BUNKER HILL — A combination of untimely errors and a pair of hot hitters spelled the end of the season for the Mississinewa volleyball team.
Eastern senior Loralei Evans had 20 kills, junior Kate Harrison added 18 and each dominated portions of play in a powerful performance to lead the Comets to a 25-23, 25-16, 25-22 win over the Indians to open play in Class 3A sectional 24 at Maconaquah on Tuesday.
Eastern (20-13) avenged its hotly-contested, 3-2 loss at Ole Miss from Aug. 17, the season-opening match for both teams. Most importantly, the Comets moved into a semifinal match against Oak Hill (6-21) at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Mississinewa ends its 2020 season at 18-13.
Momentum ebbed and flowed between the two sides throughout the first set.
A pair of Evans’ kills along with four hitting errors by the Indians led to six-straight points and a 10-5 lead early on for Eastern.
Ole Miss immediately responded.
Daniella Joseph’s kill between a net violation and hitting error by the Comets were the first three points in a 9-1 run by the Indians. A kill by Harrison preceded kills by Mia Catey and Darah Watson, an ace by Sophie Corey, two more Comet errors and a Carly Bolser kill that put Mississinewa on top 14-11.
The Indians led 16-13 when back-to-back kills from Evans started the Comets’ decisive run, a 9-2 stretch that built a 22-18 lead.
A service error by Eastern and an ace from Megan Stanley trimmed the Indians deficit in half. Harrison’s kill made it 23-20 before Catey and Joseph combined for a block and Bolser followed with a kill to close it to 23-22.
Kills by Jaeleigh Secrease and Evans finished off Eastern’s first-set win and sent the Comets into the second with a bit of momentum.
A hitting error and net violation gave Eastern the first two points of the second set and the Comets never relinquished a lead. A 5-1 run made it 10-5.
The Indians pulled a close as three on two occasions, the final time at 11-8, before Eastern scored four-straight and continued to pull away from there. Mississinewa closed within 21-16, but the Comets finished with four-straight points on an Indians’ error, a kill and two blocks by Evans.
Mississinewa got out to a 6-4 lead to start the third set, but the Indians had their toughest stretch of the match and it allowed the Comets to take control with the longest run of the night by either team.
Harrison started the 8-0 run for Eastern with a kill and added two more after three-consecutive miscues by Ole Miss. A net violation and passing error by the Indians capped the stretch with Eastern leading 12-6.
With their season on the line, the Indians started their best stretch of volleyball in the match.
Catey started it with a pair of kills. Bolser added two kills and two blocks to help Ole Miss claw back to within 16-15.
Evans and Harrison each put down a kill and the Comets added an ace and a kill by Neely McKnight to extend back out to a 20-15 advantage.
Stanley, Catey and Mackenzie Austin had successive kills to draw the Indians within 20-18. A service error ended the Ole Miss run but Eastern followed with an error to keep the differential at two.
The sides alternated the next four points, a block by McKnight and kill from Harrison for Eastern, a kills from Karmen Swindall and Catey for the Indians.
Trista Rice recorded her only kill in the match to put the Comets up 24-21, but a hitting error and kill by Austin pulled Ole Miss within one.
Fittlingly, Evans ended the match with her 20th kill and Eastern moved into the semifinals.
Unofficially, Bolser led the Indians with nine kills and two blocks. Catey had six kills and two blocks while Austin also finished with six kills. Stanley had three kills, three aces and a block and Joseph finished with three kills and a block.
Eastern had 43 total kills to 30 for Ole Miss. The Indians made 29 errors to 20 for the Comets.
Mississinewa coach Jody Havens was unavailable for comment following the match.
