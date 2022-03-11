Growth is the best way to describe the 2021-22 season for girls basketball teams in Grant County.
Though everyone’s record might not be completely indicative of the growth each of the five teams experienced in the offseason and season, the improvement was tangible. In some cases growth was exponential.
Without question, Eastbrook was the dominant force in the county and Central Indiana Conference.
The Panthers’ 19-3 record was not only one of the best in coach Jeff Liddick’s 10-years - his 2014-15 team ended 20-3 - it’s one of the top seasons ever in the program’s history.
Eastbrook’s calling card was its defense, which allowed just over 30 points per game for the season. The Panthers employed the stingiest defense in Class 2A and had the fourth-best average in Indiana.
The Panthers reached the No. 3 spot in the Class 2A poll, won a second-straight Grant Four title and the outright CIC championship for the first time since ’14-15.
The Chronicle-Tribune’s All-County girls’ basketball team reflects Eastbrook’s stellar season.
Madison-Grant had its best season of the past five years and was the only other county team to finish with a winning record. The Argylls dropped five of their last six games but still finished 12-11. M-G’s toughness and resilience was evident in a nine-point sectional loss to 2A No. 2 Winchester. The Argylls pushed the Falcons to the limit late into the fourth quarter before falling.
Oak Hill finished 8-15, but was a team that grew as much as any through the season. The Eagles went to battle with only two seniors and numerous freshmen and sophomores so inconsistency was an issue. Still, Oak Hill played some of its best basketball late and has a bright looking future ahead.
Mississinewa faced as much, if not more adversity, than any other team in the county in 2021-22. The Indians were hit with early season departures and late season injuries and struggled to a 6-17 record. But there were some definite bright spots for Ole Miss as reflected in the All-County team.
Marion’s 4-19 record doesn’t come close to telling the story of how the Giants grew throughout the season. Most night Marion was overmatched by skill and understanding, but effort was never an issue for a very young and inexperienced team. If coach Julius Mays can get a good offseason of work with his extremely athletic team, the Giants could become a handful for opponents in a hurry.
Without any further ramblings, here is the 2021-22 Chronicle-Tribune All-County girls basketball team.
Player of the Year
Sophia Morrison, So., Eastbrook
Morrison’s importance to the Panthers can’t be measure by statistics alone, but she was again the best player on the best team in winning Player of the Year honors for a second-straight season.
Yes, she was Eastbrook’s leading scorer at 12.5 points a game, which is 0.7 of a point less than last season, but that is a product of the improvement of her teammates and her continued development in learning how to play with and without the ball in her hands.
She averaged just over two rebounds, assists and steals per game, and helped make her teammates better on the floor.
Perhaps the most telling number in Morrison’s season, aside from being one of the top shooters in the state, is turnovers.
Morrison handled the ball a lot for the Panthers and faced constant a various defensive pressure from opponents. She was always object No. 1 on the the opposition’s scouting report every night.
As a freshman, Morrison had 60 turnovers, an average of nearly three per game, but this season she only turned the ball over 24 times in 21 games, barely more than one per game.
Possessing the ball is the most important factor in playing winning basketball, and Morrison’s skills as a ball handler continue to grow.
The second biggest key to winning games is putting the ball in the basket and Morrison shined in that realm as well, particularly from long range.
She attempted 187 total shots and made 81 over for 43%. But 116 of those shots were from 3-point land and her 48 makes was second in the county. Morrison’s 41% 3-point shooting rate was not only tops in the county, it was 17th best in Indiana.
Another of Morrison’s biggest improvements from her freshman to sophomore season came at the free throw line. She made 53-of-58 from the line this year and her 91% was No. 1 in the state. Last year she shot 69% from the line on 58 attempts.
Morrison wasn’t the only reason for Eastbrook’s sensational season, but without her on the floor, the Panthers are a vastly different team.
Morrison was named first-team All-CIC for the second-straight season and earned honorable mention All-State honors from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA).
First team
Mia Catey, Sr., Mississinewa
The one constant for the Indians this season, as has been for the past couple seasons, has been the need to lean on Catey for, well, everything.
