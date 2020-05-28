The Eastbrook boys track team has enjoyed a historic run of success over the past four years and several of its senior athletes have played key roles in helping the Panthers develop into a perennial contender for Grant Four, Central Indiana Conference and Marion Sectional championships.
Nathan Brainer and Alex Baker each scored points as freshmen and helped the Panthers win the program’s first boys track sectional championship in program history in the 2017 season. Both won eveants and were joined by Zeke Binkerd as a point scorer in 2018 as Eastbrook repeated its title win.
Isaac Brown and Seth Strand each became regular contributors in the 2019 season and helped Eastbrook to a runner-up spot in sectional.
“They were right in the middle of some really good stuff,” said Panthers coach Stu Goble. “Some of them have scored more points than others, but they’ve been good leaders over the years.
“Obviously from the all-state stuff, they’re very good students and on top of that they're just good people," Goble added, noting the four athletes on his team that received Academic All-State honors earlier this week. "You always get to the end of a season sometimes and you think, OK who do you need to go check on grade-wise. That's not an issue. Never has been, not even close, never comes to your mind. They're what you want for your kids: they're good people, good students and obviously they're pretty talented athletes."
Brainer was a first-team Academic All-State honoree and was likely to be one of the top 800-meters runners in the state. He was already the man to beat in the area, having won the last two sectional championships in the event.
"I don’t think he’d ever run before when he started with us four years ago. I was like wow, he’s pretty good," Goble said of Brainer. "(Distance coach) Ethan (Evans) and I would talk about how he's not running things very smart yet, wait until he runs something smart. Every year he grew a little bit better at just understanding how to go attack his race.
"If I would describe watching Nathan run (he paused briefly) I would say he's a bulldog and I think Ethan would agree with me," Goble continued. "There were times watching him I would think he went out pretty hard, then somebody starts running him down and he would, I'd think he's not going to get this done then suddenly there would be this grit to him. Somebody would come up on his shoulder and it was just no. He would gut out then end of that run. It was always amazing to watch him do that."
Brainer was also a solid contributor to Eastbrook's cross country team over the past four years while also helping the Panthers win back-to-back boys soccer sectional championships in 2017-18.
Last season, Brainer led for much of the 800 meters at the Marion Regional, but ended up fourth, one position and just 0.7 seconds from qualifying for the state championship meet. Goble said that disappointment served as fuel for the future Taylor Trojan entering the spring.
"In track, fourth place is a big gut punch ... that’s really tough to know you’re that close and didn't get it," Goble said. "We were doing workouts early in the season, we were outside working out the sprinters and Nathan was doing his workout and one of the kids was like, ‘Man, he's running hard.’ I said, 'That is what (chasing) a goal looks like.'
"...Nathan is going to run every workout just like that this year. He was going at it," he continued. "You could see that determination in every practice he had done so far. He was practicing with a goal in mind. He was gonna go hard and make sure he was doing everything in his power to get to where he wanted to be this year. Our sprinters stopped and watched him do that workout because they were amazed at the work he was putting into it. I think even some of the coaches stopped and were like wow, he is getting after it."
Baker was 2018 sectional champion in high jump and qualified for regional last year. He's been a three-sport standout at Eastbrook for three years and earned all-state accolades last fall for the Panthers' state runner-up football team, where he was a defensive lineman and tight end.
Goble said Baker's success didn't come easy in any of his sports.
"Alex is good in practice and really competitive. He had a great football season this year. He just got better every year," Goble said. "He just kept working, got in the weight room, as with most kids coach (Jeff) Liddick does a great job putting strength on and with strength comes confidence. Being a tall, skinny guy your parts don't move the way you always want them to move. He was lanky and didn't have great body control.
"He had pretty good body control when he was high jumping, it was some of the other stuff that was difficult," he added. "Everything synced up going into last summer and he looked really good."
Goble thinks Baker was just starting to scratch the surface of his talent on the basketball court and recalled a moment in practice over the winter where he took a pass at the elbow, gracefully put down one dribble and followed it with a thunderous dunk.
But aside from his still-developing athletic prowess, Goble noted more that he will miss about coaching and teaching Baker.
"Alex is different, too, from the other kids because he's kind of a little goofy and fun," he said. "I mean goofy in all the absolute good ways. He's definitely one of those kids, he could crack a joke at the right time and make everyone around him smile and laugh. That was kind of the fun thing about Alex. … He was one of the kids that would smile and say hi to you in the hallway every day and I'll miss that about Alex."
