The first few minutes of the 2020 high school football season couldn’t have gone much better for Eastbrook.
Or much worse for Marion.
The Panthers' defense and special teams set the tone immediately after kickoff Friday night in Jeff Adamson Stadium, forcing the Giants into a two quick three-and-outs which quickly turned into a 13-0 lead.
Eastbrook turned its fast start and early momentum into a dominant first half. Though the Giants were able to regain their footing, momentarily, by game’s end the Panthers had scored a convincing, 39-18 win over their county rivals.
“We got exhausted and didn’t play real well in the second half,” said Adamson, who coached his first game in the stadium renamed in his honor shortly after last season. “We took advantage of some great field position early on and we were pretty excited. We just kind of rode it out.”
A mishandled snap by the Giants’ punter set the Panthers up Marion’s 21-yard line for their first offensive possession. On second down, Logan Collins scampered 18 yards to give Eastbrook a first down at the two. An illegal shift penalty backed the Panthers up five yards, but Collins pounded his way into the end zone from seven yards out on the next play for a 7-0 lead just two minutes into the contest.
The Giants second offensive series resulted in a 32-yard punt fielded by Alden Miller near midfield. Miller ran to his right, turned up the field and raced 52-yards along the sideline into the end zone. Marion blocked the extra-point kick, but Eastbrook held a 13-0 lead just 3:32 into the game.
It appeared to be a nervous start for the Giants, but first year head coach James Bell said that wasn’t the case.
“It’s not jitters. Like I told them all week, you are playing team that’s probably got a chance to win state in 2A,” Bell said. “You’ve got to be focused and you’ve got to go out and you’ve got to execute and you’ve got to push yourself the whole time.
“(Eastbrook) is the type of team that prepares you for the future. Well disciplined, well structured,” he continued. “They did a good job. We didn’t do a good job and that’s just the bottom line. No jitters to it. They came out and played and they executed. We didn’t execute. It’s that simple.”
The Giants offense found its rhythm on the next series. Aided by a 33-yard run from senior tailback Malachi Silmon, Marion put together an eight-play, 69-yard scoring drive capped by quarterback Cain Richardson hooking up with Cubie Jones for a 38-yard touchdown pass. Kyle Coryea's extra point made it 13-7 with just over five minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Eastbrook quickly drove into Marion territory on its next turn with the ball, but the Giants defense stiffened and put the Panthers into a fourth-and-15 situation at the Marion 29.
With the tide of momentum clearly on the cusp of turning in favor of the visitors, junior quarterback Jett Engle dropped back and delivered a feathery strike over the heads of two Marion defenders and into the hands of Isaiah Dalton to cover the 29 yards with the first of his three touchdown passes in the game and a 19-7 lead.
Engle, a transfer from Western and son of former Madison-Grant standout Alix Engle, connected on 7-of-8 passes for 145 yards and also threw TDs of 11-yards to Jason Hale late in the first half and 49-yards to Hayden Raikes just over 2:30 into the second half which put Eastbrook on top 39-10.
Engle’s only misfire resulted in an interception by Zaimar Burnett for Marion on the Panthers first drive of the second half.
In regards to Eastbrook’s big picture this season, Engle’s arrival has allowed Adamson to find other ways to get the football in Miller’s hands. The original plan was to use Miller as the Panthers starting quarterback this season.
“The important piece there is Alden Miller has been the program guy and with Jett coming in, we felt like Alden could make us a better team by using some of his talents at other places,” Adamson said. “He came up big. Had the big punt return and had a couple key runs early in the game. He was huge.”
Miller carried 14 times for 56 yards and scored on a one-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter to put the Panthers up 25-10. Collins lead Eastbrook with 71 yards on 10 carries.
Overall, the Panthers rushed 58 times for 222 yards and had 367 yards of total offense,
The Giants accumulated 275 total yards with 163 via the pass and 112 on the ground on 44 carries.
Silmon finished with 51 yards rushing on five carries and scored a two-point conversion while Winston Baity picked up 31 yards on 16 totes.
Jones carried twice for five yards, caught two passes for 42 yards and a score and also completed 4-of-7 passes for 91 yards with an interception and 35-yard TD pass to Marques Smith in the fourth quarter for the Giants only score in the second half.
Richardson completed 4-of-9 passes for 71 yards for the Giants.
Coryea kicked a 23-yard field in the second quarter to cut Eastbrook's lead to 19-10, but the Giants eventually trailed 32-10 at halftime after the touchdowns by Miller and Hale.
Marion played without Khalid Stamps, its starting tailback and leading rusher from a year ago, who was out with an injured wrist.
“in a first game like that when you’re playing a real good football team, you’ve got a lot of unanswered questions,” Bell said. “We don’t have a veteran at quarterback, our starting tailback wasn’t playing and then we’ve got some other kids kind of banged up as far as special teams. You’ve just to go with what you’ve got.
“It showed me what direction we need to go in certain positions we were unsure of. Some questions were answered tonight that weren’t answered in the scrimmage,” he continued. “Now we’ve had a chance to see it in a real football setting, a tough football setting, we can go and get better. If you’re going to start slow, start slow in the first game and then pick up momentum as you go through the season.”
Marion is scheduled to host Lawrence North in Dick Lootens Stadium on Friday. The Wildcats pounded Avon, 62-24 on Friday.
Eastbrook returns to Adamson Stadium on Friday for a matchup with Delta, who had to cancel its week one game due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the school last week.
