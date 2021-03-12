Transitioning straight from eighth-grade basketball to being a varsity starter is a big and often difficult step.
Eastbrook’s Sophia Morrison took that step entering into the 2020-21 season, and rarely looked like a freshman on the court.
“We knew last year coming into this season that she was going to be a starter,” said Panthers coach Jeff LIddick of Morrison. “The way she sees the floor, the way she handles the ball, the way shoots the ball, we knew she was gonna have to be on the floor for us in order for us to have success.”
Once the season got started, Morrison rarely left the floor. Very quickly she became the top scorer for Eastbrook as well as a leader by example for a young team.
After losing three of their first four games, the Panthers started to string together wins. Eastbrook won eight-straight games late in the season, and captured the Grant Four championship in dominant fashion.
The Panthers pushed Tipton, the eventual Class 2A state runner-up, into the last couple minutes of the sectional championship, before the Blue Devils were able to finish off a nine-point win, their closest challenge of the tourney until the state championship game.
Eastbrook finished the season 15-7 and Morrison played every second in 14 of those 22 games. She averaged better than 13 points a game. Her 46% (53-of-121) shooting from beyond the 3-point line was best by any freshman in Indiana and ranked fifth among all classes. She also earned a spot on the All-Central Indiana Conference first-team.
Most importantly, Morrison’s consistent play and determined mind-set helped set her apart and earn her the Chronicle-Tribune’s girls’ basketball Player of the Year for 2020-21.
Making things more difficult for this year’s incoming freshmen was not having the opportunity to work with coaches and teammates during the summer months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Liddick kept in contact with his players while they were separated and he saw then the type of work ethic Morrison was going to bring along with her skills to his program.
“During the whole quarantine starting last March, she was in the gym everyday,” Liddick shared. “She wasn’t in a high school gym, she was in a barn here in Grant County. She was getting shots up and working on her game every, single day.
“She’s the type of girl that loves the game of basketball and she’s just hungry to get better each and every day,” he added. “I don’t think there is a day that goes by that she doesn’t have a basketball in her hand.”
About the only time Morrison showed her young age during a game was in Eastbrook’s opener against Fort Wayne Blackhawk.
Liddick wasn’t sure whether Morrison was unsure about her prominent role as a freshman and wanted to acquiesce to some of her older teammates or perhaps didn't want to make her teammates mad, but she only took two shots and went scoreless. Eastbrook scored a season-low 25 points and lost by 20.
“I remember saying listen, ‘If we’re going to win games you’ve got to shoot the ball. You’ve got to take open shots when you’ve got them. You’ve got to look to create not only for yourself but for your teammates’” he shared. “Obviously she took that to heart. She did that for us all season.”
In fact, just five days later Morrison made 10-of-11 field goal attempts, all four of her 3-pointers, and scored her career high of 26 points. The Panthers erupted for 81 points, the most for any of Liddick’s teams in his nine seasons at Eastbrook. Eastbrook beat Eastern by 54 points.
Morrison scored in double-digits the next five games and was only held below 10 points four times the rest of the season. She also averaged nearly three rebounds along with two assists and two steals for the season.
“She had the ball in her hands a majority of the time,” Liddick said. “There were a few games throughout the season maybe the freshman in her showed a little bit, but we knew we had to have her on the floor in order to give ourselves the best chance to win.
“She’s only going to continue to get better. We lost to Tipton on Saturday and Sunday she was already texting me, ‘Coach what days can I come in this week and get on the shooting machine,’” he added. “Then she took it up herself to text her teammates and say 'I'm going into work with coach on (these days), who wants to join me?' She had a couple girls join her.”
Liddick’s hope for this offseason, one that will keep Morrison busy on the AAU circuit before the June period when the Panthers can work together again, is she grows into a more vocal leadership role.
He also has challenged Morrison with a particular facet of skill development, one that she’s already embraced and working on.
“She needs to become lock-down defender to go along with her offensive skill set and she knows that,” Liddick said. “I have her in (weights class) third period, she came up to me after basketball season and asked ‘What can I do in the weight room to make me a better defensive player?”
“I gave her three or four different exercises she can do at the end of her regular class workout,” he continued. “She does it every, single day. Everybody in the class just stops and watches it (and wonders) what is she doing this extra work for. … After watching her in an AAU jamboree on Sunday, i can tell she’s already better just since the end of our season. … There’s not doubt in my mind she will continue from now until next October to try and meet that expectation.”
All-Grant County Girls basketball
Player of the Year - Sophia Morrison, freshman, Eastbrook
First team
Mia Catey junior, Mississinewa
A force for the Indians on both ends of the floor, Catey increased her scoring average by six points, to 14.3 points per game from her sophomore campaign. She also averaged 8.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 3.8 steals to earn an All-CIC first team selection.
Azmae Turner, junior, Madison-Grant
Turner continued her year-to-year growth and led the Grant County at 14.8 points per game. She also collected, 7 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game while handing out nearly two assists and blocking two shots. Turner was a first-team All-CIC honoree.
Olivia Aguilar, senior, Marion
Aguilar shouldered a heavy load for the young and inexperienced Giants. She accounted for more than 200 of the 525 points Marion scored and averaged 14.6 a contest. Aguilar also collected 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game and earned a first-team All-NCC selection.
Johwen McKim, junior, Eastbrook
McKim brought high energy and an abundance of athleticism to the Panthers’ young and talented backcourt. She averaged 9.7 points, 2.7 assists and her disruptive ability on defense led to 3.4 steals a game. She was a first-team All-CIC selection.
Kate Hornocker, senior, Oak Hill
Hornocker provided a steadying and solid presence in the paint for first-year coach Clay Bolser and the Golden Eagles. She averaged nearly seven points a more than eight rebounds and a steal per game. Hornocker was honorable mention All-CIC.
Second team
Alayna Webb, senior, Mississinewa
Webb brought consistency and leadership along with her production to an inexperienced Ole Miss team. She averaged nearly 11 points, more than three rebounds and nearly three steals per game. She led the Indians with 33 3-pointers. Webb was All-CIC honorable mention.
Zoey Barnett, senior, Madison-Grant
Barnett gave the Argylls a steady post presence and showed the versatility to play on the wing as well. She averaged more than eight points and led the team at 7.4 rebounds per game. She also handed out nearly two assists and came up with two steals a contest. Barnett was honorable mention All-CIC.
Olivia Howell, freshman, Eastbrook
Howell was another energetic and disruptive force for the Panthers’ defensively while also developing into a consistent offensive threat as the season progressed. She average nearly seven points, more than four rebounds along with almost two steals and assists a contest. Howell was honorable mention All-CIC.
Sehdah McKim, sophomore, Eastbrook
McKim gave the youthful Panthers an athletic presence in the post and provided a secondary scoring punch while leading the team with 111 rebounds. She averaged nearly eight points and five rebounds along with an assist and a steal per game in earning All-CIC honorable mention recognition.
Carlee Biddle senior, Oak Hill
Biddle gave the Golden Eagles consistency and experience on both ends of the floor. She led Oak Hill with 53 steals (2.3 per game) while also scoring nearly six points and collecting four rebounds. Biddle also led the Eagles with 70 assists (3 per game).
Honorable Mention
Eastbrook: Kristin Goff, junior.
Marion: Talia Alsup, freshman. Tori Beal, freshman.
Madison-Grant: Daya Greene, sophomore.
Mississinewa: Karmen Swindall, sophomore. Kaiyah Jones, junior.
Oak Hill: Nikki Alston, junior. Treniti Thurman, junior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.