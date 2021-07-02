Determining an all-Grant County baseball team in spring of 2021 has been no easy task.
In the end, 24 young men made the final list and are earning some form of all-county recognition for their performances on the diamond.
At the top of the list, two of those players gained separation from the pack and Madison-Grant senior Nick Evans and Oak Hill junior Evan Pearce earned the Chronicle-Tribune’s top honors.
Wherever Evans played from day-to-day he made a positive impact for the Argylls and helped lead the team to its first-ever Madison-County championship, the first Central Indiana Conference title since 2006 and a Class 2A sectional championship, the school’s first since 2012.
But Evans shined brightest with the ball in his right hand and he is the Chronicle-Tribune’s Pitcher of the Year for 2021.
Pearce was also instrumental in helping the Golden Eagles every day, tracking down balls in center field and coming through with big hits in clutch situations. He was among the leaders in several offensive categories county-wide, helped lead Oak Hill to a 21-7 record and Pearce is the 2021 C-T Player of the Year.
“Evan is a freak talent,” said Oak Hill coach Shane Edwards. “Physically he’s in great shape. He has great baseball instincts, fast-twitch movements. He just has the knack and ability to read balls in the outfield, to read pitches and he’s only going to get better the more he can slow the game down just because he physically can do it.
“Once he can do that mentally, we think he’s special now, he’s going to be even more special.”
Pearce finished third in the county and CIC to a pair of Ole Miss players with a .443 batting average, but his 43 RBI and 43 runs scored were easily the most. He finished tied for second with six home runs, had a .554 on-base percentage and .784 slugging percentage to rank third in each category.
Overall, Pearce matched Ole Miss’ Landen Swanner with a county-best 39 hits and also reached base with a 11 walks and 12 hit-by-pitches. He had six doubles and a county-high three triples to go with his dingers.
A scary thought by Edwards is that the best could be yet to come for Pearce.
“He has a strong arm, hits for power, can run, and has the defensive ability,” Edwards said. “If anything he needs to improve upon it’s his hitting average.
“I say that and I know he hit over .400, but I think there are times that the power numbers kind of dictate for him,” he added. “I think if he were to look for contact more times, especially the more his name gets known, then I think he becomes that five-tool player.”
Evans proved himself to be one of Grant County’s top hitters in the spring and finished with 31 hits, a .369 average, 10 doubles, two home runs, 23 RBI and a .490 on-base average.
However, his performance on the mound was at times spectacular.
Evans appeared in 14 games, most often as a starter, and he earned nine of M-G’s 21 wins. Evans earned a win over Anderson in the Madison County championship game, recorded 13 strikeouts against Oak Hill in the CIC-clinching game and pitched a four-hit shutout with nine Ks in Madison-Grant’s win over a top-10 ranked Eastern in the sectional championship.
“We expected him to do a job and he did it. He expected himself to do a job and he did it,” said M-G coach Scott Haley of Evans. “He always wanted to pitch the big games. Ever since his freshman year he wanted to pitch the big games and compete against the best because that’s how you get better.
“That’s how he got better, competing against the best.”
Working hard at his craft was also instrumental in Evans developing into Grant County’s top pitcher this season.
Evans pitched 65 2/3 innings, nearly 20 more than anyone else in the county and finished the season with a 2.77 earned run average. He struck out 101 batters, walked only 24 and held the opposition to a collective .246 average.
“Nick has matured and grown a lot. He evolved into a team leader and team captain,” Haley said. “ The younger kids looked up to him as he looked up to the seniors when he was a freshman … The young kids looked up to him and followed his footsteps on how hard he worked to get where he’s at.
“He’s been our No. 1 or No. 2 pitcher since his freshman year and he’s just continued to get better because he’s worked at it," he added. "He started coming to practices when he was in seventh and eighth grade. He’s definitely earned everything he’s accomplished by hard work and just putting in all the extra hours he put in.”