Catey led Grant County at nearly 15 points and seven rebounds a game. She also handed out more than two assists and came up with almost three steals a contest.
Catey earned first-team All-CIC honors for the second-consecutive year and also received honorable mention from the IBCA. She will continue her career at IU-Kokomo next season.
Olivia Howell, So., Eastbrook
Much like her teammate Morrison, Howell’s value to the Panthers ran much deeper than statistics. Simply put, the energetic and athletic sophomore was “The Stopper” for Eastbrook’s suffocating defense.
At 5-5, Howell matched up against the opposition’s best offensive player and was typically undersized, yet nearly always rose to the occasion. She helped limit Catey to just 18 points total in Eastbrook’s two wins over Ole Miss and limited 6-1 McKenna Layden of Northwestern, a 2023 Miss Basketball candidate and future Purdue Boilermaker, to 11 points, which was 11 under her average.
Howell averaged 7.5 points, 4.3 rebounds along with nearly two assists and two steals, and was a first-team All-CIC selection.
Treniti Thurman, Sr., Oak Hill
Thurman played an important leadership role for the young Golden Eagles while being the team’s top offensive threat. She led Oak Hill at nearly 12 points and over four rebounds per game. Thurman also collected two steals and dished out over an assist per contest.
Thurman earned first-team All-CIC honors for the first time in her career.
Daya Greene, Jr., Madison-Grant
A three-sport standout for the Argylls, a theme has developed in Greene’s athletic career at M-G: she’s a spark plug for the volleyball, basketball and softball teams. And she performs at an all-conference or even all-state level in all of her sports. She was a first-team All-CIC performer over the winter.
Greene was second on the team at nearly 12 points per game, and though M-G’s other statistics weren’t made available, she was a troublesome defender, a willing distributor and knocked down 3-point shots at a fairly proficient rate.
Azmae Turner, Sr., Madison-Grant
Turner led the Argylls in scoring for the second-straight season at 12.3 points per game. She had one of the top scoring games in the county this season with 33 points against Tri on Jan. 20. Turner was also one of M-G’s top rebounders and shot blockers.
Turner was given honorable mention recognition by the CIC coaches.
Second team
Kristin Goff, Sr., Eastbrook
Goff was awarded All-CIC honorable mention after averaging nearly eight points, which was second best on the Panthers, and leading the team at five rebounds per game.
Lily McLaughlin, Sr., Eastbrook
McLaughlin was a part time starter but flourished as part of the Panthers strong bench. She averaged over seven points and three rebounds per game, and shot a team-best 59% from the field. She was two made field goals from qualifying among the state leaders in field goal percentage, and would have ranked seventh.
Abby Smith, Jr., Mississinewa
Smith led the county with 50 makes from behind the 3-point arc, 10 in a 33-point outburst against Elwood on Jan. 22. She averaged just shy of nine points a game and was given All-CIC honorable mention.
Culeeya Jones, Jr. Marion
Jones gave the young Giants a veteran presence and had put together a nice year after missing all of her sophomore campaign with an injury. She led Marion at seven points per game and added three rebounds and two assists. Jones was a first-team All-NCC selection.
Joy McDivitt, Sr., Oak Hill
McDiviit joined Thurman as in a leadership role for Oak Hill and brought tenacity and toughness to the court for the Eagles. She averaged over six points and nearly four rebounds per game, along with nearly two assists and two steals. McDivitt was honorable mention All-CIC.
Taylor Holloway, So., Oak Hill
Holloway took over as the Eagles starting point guard this season and did a little bit of a lot things for her team. She scored seven points per game, added nearly three rebounds and two steals and led Oak Hill at 2.1 assists.
Jaci Crick, Fr., Mississinewa
Crick missed the Indians last three games due to an injury, but she had a positive impact all season prior to its end. She scored just shy of nine points a game and averaged almost four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Honorable mention
Eastbrook: Sr. Johwen McKim, Jr. Sehdah McKim
Madison-Grant: So. Maddy Moore
Marion: So. Jackie Williams, Fr. Tim’Asia Marble
