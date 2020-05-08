Talent. Work ethic. Leadership.
Those were a few of the adjectives coach Mike Scott used to describe, collectively, the four seniors on his 2020 Mississinewa baseball team.
Scott has watched Cade Campbell, Tyler Jakob, Andrew Castanon and Ethan Bennett grow up together on the baseball field and off, since they started at RJ Baskett Middle School. And the quartet was a big reason why Scott was excited for this spring.
Three of the four are multi-sport athletes and helped the Ole Miss football team win a pair of sectional championships, including last fall. While Jakob, according to Scott, has been a “field rat,” and his dedication to baseball earned him a chance to play in college.
Even with the cancellation of the 2020 baseball season, Scott said Mississinewa’s seniors are leaving a lasting impact on the program with how they attacked offseason workouts over the winter.
“They had the talent and they had the work ethic to go along with it. Those are two pretty special traits to be able to work around and to have as your leaders,” Scott said. “That will certainly be missed, but they have also set the bar pretty high now.
“Your offseason needs to look a certain way, no matter if it’s in the weight room or during our limited contact periods, this is the effort that’s required to put in to have success on the baseball field,” Scott added. “What they did this winter will last for a long time because our freshmen, sophomores and juniors all saw that time and effort that those four seniors put in.”
Jakob epitomized work ethic for the Indians, and proved what is possible with dedication and determination. He played in 38 games and hit nearly .300 over his sophomore and junior seasons. A versatile defender and part-time pitcher, Jakob’s speed helped make him a lead-off hitter a lot of times and led to 21 stolen bases and 28 runs scored for Ole Miss.
“In basketball kids talk about those gym rats, Tyler was the equivalent to that (in baseball),” Scott said. “This kid could not get enough and he will definitely be missed. That kid’s work ethic, I honestly have not seen anybody that has wanted something so badly. Tyler’s a pretty special kid.”
Jakob will continue his career at Kankakee Community College in Kankakee, Illinois in the fall. Kankakee has grown into a national junior college power that places players in 4-year colleges quite often. Scott believes Jakob will grow even more as a player in college.
“I see big things for Tyler. He has come such a long way because of that work ethic,” Scott said. “He definitely holds a special place in my heart and there’s a very bright future for Tyler. It’s going to be a lot of fun to watch him over the next few years because he could really turn out to be a pretty special baseball player, and also a special person in life in general.”
Castanon has been the Indians’ starting catcher for most of the past two season which often translates into being an on-field leader in baseball. Scott said Castanon’s understanding of the game and how to handle the Indians’ pitching staff was invaluable and growing. Again, a product of work ethic and effort.
“Drew is all effort. He pours everything he’s got into doing a task,” Scott said. “Defense is where he shines the most, but this year late in our offseason workouts I felt offensively things started to come around for him.”
Scott said because he considers his catchers as “field generals,” he gives them a lot of responsibility. Castanon embraced and flourished in the role.
“They have to be able to manage our pitching staff and know what motivates each one of them, (then) be able to find that motivation at critical times,” Scott said. “Our kids really follow Drew. … He had a solid handle and calling pitches and understanding the game from that manner of setting up hitters and pitches to call.
“Between Drew and Ethan Bennett too, I was really looking forward to their senior seasons.”
Bennett played JV as a sophomore but appeared in 15 varsity games last season as an outfielder. Scott said his role was set to expand, possibly as an infielder as well as a pitcher. Scott believed Bennett’s growth and development through his first three years at Ole Miss had him primed for a very good senior season.
“It seems like every year we end up getting a senior that they start figuring things out. This is where I was really looking forward to Ethan Bennett,” Scott said. “His game was growing by leaps and bounds. … that offseason time was really starting to pay off.
“He was going to be another one of those baseball players we have every year that emerges as a senior and would have a phenomenal year,” he added. “I really believe Ethan was setting himself up to have a season like that.”
Both Bennett and Castanon made significant contributions to Mississinewa’s football sectional championship this year, but as multi-sport athletes go, few at Ole Miss have impacted multiple programs the way Campbell did.
Campbell was a 4-year starter in football, played varsity basketball as a sophomore and had two years of varsity baseball under his belt.
Scott said Campbell came to him at a practice near the end of last year wondering why his bat didn’t get hot until late in every season. Scott’s explanation was simple and made sense.
“You’re a three-sport athlete. You become hot late in the season because starting in baseball season, you start working at this,” he said. “That’s not a slam at all. That’s when he has the time to work at it. Just imagine what would happen if you could start this process a month or two earlier where that would put you.”
And indeed, Campbell decided to sit out basketball to prepare for his senior baseball season.
“You could really see his game taking off, in all aspects,” Scott said. “Cade Campbell, just an uber-athlete. The kid just goes out and competes. He’s just a bulldog to be honest with you.”
Scott shared a story that exemplified Campbell’s competitive nature and drive. Ole Miss was at Peru facing a Tiger team that had hung a 17-2 whooping on the Indians the year prior in Gas City. Campbell pitched the final 4-plus innings in relief. Despite a high pitch count he battled to keep the team in the game, and they eventually won, 8-7.
“You were not taking him out of that game,” Scott recalled. “He took the bull by the horns and I really felt that the other kids saw that as: Cade is taking it on his shoulders, we are rallying behind him and we’re going to make this happen. We ended up pulling that game out and a lot of it was the credit to Cade and his determination on the mound. He was not gonna let that game slip away. That’s Cade Campbell in a nutshell.”
Campbell recently announced he would attend Wabash College to continued his football career in the fall. But there’s no doubt in Scott’s mind he could play baseball at the next level if Campbell so desired.
“You would have seen Cade’s game grow just because he could dedicate time to that particular sport (in college),” Scott said, noting he could have played a variety of infield and outfield positions along with being able to pitch. “Also, I believe if I needed a catcher I could probably put the gear on Cade and he would go back there and compete and probably not miss much of a beat there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.