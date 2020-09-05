GAS CITY — Eastbrook often piles up gaudy offensive numbers en route to winning football games, but it was defense and special teams that played the dominant role Friday night at Mississinewa.
The Panthers blocked a punt to set up the first score of the game, then returned two of the Indians’ five turnovers for touchdowns in building a 36-0 halftime lead.
With a running clock over the final two quarters and reserves playing nearly every snap the rest of the way, Eastbrook took the first step to defending its Central Indiana Conference championship with a convincing, 36-14 win over Ole Miss.
“I just thought they did a great job of getting to the ball,” said Panthers coach Jeff Adamson of his team’s defensive effort. “So many of the scores were directly by the defense or set up by the defense.
“(Defensive coordinator) Nate Brown had the guys really prepared and I thought guys really wanted to play well,” he continued. “We weren’t consistently well last week so it was good. It felt good.”
On the second play after the opening kickoff, Eastbrook’s Braxton Bowser dropped Indians’ quarterback Landry Rock for an eight-yard loss, the first of five first-half sacks for the Panthers’ defense.
It was also Bowser who blocked and recovered the Ole Miss punt setting up Isaiah Dalton’s 2-yard touchdown run just 1:57 into the game. Lucas Shilts tacked on the extra point for a quick 7-0 lead for Eastbrook.
A big chunk of Mississinewa’s 178 yards of total offense came on the first play of the next series when Carson Campbell took a swing pass from Rock and traveled 66-yards to the Eastbrook 14-yard line where he was caught from behind by Alden Miller.
The Indians were called for a delay of game penalty before the next snap then went backwards two yards on first down. A pair of incomplete passes later, a mishandled snap on a field goal attempt turned the ball back over to Eastbrook.
The Panthers needed under four minutes to go 72 yards in 11 plays. Jett Engle's 1-yard run and Shilts' kick put the Panthers up, 14-0.
Eastbrook’s Brody Broadkorb recovered a fumble on the first play of the next Ole Miss possession and the Panthers used a 9-play drive to cash in with a 34-yard field goal by Shilts and a 17-0 lead with 1:33 to play in the opening quarter.
The Indians picked up one first down on their next drive, but Engle intercepted a pass on the final play of the quarter and returned it more than 30 yards to Indians’ 4-yard line.
Logan Collins scored on the first play of the second quarter, but Shilts extra point sailed wide leaving Eastbrook’s lead a 23-0.
The teams then exchanged punts, which included an impressive 62-yard boot by the Indians’ Andre Sallade, before the Eastbrook defense struck again.
This time it was Isaac Rans who sacked Rock and forced a fumble that was scooped up by Justin Starr and returned for a score to extend the Eastbrook lead to 30-0 with just under eight minutes to play in the half.
Miller finished off the first-half scoring for the Panthers with under two minutes to play. He intercepted Rock for the second time in the quarter and sprinted from near midfield into the end zone untouched to make it 36-0.
The Indians were unable to score before halftime putting the mercy rule into effect for the final 24 minutes.
“Poor decision making, a lot of inexperience and a lot guys that just aren’t doing their job, and don’t understand how to do their job right now,” explained first-year Mississinewa coach Kyle Buresh. “Our effort is really not there. We’ve got to get guys out there that are going to fight, that are gonna be disciplined and that are gonna do their job and take advantage of all their opportunities throughout the week to do that. We’re just gonna keep fighting.”
Mississinewa showed its explosive capabilities on both second half touchdowns.
Campbell got the Indians on the board with an 85-yard punt return touchdown with just over five minutes remaining in the third quarter. Then Hayden Nelson busted a 62-yard run for a score with 4:10 to play in the game.
Nelson finished as the leading rusher in the contest with 99 yards on 15 carries. Campbell finished with four catches for 95 yards, but carried only one time for minus-2 yards. Rock complete 6-of-18 passes for 103 yards and the three interceptions.
“We’re going to kind go back to square one next week,” Buresh said, as the Indians dropped to 0-3. “We’re gonna go back to everything, culture-wise, scheme-wise, individual discipline, drill-wise, you name it. We’re literally gonna start right back from square one, get the expectations reset and get ready for the rest of conference play.”
Engle led Eastbrook with 30 yards on 16 carries and completed 6-of-11 passes for 67 yards. In all, 12 different Panthers had at least one rushing attempt and 10 players had more than one carry. Miller and Bowser each caught two passes for 24 and 20 yards, respectively.
“At times (the offense) felt sluggish, but there were a lot of big plays from defense or special teams that led to some very quick scores for us,” Adamson said. “It’s an accumulation of so many things that make everything feel out of place. I know everyone is feeling that right now.
“I think we’ve got a long way to go even though we have so many guys that are back,” he added.
Eastbrook (2-1, 1-0 in CIC) travels to Oak Hill and Mississinewa (0-3, 0-1) goes to Madison-Grant on Friday.
Marion 7, Kokomo 6
All the scoring in the Giants first win of the season happened in the first two minutes of the game against their North Central Conference-rival at Walter Cross Field Friday night.
Zaimar Burnett took the opening kickoff and sprinted up the right sideline for a 94-yard touchdown. Kyle Coryea’s extra point gave the Giants a quick 7-0 lead.
Kokomo immediately answered with a three-play scoring drive that ended with a Plez Lawrence 17-yard run, but the Wildkats bobbled the snap on the PAT leaving the score at 7-6.
And that’s how it stayed.
Kokomo out-gained the Giants 268 to 183 in total offense, but Marion intercepted three passes and recovered two fumbles to keep the Wildkats off the scoreboard the rest of the night.
Marion (1-2, 1-0 in NCC) goes to Anderson on Friday.
Oak Hill 49, Elwood 7
The Golden Eagles scored 21 points in each of the first two quarters on the way to their first win of the season Friday night in Elwood.
Oak Hill amassed 254 rushing yards against the Panthers with Kyle Turanchick picking up 126 yards on 12 carries. Turanchick also scored four touchdowns.
Kian Hite added 49 yards on the ground while Blake Fox rushed for 42 yards and scored a TD. Peyton Workman picked up 34 yards for Oak Hill.
Clay McCorkle completed a pair of touchdown passes, one to Fox and the other to Tristen Hayes.
Oak Hill’s defense limited Elwood to just 70 yards of total offense.
Oak Hill (1-2, 1-0 in CIC) hosts Eastbrook on Friday.
Alexandria 21, Madison-Grant 20
A first-quarter drive yielded a one-yard touchdown run for Clayton Powell with just over four minutes to play in the first quarter. Tanner Brooks’ two-point conversion run put M-G on top 8-0.
Alexandria tied the game later in the period, but Brooks scampered 26-yards for a score barely a minute into the second quarter. The PAT failed and the Argylls were up, 14-8.
The Tigers got a pair of second-quarter touchdown passes to take a 21-14 lead to halftime.
Jack Thompson scored for the Argylls on a 3-yard run with just over three minutes to play in the third quarter. But again the conversion attempt failed and 21-20 ended up being the final.
Brooks led the Argylls with 147 yards rushing and added a 31-yard reception. Powell finished with 80-yards on the ground.
Madison-Grant (1-1, 0-1 in CIC) host Mississinewa on Friday.
