The successes achieved by Eastbrook during the 2022-23 girls’ basketball season don’t come without a collective effort, and the Panthers were most definitely a tight-knit unit that depended on all of its parts.
All seven girls in coach Jeff Liddick’s regular rotation had a specific role and all seven performed their duties consistently and at a high level throughout the Panthers’ campaign.
Still, every team has its leaders, girls who are looked upon to set the tone in practice and rise to whatever challenge is presented on game nights. Those girls are relied upon to maintain grace under pressure and provide the backbone of the collective.
For Eastbrook, those leaders are juniors Sophia Morrison and Olivia Howell.
Soph and Liv are the Panthers’ backbone. They are the tone setters, offensively and defensively.
Eastbrook finished 19-6, won a third-straight Grant Four championship, then captured the program’s first sectional title since the 2019-20 season, the eighth in program history.
The Panthers finished with the third lowest defensive average in the state, in any class, allowing only 29.6 points per game. Eastbrook averaged more than 53 points per game, which was among the top teams in Class 2A, and owned the state’s 11th-best margin of victory average at 23.3 point per game.
Morrison and Howell were at the heart of all the Panthers accomplished over the winter and for their efforts, Soph and Liv are the Chronicle-Tribune’s Grant County co-Players of the Year.
It’s the third consecutive Player of the Year award for Morrison, who personifies the endearing term of being a gym rat.
Less than 24 hours after the Panthers heartbreaking two-point regional loss to eventual state runner up, Lapel, Morrison was going through a personal training session at Indiana Wesleyan with Chris Smith, an assistant coach for the Wildcats’ men’s basketball team.
“It was pretty frustrating, but we can’t dwell on it,” said Morrison of the Panthers’ end of the season. “We had to move on and focus on next year.”
Morrison’s offseason work has produced an ever-improving stat line through her first three years of high school ball. She averaged nearly 15 points per game this winter, more than two points higher than her sophomore season. She also increased her rebound (2.6), assist (2.7) and steal (3.4) averages by one or more across the board.
Morrison is already a proficient 3-point shooter, she led the county with 69 makes from long range and hit 41% of her attempts. That’s an area of focus for her as she heads into the offseason.
“I feel like a lot my misses this year were long,” she said. “So I’m working on getting more arch and a softer touch on my shot. And I always work on ball handling.”
Liddick said among all of Morrison’s continual improvements, one area in particular has most pleased him.
“The thing that I love more than anything, her defense over the last three years has gotten so much better because she works on it,” Liddick said. “... What she does in the weight room, extra, after a workout is over with, she’s hooking up bands, putting them around her waist, she’s doing extra work and that made her such a better defender.
“Her floor leadership at the point guard is invaluable. Her teammates have a lot of trust in her that she’s going to take care of the basketball," he added. "She invests so much time into the game at getting better. I think it was evident this year. She’s very efficient and very productive.”
Morrison said she recognized early in her career that her defensive effort was not only important, but could hold the key to how much time she got to spend on the court during games.
“My defense from freshman year to now is a lot better. I’ve gotten a lot faster,” Morrison said. “It’s always going to be a big deal. With Liddick, you can’t play if you don’t want to play defense. You’re going to sit a lot.”
Howell has been Liddick’s defensive stopper since she first stepped on the court as a freshman. Every game she’s asked to take the challenge of guarding the opposing team’s best offensive player and its something she welcomes and has embraced.
“I love that,” Howell said of her defensive assignments. “Liddick tells me the player that I’m guarding, look up how much they’re averaging and try to hold them down way below that. I always think that’s a fun challenge.”
“There’s no doubt in my mind, she’s one of the best defenders in the state,” Liddick said of the 5-7 Howell, who is also a great mid-distance and distance runner for the Panthers’ track and cross country teams. “She’s tenacious and very determined. When you give her an assignment defensively, she has the mindset that if you average 20, I’m holding you to eight and you’re going to have to work for them. You’re not getting any easy ones.”
Liddick also said with Morrison’s improvements on the defensive end, it’s helped him put more trust in the duo.
“Whenever Liv had to leave a game, we’d put Soph on whoever Liv was guarding,” Liddick said. “There were different games where we’d say, ‘Liv if your man sets a screen on Soph, you guys just switch it. We’re confident you both can guard.”
Howell has been an all-county performer in prior years, but what elevated her into being one of the Players of the Year this year was her improvements on the offensive end.
Coming into this season, Howell had attempted only three 3-point shots in her career. This year she made 13-of-29 from long range to lead the Panthers at 45%. He 13 makes ranked her fourth on the team behind Morrison as well as junior classmates, Audri Prater and Kortney Goff, but it added a dimension to her game that only helps the four other girls on the floor with her.
Liddick hopes to see more 3-point attempts during Howell’s senior season.
“We knew Liv was capable of that her freshman and sophomore years. She wasn’t confident in it,” Liddick said. “It was good to see her embrace that and have that confidence because now are you not only having to guard Soph, Audri and Kortney on the three point, if Liv’s got it in her hands now you’ve got to get out there and guard her too. That was very encouraging. I hope she builds on that.”
