that we felt like she’s got a real chance to be something special,” he said. “And sure enough she did that.
“She went down to Wabash and took it to another level. I don’t know that I expected her to end up an All American and all of those things like she did.”
During her sophomore campaign at Wabash Valley, Turner was second on the Warriors at just under 17 points per game and led the team at nearly 10 rebounds per contest. She ranked inside the top-10 of all players in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) by making nearly 60-percent of her field goal attempts.
Turner also led Wabash Valley to a 21-4 record, along with Great Rivers Athletic Conference (GRAC) and Midwest District championships. She was named the NJCAA Region XXIV and GRAC Player of the Year and garnered second-team All-American honors from the NJCAA.
Turner said her biggest growth as a junior college player didn’t necessarily relate to her continued skill development.
“I would say leadership,” she said of her biggest area of growth. “Just being able to come in after my first good year and take over my second year being the only returner. It wasn’t tough at all. All my teammates were really cool about it. Coach Luke (Scheidecker), he was really nice about it too, wanting me to be that leader and show the girls what Wabash was all about.
“I got more confident,” added the quiet-natured Turner. “I really wouldn’t say much has changed. I go out every single game and just do me. My teammates helped me do that. They welcomed me to become a leader and a captain. It wasn’t difficult.”
Turner said she heard from several schools, along with Ball State, during her first season of JUCO basketball, but once the season ended some of that interest faded away.
“Ball State caught my eye because it was close to home and they kept reaching out a lot,” Turner said. “Once I found out I couldn’t transfer after one year a lot of schools stopped talking to me, but Ball State was one that kept talking to me.”
A visit to the Muncie campus convinced her that BSU was the place she wanted and needed to spend the final years of her college eligibility.
“They were really welcoming. Even though I wasn’t a part of the team yet, I got a lot of love shown by the coaches,” she said. “They all talked to me pretty much all the time. When I went on a visit, it was just all love for the facility and the players and coaches.”
Sallee said Turner could immediately help fill a need for the Cardinals after BSU’s all-time leading rebounder and a top-10 scorer in program history, Oshlynn Brown, graduated in the spring.
“We needed to fill that hole and we thought Jaz was just perfect. It couldn’t have worked out any better,” Sallee said. “Great kid and has wanted to be at Ball State since the first day we talked to her. That’s never wavered. We are really excited to bring her into the fold.
“Osh Brown played four years for us. As a freshman she was the Sixth Man of the Year in the (Mid-American Conference) and all conference every year after that,” he continued. “When you’re trying to fill those shoes it’s not an easy task. We wouldn’t ask anybody (to) come in here and do exactly what Osh did, I think they’re different players, but it fills a need at that position. We're definitely going to have to really rely on Jaz to step in and do a lot of work right away.”
Sallee said his first opportunity to work with Turner will come on Monday when the team reports to campus. He also said the most important thing he and his coaching staff will try to help her do is getting her up to speed, literally.
“There’s going to be a drastic difference (in speed) between junior college and DI,” Sallee said. “She’s gonna have to adapt to it. I wish there was a scientific formula for it. Every kid kind of goes through it their own pace. We’lll be patient with her because we know what’s on the back of it if we are.
“The quicker she adapts to the speed we do everything and the speed the game is played at, the sooner she catches up to that, I think you’re gonna start seeing the numbers night in and night out.”
Turner also understands it could take some time for her to get adjusted to playing at the Division I level, but she also already has the answer as to how she’ll get where she needs to go.
“Just work,” she said matter-of-factly. “I know it’s going to be tough and a big jump from JUCO to DI. Being able to get in there and have the same confidence I had and build a good relationship with my teammates and my coaches (is the goal).”
Turner being ready to go to work is something Sallee will be excited to hear and he’ll be more excited to finally see in person when the Cardinals start their summer training next week.
As for his vision for Turner’s BSU career, Sallee didn’t mince words.
“Honestly, I hate to even try to put words to where her ceiling is. I think her best basketball is ahead of her,” Sallee said. “If she stays as humble as she is right now and she is as coachable as I think she is, it’s scary what she can do.
“Theres going to be some pot holes, going to be some moments, but man if she trusts us to the point I think she does and if she'll jump into this thing with two feet … I don’t think there is anything this kid can’t do.”
Turner graduated from Wabash Valley with an associate's degree in general studies and plans to pursue a coaching degree in her time at Ball State. As her game has grown, so too has her passion for the sport, and she said she wants to be involved with basketball as a career in some capacity.
Turner shared both her short and long term aspirations to do just that.
“My goal is to go in and make an impact. Not just on the court, but off the court too,” Turner said. “Go in and have a good relationship with everybody and be able to come in and just do what I’ve been doing.
“Maybe one day I want to be in the league (WNBA) or if I get the opportunity to go overseas, maybe that,” she added. “I just want to keep playing as long as I can.”
