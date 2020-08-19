CONVERSE — A three-goal flurry over a two-minute span late in the first half provided most of the difference in the Eastbrook girls soccer team’s season-opening win at Oak Hill on Tuesday.
Sarah Foulk connected on her third goal of the match a little over six minutes before halftime putting the Panthers on top, 3-2, then assisted on Chloe McDaniel’s score only 48 seconds later. Naomi Diller found the net from near the top of the 18-yard box with 3:56 to play, and Eastbrook carried a 5-2 advantage into intermission.
Foulk capped off the first match of her senior season with two more scores in the second half and McDaniel also added a second goal as Eastbrook held off the Golden Eagles, 8-4.
Coming off of back-to-back seasons with more than 50 goals, Foulk is off to a flying start in pursuit of furthering her legacy as one of Grant County’s all-time best on the pitch. Still, she was quick to credit her teammates in helping her find space to maneuver for shots in between Oak Hill defenders.
“It helped that the other girls knew where to go if I was coming in and it opened it up a lot,” she said. “If (the defense is) marking me, it’s hard to cover Naomi or Chloe as they go to the middle so the defense has to shift over onto them and that leaves it open for me. It’s really the other girls shifting correctly that helps it out.”
Foulk proved to be unstoppable at times and it was a necessary commodity, especially early on for the Panthers.
Just 20 seconds after kickoff, Oak Hill senior Carlee Biddle took advantage of a defensive breakdown and delivered a shot into the net, quickly giving the Eagles a 1-0 lead.
“Our defender, Rachel Manning tripped on the ball, (goalkeeper) Gabby (Scott) came out and fell on her rear so they had a wide open goal,” said acting Eastbrook coach Bobby Foulk of Oak Hill’s early strike.
Foulk weaved her way in from near midfield to score the equalizer just three minutes later, and for the next 15-plus minutes the Panthers dominated possession in the attacking end. Foulk’s second goal came at the 20-minute mark, but Eastbrook’s 2-1 lead was short lived.
Tegan Phillips, who combined with Biddle gives Oak Hill a formidable 1-2 punch, got through the Panthers’ defense and scored with just over 16 minutes remaining in the first half to even the score at 2-2.
“The second goal, that was just a beautiful shot,” Bobby Foulk said. “We were off to a slow start, made some adjustments by moving the outside defenders up, moved of our defense up on our offensive end and I think that kept the ball down on our end most of the time.”
Indeed, a little more than 10 minutes after Phillips tied the match, Eastbrook unleashed its flurry.
“I look up and it’s 5-2. I was like holy cow, what happened?” said Oak Hill coach Alex Kenworthy. “We tried to mark (Foulk). She’s very talented. We just weren’t successful enough.
“ …We didn’t get to closing on her, we missed double-team opportunities and honestly, that’s on me,” he added. “We haven’t gone over that a lot and I didn’t even think about it. She is talented. She can turn and go around somebody. … We’ve got talent too. We had four goals on the board.”
Kristen Travis and Phillips each scored goals in the final 20 minutes of the match to finish out scoring.
The Panthers have a set of new defensive starters thanks to graduation, and Oak Hill provided a nice challenge to start the rebuilding process.
“You’re looking at the three of the four new starters so it’s going to take some time for them to gel,” Bobby Foulk said. “I felt like they got tested today which was good. They learned … made some adjustments and got it together. For most of the game I felt like they did a good job of being solid in the back. I think they’re going to be good this year.”
Kenworthy also saw encouraging signs from the Golden Eagles.
“Our defense started playing a little better, more cohesively and I was really proud of that in the second half. It’s first game and we move on,” he said. “My girls stayed positive, they stayed together. We got beat 8-4 and it’s no big deal. I’m perfectly content.”
Area Roundup
Girls soccer
South Adams 9, Marion 0
The Giants dropped their opening match to the host Starfires on Tuesday.
Marion hosts Eastbrook at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Boys soccer
Oak Hill 4, Tipton 0
Dalian Leach netted a pair of goals while Mark Sevier and Weston Seybold each scored one to lead the Eagles past the host Blue Devils on Tuesday. Seybold, Clayton Macy and Grant Elizinga all handed out an assist.
The Eagles travel to Huntington North on Thursday and host Argos on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Mississinewa 12, Peru 1
Colin Yoder, Holden Brown and Elliot Williams scored three goal apiece while Ian Davis, Mason Reel and Jack Tarpein each found the net once as the Indians routed the visiting Tigers on Tuesday.
Reel and Brown each had two assists and Yoder had one.
Ole Miss hosts Wabash on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Jay County 3, Madison-Grant 1
The Argylls took the hard-fought match Tuesday evening, falling to the Patriots, 30-28, 17-25, 25-22, 25-17.
Katie Garringer had 13 kills and four aces while Grace Holmberg added 12 kills and 18 digs for M-G. Gabby Rudy dished out 35 assists and she and Daya Greene each had 17 digs and a pair of aces. Emma Brummet finished with six kills and two aces. Lexi Baney made five blocks and Azmae Turner had four blocks.
Jay County won the JV match, 25-18, 25-22. Maddie Moore had eight digs and six assists and Katie Stevens recorded three kills to lead M-G.
Madison-Grant hosts Pendleton Heights on Thursday. First serve for the JV match is at 6 p.m.
Northfield 3, Marion 0
The Norsemen swept past the Giants, 25-11, 25-18, 25-8 Wednesday evening in Bill Green Arena.
The Giants visit Oak Hill Thursday at 6 p.m.
Mississinewa 3, Eastern 2
Darah Watson recorded 17 kills to lead the Indians to a dramatic 24-26, 25-22, 27-25, 22-25, 15-13 win over the visiting Comets on Monday.
Mackenzie Austin finished with nine kills and Carly Bolser added seven kills and 12 blocks for Ole Miss. Jazzy Nicholson handed out 32 assists.
Boys tennis
Mississinewa 4, Bluffton 1
The Indians had little trouble in their season-opening win at Bluffton on Monday.
John Oliver battled to a 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles, Ethan Sample won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 and Hayden Rawley swept a 6-4, 6-0 decision at No. 3. Ryan Scott and Riley Fuqua breezed to a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles.
Mississinewa visits Adams Central on Saturday at 10 a.m.
