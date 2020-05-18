The five seniors on Eastbrook’s girls track team were kind of a microcosm of the school’s entire Class of 2020, according to Panthers’ track coach Stu Goble.
Shauna Singer, Baylee Ditsler, Grace Brown, Allannah Brenner and Savannah Hancock shared some of the same characteristics on and off the track: attitude, work ethic, talent and team-first mentality. The five were part of the reason Goble was excited to see what Eastbrook could accomplish in their final season of competition.
“You kind of get attached to every senior class. This was a fun group, pretty competitive and obviously talented,” Goble said Monday afternoon. “You look at our girls’ sports and that group had an impact on how many sports in our building. Not only that, but an impact on how many people in our building.
“Not only are they good athletes, there’s a bunch of good students in there and bunch of good people in how they treat other people and things that go along with it,” he added. “That’s what’s made our senior class special this year, not just the girls, but our class in general. … The impact that they have had in our building and how they’ve led our building, and those senior girls are the same way in practice. They show up and work everyday and get done what they need to do. They’re not ‘hey, look at me and what I’m doing type of kids’ and that’s fun.”
You’d likely have to dig deep in Eastbrook’s record books to find a more successful athlete than Singer. She played a key role in helping the Panthers win three-straight soccer sectional championships, was a 3-year starter and helped the 2020 basketball team win a sectional.
Singer was also ready to try and defend her 100 meter dash and the 4 x100 relay titles she won in last season’s track sectional at IWU.
“She just quietly goes about her business most of the time, works hard and does what she supposed to do and doesn’t attract a lot of attention.” Goble said of Singer. “(She) is one of the better performers in our area. She ended last year very well.
“Our sprint coach, Dan King challenged her in a couple spots, “If you want to get faster got to fix a couple things in your form,” he continued. “She took it to heart and really started to work on them. She came back this year in that same frame of mind.The one race we did get she was two-tenths (of a second) faster in the 60 (meters) than what she’d ever run before.”
Ditsler had already proved herself as the top shot-putter in Eastbrook history after setting the school-record last season at more than 37 feet. She finished third in the Marion Sectional and sixth in regional, but was only about four inches short from earning a trip to the state championships.
Goble said Ditsler had already topped her school record distance in practice this spring and he thought her potential for spring was unlimited.
“I thought Baylee had the potential to place at the state meet this year,” Goble said. “She had the potential to put the girls’ shot put record in a place where it would be pretty hard to touch. I thought she could medal (at state) this year.”
Ditsler has always been physically strong, and used that strength to be a top rebounder for the Panthers’ basketball team her first two years of high school. But Goble said she became more of a student of throwing in track and it helped her develop to a state-caliber athlete.
“Baylee is pretty competitive so in practice she goes at it pretty hard,” Goble said. “…As you get a little bit older, you start to realize this is what it takes to do something and you start getting better at it. Throws are a very technical event and she was really starting to learn how to put her body in the place it needs to be to get big throws.
“A lot of times you look at Olympic-level throwers and they’re not young people,” he continued. “Part of that is the strength that needs to come with it, but it’s learning your trade too. It would have been fun to see where she was going because she was having some good practices.”
Goble said Brenner was also starting to understand the technique of throwing, much like Distler. He equated to ability to consistently throw the shot put well to shooting free throws in basketball. It was an important part of the growth process for Brenner.
“Watching her learn to work over the years and going from wanting to be more competitive than learning how to do it,” he said of Brenner, who also played volleyball for the Panthers. …”In big meets, it’s kind of like shooting free throws. If you want to throw well all the time you have to a have a repeatable delivery.
“She was really starting to learn to put the work in and really concentrating on little parts of it so she could have a repeatable delivery and it would work right every time,” he added.
Brown was another key contributor to Eastbrook’s success on the soccer pitch and would have been a valuable asset in several sprint events for the track team. Goble said she had to battle through some nagging injuries during track season, and Brown’s competitive spirit was an important factor in doing so.
“Grace is … just a solid kid, works hard everyday and no excuses for anything,” Goble said. “Grace battled some shin things every now and then and it drove her nuts to feel like she couldn’t go and practice like she wanted to and not let teammates down.
“A pretty competitive person from soccer too. She was going to lock down the other team’s best offensive player,” he added. She took it very personal to do that job. Her teammates are really important to her. She put in good work.”
Hancock competed in track as a freshman, but sat out the next two years before deciding to return as a seniors. Goble said she would have added depth to the hurdle events for Eastbrook, but she was bringing more than just competition to the Panthers’ roster in 2020.
“Savannah always had a joyous attitude and it was different than most everybody else,” Goble said. “She has a bubbly personality and it changes things a little bit. It’s good to have somebody who was maybe a little more rah rah at times and that’s kind of Savannah’s attitude. When things are tough you work on lifting people up around you and I think that was going to be the gift she was going to give us more than anything this year.”
Goble believes his five seniors embodied the spirit and mindset of the Eastbrook community in general.
“That goes back into the personalities of our leaders, it goes into our administration even. It’s what our building is kind of built on,” Goble said. “Let’s be team players, be good at what you do, and it’s not just any one person. It’s just kind of our attitude.
“It’s our parents’ attitudes as well. We get so many hours with (students), it’s always a lot easier when you have the parental support that has that same attitude as all of us. It takes an entire village to raise them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.