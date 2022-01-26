Tickets are currently on sale for the premier of “The Forgotten Ones,” a documentary produced by Mark Fauser featuring the triumph and heartbreak of the 2008 Marion Giants boys’ basketball season.
The initial viewing will take place on Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Marion Elks, 1100 E. Bond Ave., starting with drinks and appetizers at 5:30 p.m.
“The Forgotten Ones” will be shown at 7 p.m. with several members of the 2008 state runner-up team to be interviewed by Voice of the Giants, Jim Brunner, after the screening.
Only 250 tickets are available for the premier party at a cost of $15 each. Cost includes appetizers and drinks.
Tickets can be purchased, while they last, at the Marion High School Athletic Office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.
All proceeds from the event will go to the Marion High School Alumni Association.
