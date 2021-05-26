Rachel Manning has played important roles and made key contributions throughout her three-sport career at Eastbrook, but one of her most memorable moments happened Tuesday evening in the Marion Regional for girls track and field.
Manning walked out of Dick Lootens Stadium after last week’s sectional thinking her high jump career for the Panthers had ended after a fifth-place finish.
Offered a shot at redemption, Manning cashed in big. Now she’ll finish off her high school athletic days by competing at the state championship meet on June 5 at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis.
Manning got a call-back on Friday to compete again on the Terry Lakes Track and Field complex at Marion, and she cleared 5-feet on her last attempt then had to wait as the other finalists took their attempts.
“I really got in the mindset before the meet, I said to myself, you’ve got nothing to lose,” Manning said. “No one expects me to be here and I’m just going to jump and have fun.
“I cleared five on my final attempt and walked over to (a coach) and he said if these girls all scratch, you’re going to state,” she added. I was like, what? It’s a little crazy and I’m still a little shocked.”
Manning never tasted defeat in a sectional soccer match over four years on the pitch for the Panthers, though her most important contributions most often didn’t show up in box scores. She also clinched the Eastbrook girls basketball team’s 2019 sectional championship with a pair of free throws in the final seconds of the title game.
Now Manning is the first girl at Eastbrook to earn a trip to the state track and field finals since Sophie Seward advanced in the 3,200 meters in 2013.
“It’s crazy because I’ve kind of jumped bad all year, if we’re being honest,” Manning admitted. “My ankle has been all messed up and I think there was some mental things going on. I didn’t get an indoor season, didn’t get a junior season. I got along stronger because of basketball and soccer.
“I don’t know if there are words for it,” she admitted. “Humbling it down, it feels like when you’re a little kid and you ask for a toy and you just know you’re going to get that toy, you can see the perfect wrap under the tree. It just felt incredible. It really felt like closure. Since freshman year I’ve been trying to get to state so it really just felt like I got a proper chance this time.”
Eastbrook head coach Stu Goble said he talked to Manning about her getting a second chance prior to the meet, and he wasn’t surprised when she turned it into a success.
“We talked a little bit about having second chances and you go from disappointment or thinking you’re not going to go (to regional) to all of a sudden now you’re going to state finals," Goble said. “It’s pretty cool.
“There’s not too many more competitive girls around here than what Rachel is. It means a lot to her and it's always meant a lot to her,” Goble added. “It’s fun to see her succeed. I don’t know if it’s her favorite sport or not, but it’s what she’s going to do in college. She’s put a lot of work into this and its nice to see her get that reward at the end.”
Though Manning was the only Grant County girl in the Marion Regional to punch a ticket to the state finals, there were still some outstanding performances by other individuals, including by a pair of her Eastbrook teammates.
Olivia Howell capped a stellar freshman campaign by taking down a county record formerly held by former Oak Hill and current Butler University standout, Margo Hornocker, who owned the fastest times in county history in several distance running events.
Howell clocked a 2:19.65 time in the 800 meters, which re-set her own school record and shaved nearly a second off Hornocker’s old mark. But a testament to the strength of the Marion Regional was that it placed the fast frosh sixth and nearly three seconds away from qualifying for state.
“It’s kind of crazy because I went and looked at the state results from two years ago and 2:19 was kind of middle or just below the middle of pack for state,” Goble said. “We’ll keep our fingers crossed that maybe we’ll get a phone call and she can continue on. A 2:19 is pretty fast.”
Eastbrook junior Emma Neargardner also recorded a PR and chased a school record in the 100-meter hurdles. She ran a 15.70-second split in the prelims, then bettered that with a 15.57 pass in the finals to finish seventh.
“She’s been fighting to get herself below 16 and she got herself below 16 in prelims,” Goble said. “Emma works hard. She really focuses on her training. She’s a joy to work with and be around. She is intense about what she does and it’s nice to see her get that reward too. Just a smidge off the high school record this year. Hopefully she can come back next year and get that one.”