Binkerd was another three-sport standout, sharing both football and basketball along with Baker. He was one of the most explosive runners on the Panthers' football team and showed that speed by finishing runner-up to Marion's Zaimar Burnett in the sectional 100 meter race before finishing fifth in the event at regional.
Binkerd will take his football talents to Indiana Wesleyan beginning in the fall, but Goble thinks he could also be a track standout at the next level it he desired to do it.
"I was excited to see where he was going to be this year because he really had a great second half of the season last year (in track)," Goble said of his top sprinter. "We'd been really working hard with Zeke. He was always fast but there was a component to his stride that we were trying to work on lengthening out a little bit. It was getting better as the year went on last year."
Goble said just qualifying for a regional final in the 100 is a notable accomplishment considering all the talent from the Fort Wayne-area schools that comes to compete against Grant County athletes. Binkerd ran his best time of the season (11.33 seconds) in finishing fifth.
In another meet last season, Binkerd filled in a leg of the 4x400 relay and ran a 52-second lap with no real training for the elongated sprint race. Goble thought competing in the 400 all season might be a possibility for Binkerd this spring and potentially open a door for him to go to state.
"We talked about it and he said I kind of didn't run the first part hard because I wanted to make sure I had enough to finish," Goble shared of the conversation he had with Binkerd after his first 400 run. "...Around here, at least over the last four years, there’s always one spot that's definitely taken up because (Oak Hill's) Tahj (Johnson) is gonna take up one of them.
"But we thought maybe (the 400) would be his best opportunity to get out of regional," he added. "Zeke is just steady. You could count on what you were going to get out of him each and every day. He was a low maintenance kid that just needed you to check in on him and he was going to go about his business. ... He’d done a good job with senior leadership in taking care of the younger guys (in football) and he would have done the same thing in track to make sure those younger guys were in the right places at the big meets. He’ll be missed for a lot of reasons."
Brown and his twin sister Grace transferred in to Eastbrook before their sophomore years, and both positively impacted multiple sports during their athletic careers as Panthers.
Isaac Brown ran both the 200 and 400-meter races and was a regional qualifier last season in the pole vault. Goble said Brown had worked all winter at pole vault and had started regularly clearing 13-feet, 6-inches. Goble believes Brown could have immediate impact in the pole vault when he competes for Taylor University next winter and spring in track.
"He'll spend a lot more time with pole vault at Taylor. He'd been doing some camp stuff over the winter and he was going to surprise people vaulting this year," Goble said. "It wouldn't have been a surprise if he had gone 14 this year. Maybe we jinxed him, we had just bought him a new pole for the season the week all the stuff shut down. It was in the mail."
Goble said Brown fit right in with his teammates at Eastbrook because of his attitude and work ethic.
"Isaac is a really good kid that you can count on. He's one of the kids we get to walk our dogs when we go on vacation so we trust him with our house key," Goble said. "He comes to practice and works. Had some bad luck with injuries ... but his winter work set him up to be one of the best pole vaulters in our area. (Two-time state qualifier) Gavin (Holz) over at Oak Hill, I think it was set up to be really good battle between the two of them."
Strand played soccer in the fall and was Eastbrook's No. 2 pole vaulter last season. He was also also going to be in some of the sprint events for the Panthers. Goble was certain Strand was going to have his best season to date and provide some impactful performances.
"His workouts had been much faster than the year before and I think the big one, he had developed confidence in himself," Goble said of Strand. "I think it was there before he just finally had the confidence in himself to hang there. ... Seniors find that confidence sometimes and Seth had definitely found that. I thought we were going to get some really good things from him this year.
"One of the first things is Seth is pretty academically oriented, wants to do well in class and that comes first. After that he comes to practice and does his work."
Doing work is just one trait Goble said all 11 of his 2020 seniors shared. And there are several others that will leave a lasting impact on all the Eastbrook programs they were involved in.
"These kids have done a really good job. Track is important to them. That's one of the big things," Goble said. "They’ve enjoyed a lot of success and just enjoyed the sport, which is why you’ve got several of them going to college. They know how to go about their their business and they’ve taught the younger kids … that's what good leadership does. If you get that focus out of those kids they’ll get better at what they do."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.