All County Players
Luke Shearer, Jr. Eastbrook
Shearer was among Grant County’s top hitters and was the Panthers everyday catcher in 2021 after battling back from injuries his freshman season. He batted .446 and slugged six home runs and trailed only Pearce with 34 RBI. He slugged at a county-best .797 clip. Shearer struck out only seven times in 74 at bats this season.
Kreigh Young, Sr., Mississinewa
Young delivered base hits at a .457 average, which was tops in the county and CIC. He collected seven doubles and three home runs among his 37 hits and also had 27 RBI and scored 24 runs. Young had a .559 OPB and .654 slugging percentage.
Landen Swanner, Sr., Mississinewa
Swanner finished second to his teammate Young with a .448 batting average and equaled Colin Yoder for a team-best 31 RBI as Ole Miss’ clean-up hitter. He also scored 28 runs and finished with a .469 OBP.
Aidan Hardcastle, Sr., Oak Hill
A state medalist wrestler, Hardcastle turned in a great season on the diamond as well. He batted .398 with seven double, two triples and two homers while driving in 23 runs and scoring 25. He was 16-for-16 in stolen base attempts. Hardcastle also recorded 42 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings on the mound for the Eagles.
Teagan Yeagy, Fr., Madison-Grant
Yeagy served as catalyst for the M-G offense and was also an important No. 2 starter behind Evans. He batted .338 with 24 hits and also drew 17 walks to finish with a .495 OBP. Yeagy also stole 12 bases and scored 26 runs. He finished 5-3 on the mound with a 2.13 ERA in 46 innings.
AJ Mitchener, Sr. Marion
Mitchener was a jack-of-all-trades during a tough season for the Giants. He served as the No. 1 starting pitcher, the Giants top catcher and batted .382. He also had a .517 OBP and was named a first-team All-North Central Conference performer.
Chad Harbert, Jr., Madison-Grant
Harbert led the Argylls with a .405 batting average and finished with a team-best 34 hits. He finished second behind Evans with eight doubles and added two triples, two home runs, 23 RBI and scored 28 runs. Harbert also stole 10 bases.
Tyler Rennaker, Jr., Oak Hill
Rennaker served as the Golden Eagles No. 1 starting pitcher and finished the season with a 7-2 record. He pitched 47 2/3 innings in his 12 appearances and recorded 45 strikeouts, 19 walks and a 2.79 ERA. Rennaker also batted .333 with four doubles, 23 RBI and 25 runs scored.
Stephen Simmons, Sr., Marion
Simmons led the Giants with 31 hits and batted .408 for the season. He finished with a .511 OBP and slugged at .500. Normally the starting first baseman, Simmons also ate up innings on the mound when needed. He joined Mitchener as a first-team all-NCC performer.
Colin Yoder, Sr. Mississinewa
Yoder led Grant County with eight home runs and batted .352 for the Indians. He added five doubles, a triple, 31 RBI and scored 35 runs while slugging at a .789 clip. Yoder also made eight appearances on the mound and finished 3-0 with a 2.40 ERA through 23 1/3 innings.
Sam Stefanatos, Jr., Oak Hill
Stefanatos hit .390 for the season and collected a county-high 11 doubles hitting behind Pearce in the Eagles batting order. He added one home run and a .571 slugging percentage at the plate. An every day catcher until a late-season injury, Stefanatos also threw out 13 potential base stealers.
Carson Campbell, Jr. Mississinewa
Campbell was the consummate lead-off hitter for the Indians, collecting 36 hits, 15 walks and a .414 batting average. He also led Grant County with 24 stolen bases and finished second to Pearce with 37 runs scored. Campbell had a .523 OBP.
Honorable Mention
Eastbrook: Raef Biddle, Jr., Issac Rans, Jr., Conner Boyd, So.
Madison-Grant: Mason Richards, Jr., Cole Hasty, Sr.
Marion: Tyson Johnson, Sr., Cain Richardson, Sr.
Mississinewa: Holden Brown, Jr.
Oak Hill: Drew Wagner, So., Keegan Deaton, Jr.