Marion freshman Jackie Williams put a nice stamp on a good first year of high school track. Williams was seeded 16th of 16 in the 200 meters but cut nearly a second off her 28.14 in the sectional finals, where she finished third, and qualified for the finals. She dropped even more time to record a 27.05 and finish seventh.
Williams was the only freshman among the nine girls who made the finals in the 200.
“She deserves every bit of success she gets. She’s so coachable and listens,” Marion coach Kevin Alsup said of Williams. “We made a few tweaks here and there this past week of practice and it paid off. You could really see the light bulb going on … couldn’t be more happy for her for the way she performed today, two times, running faster than she did last week.
“To get to the finals then to place in the finals too is so impressive for a freshman,” he added. “She’s just starting to get in and learn and she’s only going to get stronger. She’s a great kid and that’s what makes if fun.”
Mississinewa junior Kaiyah Jones earned a pair of ninth-place finishes. She ran a 12.89-second pass to qualify eighth in the 100 then clocked a 13.04 in the final heat. Jones ran a 1:03.64 lap in the 400 meters which left her second in her heat race and ninth overall.
“She ran hard both of her races. I was very proud,” said Ole Miss coach Ean VanWinkle. “She was determined and she gave us everything she could. I think she’ll be really encouraged to do even better next year than she did this year. She really seems to enjoy it.”
Oak Hill coach Paige Brunner had hopes Taylor King, his junior pole vaulter, could punch a state ticket after her school-record and sectional championship vault of 10-feet left her as the second seed entering the regional.
However, King and her sophomore sister Tori King, were unsuccessful in clearing the opening height of 8-feet, 6-inches in three attempts and had their seasons end.
Brunner also spent his final meet with senior distance standouts Selah Jackson, Kinzie Robey and Kate Hornocker, who along with sophomore Emma Bledsoe, competed in the 4x800 relay, ran a season-best time and finished 13th.
“The 4x8 competed and ran well. Selah, Kinzie and Kate have been such a huge, vital part of our program in both cross country and track and tremendous leaders for us,” Brunner said. “They’ve been responsible for so many championships. We knew that was going to be their last time out and they all competed well with and ran a season best by a couple seconds.”
Senior Carlee Biddle, who led Oak Hill in scoring this season, finished 15th in the 300 hurdles while Senior Natale Van Dyke ended her high school career with a 12th-place finish in shot put.
Carlee did a good job battling in the hurdles, just off her season best in a tough spot out in lane eight. She did what’s she’s done all year for us,” Brunner said. “Natale Van Dyke beat couple girls as a call back and had probably her second or third best throw of the year. I thought all those performances, while they may not score us points or put anybody in a position to go to state, all those girls held their own and did well.”
Brunner couldn’t help but share the disappointment felt by the King sisters.
“Tori, in the pole when your PR is 7-6 and they start the event at 8-6, it puts you in a bad spot,” he said, “Taylor is the one is going to be the asterisk for the night come in as the second seed at 10-feet after winning sectional then you no-height at 8-6 that doesn’t leave a good taste in your mouth. The fortunate thing for Taylor is she is not a senior.
“(Oak Hill pole vault) Coach (Gerry) Conway was not able to be at the meet and I think a combination of that and you have a miss at an early height and there is pressure on you, it starts to stockpile pretty quick,” he continued. “Unfortunately, before we could get a grasp on it and Taylor could kind of get her bearings, it was over with. She’s better than what she showed tonight. … Disappointing night for her. She’s a competitor and we feel like and she feels like she is fully capable of doing much better. For some reason tonight was not her night and we’ve got to build off of it.”
Fort Wayne Northrop won the team championship with 80 points while Marion Sectional-champ Norwell (59) edged Carroll (56.5), Homestead (54) and Huntington North (47) for runner-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.