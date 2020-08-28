When the attackers on the Marion boys soccer team are clicking, the Giants have the ability to score goals with great frequency.
The Giants gave cross-county rival Mississinewa a glimpse of that firepower on Thursday when the Indians visited Dick Lootens Stadium for senior night.
Three different Marion players each scored a goal in just over a seven minute span of the first half, and the flurry ultimately proved to be the difference in the Giants' 6-3 win.
Sophomore Alex Powell scored the game’s first goal, his first of the season, with 24:33 remaining in the first half. Powell then sent a perfect crossing pass just over the head of an Indian defender where senior JD Fagan headed it into the net, giving Marion a 2-0 advantage less than four minutes later.
Just over three minutes more had passed when Fagan sent a free kick rolling into the 18-yard box in front of the Indians’ goal. Senior Kyle Coryea, with his back to the goal, redirected the pass and rolled it past Ole Miss’ sophomore keeper Evan Yoder to expand the Giants’ lead to 3-0.
The quick-strike offense is something Marion coach Jorge Berry has patiently waited to see through the first three matches of the season, all losses for the Giants.
“They’re so talented. If they utilize each other, it could be dangerous,” said Berry of Coryea, Fagan and Powell. Hopefully we’ve been jump started and this will carry over to Saturday. … We’ll see what happens. I’m very proud of how we played and I think this will be a momentum builder.”
In losses to Fort Wayne Snider, Eastbrook and Columbia City, the Giants had scored seven goals, four by Coryea, two from Fagan and Josh Pina had the other. However, with only one full-time starter back from last season, an inexperienced Giants’ defense allowed 14 goals coming into Thursday.
Mississinewa entered the contest with 27 goals on the season and posed another challenge for the Giants’ defense backs.
Indians’ senior Colin Yoder led Grant County with 29 goals last season and entered the match with six through five matches in 2020. In all, nine different Ole Miss players have found the net this year, and four have at least four goals.
Berry said he relied on his attacking trio to aid the Giants’ defense in front of goalie Malik Smith to help try to contain the potent Mississinewa attack.
“They busted their tail, and when I said busted their tail, it was on both ends of the ball,” Berry said. “The ones who were near the ball offensively, tracked back on defense and that’s something we haven’t seen the first three games.
“We were knocking the ball around and we were trusting ourselves,” he continued. “That’s what my assistant Isaiah Fuller has really harped on, we’ve got to trust each other. If we do that, look what happened.”
Even with the Giants dropping their forwards to disrupt the Indians’ offense, Ole Miss created several good scoring opportunities.
Colin Yoder ran down a through ball and converted a one-on-one opportunity with Smith into a goal just over six minutes before halftime to cut the Giants lead to 3-1. About three minutes later, Yoder had a chance to draw Ole Miss closer but his shot sailed over the crossbar.
The first half ended with Giants holding a two-goal lead.
“They have got to give a lot of respect to Colin Yoder and some of our other kids,” said Ole Miss coach Jared Reel. “They were sending six kids back on my forwards because they know if they don’t we were going to go down and score on them.
“They had a good game plan. It worked and took us out of our game a little bit,” he added.
Marion added a goal to its lead barely four minutes into the second half. Defensive back Tyson Johnson took a free kick from about 40-yards away and hit a high-arching shot that sailed just over the hands of Evan Yoder and under the cross bar for a 4-1 Marion advantage.
Colin Yoder scored his second goal four minutes later on a perfect cross from freshman Elliot Williams to make it 4-2. But Powell added his second of the contest with an assist by Coryea only 29 seconds after, and Marion was up by three once again.
Ole Miss' final goal resulted in a hat trick for Yoder with just under 25 minutes remaining. And Coryea found the net with 17:49 to play to cap the scoring for the night.
Unofficially, Smith made six saves in goal for the Giants while Evan Yoder, who was starting as a varsity goalie for the first time, had four saves for the Indians.
“The issue we had is that both of my goal tenders are (either) injured or sick. Evan Yoder stepped up to play in goal,” Reel said. “The kid stepped in and played a position he hasn’t played in four years. He did a good job. … We’ve got another defender (injured) that would have helped with the back line.”
Reel had six freshmen in his starting lineup on opening day, but injuries meant only four started on Thursday. The loss was Mississinewa’s third straight after the Indians opened the season with three consecutive wins. All six of the Indians matches have been played in a nine-day span.
“We’ve got some things we’ve got to work on probably this season and next season,” Reel said. “I had four freshmen start today, probably would have had five if we didn’t have an injury, so that tells you we’re still pretty young.
“We have to get a little bit better. We’re trying to beat defenders one-on-one from the midfield. We have to start passing the ball around,” he added. “The first three games we moved the ball around well. Maybe some tired legs, some heat played a little bit of a factor in that. We’ve just got to move off the ball a little bit better. Marion moves off the ball well.”
Berry was pleased by the Giants effort and execution against the Indians and wants to see more of the same as the season moves along.
“Hopefully bringing this same consistency that we just showed this game,” Berry said would be the Giants focus, “which I think will be easy to do. I think they’ll realize how easy it was for us to play.”
Marion (1-3) opens its North Central Conference schedule at Muncie Central (3-1) on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Mississinewa (3-3) hosts Delta (0-2) on Saturday at 10 a.m.
