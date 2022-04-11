UPLAND — The thud of a well stuck shot. The screech of shoes across a wood floor. The enthusiastic cheers after a well-played point or a match won.
All those sounds of volleyball were present in abundance Saturday and Sunday as 60 teams descended upon Taylor University to compete in the EmilieStrong Memorial Tournament organized by the Grant County Volleyball Club (GCVC).
In most respects, the fifth-annual EmilieStrong Tournament was similar to any of hundreds of other volleyball events that take place through the year. Such tournaments allow numerous clubs and teams filled with girls as young as 11 years old to as old as 18 a chance to play, hone their skills and learn how to compete against their peers, sometimes against future or current high school teammates.
But the EmilieStrong Memorial is so much more.
“She’s amazing. She is a true hero,” said GCVC founder, coach and tournament director, Lori Elson, before taking a long pause.
Elson tried to speak about Emilie Harnish, the tournament’s namesake and one of the first girls to be a part of her club, but was overcome by emotions.
Harnish was a member of Southwood’s Class 2A state runner-up volleyball team in 2014, but less than a year later, she was gone. Emilie died in October 2015 five days after being critically injured in an automobile crash.
So EmilieStrong is a celebration of a young life lost way too soon, but most importantly, the tournament represents Emilie’s legacy that’s been carried on through her selfless act of being an organ donor.
“Volleyball is the fun part of it. I had one of our players sign up today and I took her picture. That’s what it’s all about,” Elson said, still struggling to speak. “If we can get the word out about the importance of how many lives you can save and do what Emilie did, that’s what this whole tournament and this weekend is about.”
Along with the teams, coaches and hundreds of players and countless volunteers who take part in the celebration of Emilie Harish’s life and legacy, Donate Life Indiana set up tables between Odle Arena and the Kesler Student Activity Center.
The display had numerous pictures of Emilie along with her story. The Donate Life Indiana table also had literature on the potential impact of becoming an organ donor.
“The first thing I tell them is it’s completely your decision whether you sign up or not to be an organ donor,” said Andi Atherine, education specialist for Donate Life Indiana, who made the trip to Upland from Indianapolis. “We call them organ-donor heroes because truly, just like Emilie, they are heroes.
“The primary goal is education. We feel like so many people do not understand organ donation,” Atherine continued. “The power of the number 83. One person that signs up to be an organ-donation hero could potentially save and heal up to 83 lives. That’s through eight organs and up to 75 different ways tissue can be used. I think the power is in education and understanding that after death, our legacy can live on. We can continue to save and heal so many lives.”
More than 100,000 Americans are currently waiting for an organ transplant. Over 1,000 of those waiting are Hoosiers, according to donatelifeindiana.org. Anyone can register to be an organ donor. For people under 18-years old, parental consent is required.
More than 90 people took information from the Donate Life Indiana table over the weekend and five volleyball players registered to be organ donors.
The GCVC also hosted a pair of special guests for the weekend, Lillian and Hadley Schoenborn from Fairburn, Georgia, who have experienced the miracle of organ donation.
Not long after Hadley was born, she developed a rare liver disease known as Biliary Atresia. By the time she was nine, she required a liver transplant to survive.
Both Jillian and Hadley stood up in front of the girls and teams in each of the four EmilieStrong sessions and relayed their story of organ donation from a different point of view.
“I remember feeling very excited because I had the chance to live a normal childhood,” recalled Hadley, who is now 15, about learning she had a donor. She explained that her liver came from a 22-month old girl named Aubrey. Hadley affectionately named her new liver, Sunrise.
“Aubrey saved my life. If it wasn’t for her I wouldn’t be here today. I’m forever thankful to her family for donating her organ to me,” Hadley told the group of 17- and 18-year-olds. “You have the power to save somebody just by being an organ donor. Aubrey saved more lives than just mine. … I’m forever thankful to her. She lives on through all those people and she lives on through me.“
Jillian shared the mixed emotions of being Hadley’s mom and fully understanding what it meant for her daughter to have the opportunity to live a normal, healthy life following her transplant.
“Getting that call, it was the best day for us as a family, but it was the worst day for another family,” Jillian shared. “That was definitely taken to heart when we got the phone call. She was nine. We definitely celebrated that day and now we celebrate the life. Every year we celebrate Sunrise’s life and what that day meant.
“We have met a lot of people. It has been good for our hearts to see the other side of organ donation,” she added. “Some moms that have lost their children have come up and told us it’s good hearing this side of the story. It was good to see them for us and be able to thank them for sharing their children with us. Emotionally that’s been good for me.”
Emilie Harnish registered to be an organ donor when she first got her driver’s license in high school. Her decision then her heart, her liver and her kidneys helped save a 3-year-old boy in Virginia, a 12-year-old girl in Indiana, an 18-year-old boy in Iowa and a 49-year-old woman in Indiana.
Emilie’s tissues were also harvested and donated to help improve and save countless other lives.
Elson estimates Emilie's story has now reached thousands of people of all ages and it could very well be saving many more lives.
As for the 2022 EmilieStrong Memorial Volleyball Tournament, a $1,500 donation will be made to Donate Life Indiana from the tournament’s proceeds in Emilie’s name. And her name and legacy of selflessness carries on.
“I can’t think of a better way to honor her,” said Mollie Harnish, Emilie’s sister, who came to Upland both days. “I know there’s millions of things you could do for a memorial but this is, I can’t think of anything she would want more. Everyone is able to relate this way. This is the best way to relate to Emilie.”
