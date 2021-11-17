The Liberty Prep Sports Academy football team has made significant waves in the National Post Grad Athletic Association in just its first year of existence.
In fact, LPSA has already secured a spot in the NPGAA National Championship game.
The Freedmen captured the Great Lakes Post Grad Conference championship Saturday in Michigan with a dramatic, 12-6, comeback win in overtime over Detroit Community Christian College.
The biggest factor in the conference title game, and essentially the entire day for LPSA, was its resilience.
“It was a little tough,” said LPSA founder and head football coach Paul Funches. “We had bus issues on the way up so put us behind schedule. We had to jump off the bus, get dressed, warm up really quick and start the game. We probably started a little slow because of that.”
Injuries also forced Funches to start his third string quarterback, who he said “struggled a little bit.” But eventually the Freedmen found the winning combination.
“We ended up putting one of our receivers in the game who had some experience at quarterback and it gave us a spark we were looking for,” Funches said.
LPSA scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 6-6, then scored on its first play of overtime to reach the final score. However, the Freedmen needed a stop on defense to secure the trophy.
“They got a chance to match (the score), but one of our linebackers caught an interception and that’s what sealed the game,” Funches said.
The conference title initially gave LPSA a spot in the NPGAA semifinals, but Funches said the Freedmen’s next opponent abruptly discontinued the program.
The result is that the Liberty Prep Freedmen, who have been ranked No. 1 nearly all season the the NPGAA football poll, are schedule to play in the national championship game on Dec. 5 in Lakeland, Florida.
LPSA will face the winner of the semifinal game between Georgia Prep Sports Academy and MTI Preparatory (Florida) scheduled for this weekend.
Though Funches has given his players some time off to spend Thanksgiving with their families, LPSA faces another challenge before it travels to Florida and competes for a national title.
Funding.
Funches said he’s launched a fundraising campaign with Texas Roadhouse through gift card and peanut sales, but he’s trying to raise a significant amount of money in short order to make sure his players can fulfill the opportunity they’ve earned.
“We’re trying to fundraise about $10,000, that would take care of everything: travel, food, hotel stays while we’re there,” Funches said, noting about $600 has been raised since Saturday. “Hopefully we can get some of the businesses in the community behind us and help us get down there.
“The guys have worked their butts off all season, we’ve been ranked No. 1 in the country all year, so we’re just trying to get the community to rally behind us,” he continued. “I’ve said it before, we want to be a team for the community. Hopefully they can see that we’re pretty good. We’ve got some really good kids and they deserve to get down there.”
Anyone individual or business interested in sponsoring or donating to help Liberty Prep reach its national championship destination can reach out to Funches via email at libertyprepfreemen@gmail.com or call him directly at 317-910-1375. He said his wife, Shayona Funches, is also assisting in the fundraising effort and can be contacted via email at shayonafunches@gmail.com.
“We’re really excited to be in this position. Really blessed to be in this position in our first year ever to be playing for a national championship,” Funches said. “We appreciate all the support from the community and from individuals that have shown us love.
"We really want to give these boys and opportunity to get this last game in and show their talent. Give them an opportunity to get to the next level.”
Funches said as the season has worn on, more and more four-year college football programs have reached out to him showing interest in his players and exposure will be amplified by playing in the national title game.
The success of LPSA’s first year on the field is even more impressive because of the roster dynamic, kids from several different states who all took a chance to come to Marion to continue chasing a dream to play college football.
That’s also been the biggest challenge for Funches.
“Trying to establish a culture without any upperclassmen, without having years of an established program,” he said. “We do everything on our own, totally independent.
“We don’t have boosters or investors so we have to pay for everything by ourselves. That’s been tough,” he continued. “The kids have been troopers and doing what they can. We’re just trying to sustain a program and make sure everybody has got what they need week in and week out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.