Howell shot 49% overall and increased her scoring average by more than four points, to nearly 12 a game. She also grabbed nearly six rebounds per game, almost two more than last season, and handed out more than two assists and had nearly two steals.
“If you think about Liv and you think about one word or characteristic trait to describe her, it’s determined,” Liddick said.
Morrison was selected to the All-Central Indiana Conference first-team for the third-straight season. She also earned a first-team, underclass small-school All-State selection by the IBCA.
Howell was named All-CIC first team for the second season in a row was IBCA underclass small-school All-State honorable mention.
Following is the 2022-23 All-Grant County girls' basketball teams.
First team
Sophia Morrison, Jr., Eastbrook
Olivia Howell, Jr., Eastbrook
Jaci Crick, So., Mississinewa
The explosive and athletic Crick led the county with a 15.6 point-per-game average and scored 359 total points. She also pulled down nearly six rebounds, handed out almost two assists and collected more the two steals per game for Indians. Crick wasn’t named first-team All CIC for the first time.
Culeeya Jones, Sr., Marion
Jones scored 347 points and averaged 15.1 points, nearly half the Giants’ 33.6 per game. Jones shot 40% from the field and made 40 3-pointers. She also averaged 2.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.4 steals. Jones was named first-team All-North Central Conference.
Maddy Moore, Jr., Madison-Grant
Moore led the Argylls at 10.7 points a game while collecting nearly four rebounds and four steals a connotes and dishing out 2.4 assists. She made 36 3s and shot 40% from behind the arc, 71% from the foul line and 44% total from the field. She was All-CIC honorable mention.
Liz Godfrey, So., Oak Hill
The 5-8 Godfrey earned first-team All-CIC honors for the first time after averaging 10.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.6 steals. She shot 39% from the field and led the Golden Eagles with 31 3-pointers.
Abby Smith, Sr., Mississinewa
Smith was second in the county with 51 3-pointers and finished her career with 103 makes from long range in 53 varsity games. She averaged 9.8 points, two rebounds and 1.3 steals this season.
Daya Greene, Sr., Madison-Grant
Greene ended her stellar career for the Argylls with a record-setting season and a second-straight first-team All-CIC selection. The 5-5 Greene averaged 8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 4.6 steals. She set M-G’s single-game record with 16 steals against Anderson Prep, the season-steals record with 101, and the career steals record with with 250.
Kortney Goff, Jr., Eastbrook
Goff earned CIC honorable mention after averaging 7.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. She connected on 42 3-pointers and shot 35% from long range during her first full varsity season.
Taylor Holloway, Jr. Oak Hill
Holloway filled the point-guard position for the Eagles and did a little bit of everything. She averaged 7.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.2 steals. Holloway was second on the team with 16 3-pointers and a 73% free throw average.
Audri Prater, Jr., Eastbrook
Prater was another long-range threat for the Panthers and finished with 44 makes and shot 33% from deep. She averaged 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds along with more than an assists and a steal per game. Prater was give All-CIC honorable mention.
Second team
Karmen Swindall, Sr., Eastbrook
Swindall brought length and more athleticism to the Panthers with 5-10 frame. She averaged nearly five points and four rebounds while shooting 42% from the field.
Mia Bustos, So., Eastbrook
Bustos was one of the Panthers’ important pieces off the bench as a post player. She averaged 4.2 points and led the team with nearly six rebounds per game and a 55% field-goal percentage.
Estah McKim, Jr., Eastbrook
McKim was a spark-plug off the Panthers’ bench and played much bigger than her 5-2 height. She averaged three points, three rebounds and nearly two assists and two steals per game.
Melissa Kluevein, Sr., Oak Hill
Kluevein brought length and athleticism to the Eagles’ lineup and averaged nearly 4.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.5 steals.
Katie Stowers, Jr., Madison-Grant
The 5-9 Stowers gave M-G a solid post presence and averaged 4.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game
Caydence Campbell, Fr., Madison-Grant
Campbell played in 18 games varsity games and averaged 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds. She hit 21 3s and shot 30% from long range.
Dani Sullivan, Jr., Mississinewa
Sullivan handled the point guard spot for Ole Miss and averaged 5.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals. She shot 37% from the field and hit 19 3-pointers.
Samrin Scott, Sr., Marion
Scott was a key component in first-year Giants’ coach , Kevin McKinney trying to build a strong culture. Scott averaged more than three points and five rebounds. According to McKinney, she was the team’s “most improved player” and the senior class president also displayed an exemplary attitude
All-Freshman team
Caydence Campbell, Madison-Grant
Brooklyn Nash, Mississinewa
Nash played in all 23 games for the Indians and averaged 3.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
Lydia Trexler, Oak Hill
Trexler played in all 23 games for the Eagles and averaged 3.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals. She also blocked 13 shots.
Aubry Roedl, Marion
Roedl averaged four points and seven boards for the Giants JV and appeared in 18 variety games and made one start, where she averaged nearly two points and two rebounds.
Amiyaa Parr-Inman, Mississinewa
Parr-Inman played in all 23 games for the Indians and averaged nearly three points and three rebounds a game.
