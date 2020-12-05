The Eastern boys basketball team controlled play for about a 10 minute stretch of play Friday at Eastbrook and it proved to be the difference in the game.
The Comets forced five turnovers and held the Panthers scoreless over the final 3:30 of the first half to take a 10-point lead into halftime. It helped propel the visitors to a 70-55 win.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Jett Engle and Jaxson VanBelkum staked Eastbrook to a 9-4 lead a little over four minutes into the game, but Eastern answered with a 9-0 run to take a four-point lead with under a minute to play in the quarter.
Isaac Rans knocked down a pair of free throws then Engle swished home a triple just before the quarter break to put the Panthers up 14-13 after one.
The second quarter belonged to the Comets, however, and a 10-3 run over the first three minutes gave Eastern a 23-17 lead.
Bryce Dmyszewicz hit a 3-pointer and Engle connected on 1-of-2 from the line to pull Eastbrook within 23-21 with 3:26 remaining in the half, but the Panthers went scoreless for the remainder of the quarter.
During the stretch which included five Panthers miscues, Evan Monize scored six points and Drew Monize added a deuce as the Comets extended to a 31-21 lead by intermission.
Eastern maintained a lead between nine and 13 points through the first part of the third quarter before a 12-2 run capped by Evan Monize’s 3-point play extended the Comets’ lead to 55-35 with 1:27 remaining in the period.
“Second quarter hurts us. They went on a run,” said Eastbrook coach Greg Allison. “More about my kids through, they don’t quit. They keep coming and keep coming. That’s going to be beneficial to us. Not tonight obviously, but down the road we know they’re not going to give up.”
Indeed, Eastbrook battled its way back within striking distance. The Panthers scored the final seven points of the third quarter as part of a 12-2 run that narrowed their deficit to 57-49 with still 5:50 remaining in the game.
The teams alternated scores over the next 90 seconds: the Comets got two free throws each from Karson Stiner and Cayden Calloway while the Panthers got a pair of field goals from Braxton Bowser, the second with with 4:20 to play left Eastern with a 61-53 advantage.
But Evan Monize scored six points in a decisive 8-0 run and pushed the Comets lead to 69-53 with just 1:35 remaining.
Evan Monize finished with a game-high 25 points and also pulled down 10 rebounds. Drew Monize scored 12 points off Eastern’s bench while Levi Mavrick chipped in 11 points.
Bowser picked up two fouls early in the game and sat for most of the first half, but he poured in 16 of his team-leading 18 points over the final two quarters and also pulled down seven rebounds.
Engle finished with 17 points and four boards for the Panthers, while Rans scored nine points, pulled down nine rebounds, blocked two shots and added a steal along with several deflections. Levi McElhaney scored two points and led Eastbrook with 10 rebounds.
“It’s not the end of the world,” Allison said of the loss. “I’m proud of the way they competed and we’ll get ready for a conference game next Friday night.
“I’ll have the weekend to watch the tape. We’ll come in Monday and watch some of it together as a group,” he added. “Then we’ll have a full week to prepare for Frankton. I’m just excited about our group. Yeah we were setback tonight, but I saw good things though.”
Eastbrook (1-1) visits Frankton on Friday to begin play in the Central Indiana Conference.
