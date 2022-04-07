There’s no question about the importance of athletics extending far beyond the games that people play.
Regular exercise associated with any sport is one of the top benefits for its participants, but there are many lessons learned through training and competition that extend well beyond the day games are over.
When Lori Elson and Daysha Havens founded the Grant County Volleyball Club (GCVC) over seven years ago, their mission was relatively straightforward: “to promote the sport of volleyball in Grant County, Indiana and its surrounding area … be committed to teaching and training young athletes and educating our coaching staff to teach the game…”
The goal was, and still is, to help school-aged players work towards improvement by teaching and encouraging skill development to the highest level possible.
GCVC’s pursuit is to help girls, and now boys, develop a passion for the game of volleyball.
However, the club’s mission grew in late October of 2015, not long after it formed, when one of its first members, Southwood High School senior Emilie Harnish. was critically injured in a car accident not far from her high school. She died from her injuries only a few days later.
The loss of such a young life was devastating for many people, but Emilie’s legacy still lives today in the GCVC, as well as in the lives of others.
Harnish’s selfless heart drove her to be an organ donor when she first got her drivers license. Her young, still vibrant organs provided life for four other people.
“We were praying for a miracle and we got four. We got four miracles,” was how Emilie’s sister Mollie described the act of organ donation in an interview with WRTV6 in Indianapolis less than a month after her death.
This weekend at Taylor University, Elson, Havens and a host of other volunteers will once again celebrate the life and selfless deed of Emilie Harnish with the fifth-annual EmilieStrong Memorial Invitational Volleyball Tournament.
Hundreds of girls ranging from age 11 to 18, representing numerous clubs and 60 teams from around Indiana and other parts of the Midwest, will ascend on Odle Arena and TU’s Kesler Student Activities Center to compete in more than 100 matches.
Competition starts at 7:30 a.m. Saturday and won’t wrap up until Sunday evening.
While the competition will bring people together, the weekend for Elson and the GCVC is to share the story and meaning behind the EmilieStrong gathering and to help raise awareness to the importance of organ donation.
Elson shares Emilie’s story with all her club members and encourages them to think about becoming an organ donor, even if it requires parental consent.
“As tragic as her death was, Emilie is still teaching kids the selfless act of giving,” Elson said in a story about Harish on AAUvolleyball.com. “Especially being an athlete, your organs are so healthy and they can help so many other people.”
Before the matches begin and during breaks between the start of each new session, Elson has invited some special guests to speak about the importance of the weekend’s mission.
Through the power of social media and a shared passion for volleyball, Elson met Jillian and Hadley Schoenborn, who live in metro Atlanta, Georgia.
Not long after Hadley was born, she was diagnosed with a Biliary Atresia, a rare liver disease. Doctors and medicine were able to extend her liver’s functions for the first eight years of her life and she had a fairly active childhood.
But in 2015 Hadley required a new liver.
A post on her Facebook page, Hope for Hadley’s Adventure with Biliary Atresia, has a picture of her playing in a soccer game on Sept. 12, 2015. That same day Jillian got the call that they had a new liver for her daughter. The next Hadley received her transplant.
Now 15, Hadley is active in club volleyball. She learned of GCVC’s mission to remember Emilie and promote organ donation from a bracelet a friend gave her. One that a GCVC team distributed to the friend's team at a national tourney a few years ago.
A post on the GCVC’s Instagram page from the summer of 2018 has a picture of Hadley wearing the bracelet and a message from Jillian attached to it that ends with “We are so touched to know her story. She is a true hero! #donatelife #emiliestrong #hadleysharon #livertransplantsurvivor."
Elson recently med the the Schoenborns at a tournament in Kentucky and arrangements were made for them to come to Taylor on Saturday to share the parent/child perspective of needing and being a recipient of an organ donation.
Admission to single day sessions at Taylor is $8 or a weekend pass can be purchased for $13. EmilieStrong t-shirts will also be available with a portion of all proceeds going to Donate Life Indiana.
Donate Life Indiana will also have representatives at Taylor with information about becoming a donor as well as registering new organ and tissue donors.
April has been designated National Donate Life Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.