The Eastbrook girls basketball team won last year’s Class 2A sectional 39 championship with intense pressure defense and just enough scoring to come out on top most nights.
This year’s Panther team is playing that same style of defense, perhaps even better, and have a added the ability to fill up the basket in a variety of ways.
With their 82-57 semifinal win over Central Indiana Conference-rival Blackford Friday night at Taylor, the Panthers now have the opportunity to defend their sectional championship.
Eastbrook moves into Saturday’s championship game to meet Tipton, who torched the nets in the first quarter against Madison-Grant en route to earning a 66-19 win over the Argylls.
The Blue Devils exploded immediately after the tip-off against M-G and made 11-of-13 shots in the first quarter, including their first five from 3-point range. By the first time the first eight minutes had expired, Tipton had built a 27-2 lead and used its size and physicality to shut down the short-handed Argylls the rest of the night.
“We actually spent some time yesterday discussing the options defensively. We worked a triangle-and-two. We worked on diamond-and-chaser,” said M-G coach Brandon Bradley. “As I group, I wanted them to comment because we were short-handed to start with and they felt like we were probably going to be better in the diamond and that’s what we did.”
The Argylls put their chaser on Devils’ leading scorer, Ella Wolfe (14.4 ppg) and indeed held her scoreless in the first quarter. But junior Olivia Spidel (5.7 ppg) knocked down three-consecutive 3-pointers as Tipton raced out to an 11-2 advantage in under three minutes.
Spidel and freshman Hallie Wolfe combined to hit seven of Tipton’s nine triples while junior Abigail Parker and sophomore Abigail Phillips hit the other two.
“I think once we adjusted and starting chasing Spidel it changed the game a little bit, made it a little bit more even,” Bradley said. “You’ve got four or five kids the can shoot the basketball from three and that’s going to be difficult to guard no matter who you are.”
Hallie Wolfe (3.1 ppg) led Tipton with 15 points, Spidel finished with 12 and Parker scored 11. The Blue Devils also had a strong inside presence with 6-3 sophomore Ashley Schram, who scored six points and pulled down seven rebounds. Ella Wolfe finished with seven.
Tipton cooled off considerably after its blistering start but still hit 26-of-47 (55.3%) from the field and 9-of-13 from 3-point range for the game.
Azmae Turner led Madison-Grant with five points and five boards. Zoey Barnett and Chelsea Bowland scored four points apiece while Sarah Duncan, Katie Duncan and Maddy Moore each scored two.
M-G played without its usual starting point guard, Daya Greene, who was on the bench in a walking boot with a stress fracture in one of her feet.
Eastbrook and Blackford squared off for the second time in a week in the nightcap. The Panthers escaped with a 63-60 win on their home floor on Jan. 29 and early in the game it appeared the Bruins might pose a stiff challenge once again.
The first quarter featured the only two lead changes of the game, and Eastbrook took the lead for good at 8-7 on Sehdah McKim’s rebound basket just over three minutes in. Eventually the Panthers scrapped their way to a 20-15 lead at the first quarter break and extended to 38-26 advantage by halftime.
After the Panthers expanded to a 46-30 lead nearly midway through the third quarter, the Bruins used a 10-2 run to pull within eight (48-40) before Lily McLaughlin’s rebound bucket with 55 seconds remaining sent Eastbrook to the fourth quarter with a 50-40 advantage.
The Panthers’ fourth quarter closely resembled what Tipton in the first quarter againts M-G. Eastbrook made 12-of-14 field goal attempts, including all four of its 3-pointers, to outscore Blackford 32-17 and pull away to the 25-point triumph.
Johwen McKim scored 13 of her team-high 19 points in the final eight minutes and led four Panthers in double-digit points. Sophia Morrison added 17 points while Rachel Manning and Kristin Goff scored 10 points each as part of a stellar performance by Eastbrook’s bench. All 10 of Goff’s points came in the fourth quarter and she also grabbed six rebounds
“The thing I enjoyed the most about that game was every girl that stepped on that floor contributed to that victory,” said Panthers’ coach Jeff Liddick. “Both ends of the court. Every girl that stepped on that floor did something well for us.”
Despite sitting out a big portion of the first half after having her lip bloodied, freshman Olivia Howell finished with nine points for the Panthers, as did Sehdah McKim. Howell also grabbed seven rebounds and Sehdah pulled down six.
McLaughlin added eight points and eight boards. It was the energy of McLaughlin and Howell, once she returned in the second quarter, that seemed to light the Panthers fuse.
“I kept looking at the bench thinking why are we not getting Liv back in the game. She was sitting there with an ice pack on her lip and I said get back in there,” Liddick shared. “(Assistant coach) Susan (Zent) was like, ‘she can’t go yet she is still bleeding. I kept looking down for about a two or three minute stretch and said get that thing checked again and see if we can't get that bleeding stopped so we can get her back.
“She’s a fierce competitor on the cross country course and she has a full battery all the time,” he continued. “When she came back in the game and when Lily came in the game, Susan and I talked about that tonight, I said we need Lily to give us a quarter or two like she did last Friday against Blackford and that’s exactly what she did.”
Eastbrook made 31-of-62 field goal attempts, and 7-of-8 from long range. The Panthers also dominated the rebounding battle, 42-26, and collected 18 offensive boards.
Blackford finished 18-of-50 from the field and 5-of-14 from deep.
Liddick said he and his girls understand the challenge to repeat as sectional champions will be much more difficult against Tipton.
“Hopefully tomorrow we’ll be able to do that same thing. It’s going to be a much much tougher task,” he said. “Tipton is a juggernaut and Coach (Chad) Wetz has his girls playing so well right now. They play so hard and they’re so physical. They try to do what we try to do to teams, they try to wear you down.
“We’re going to have to do some different things for tomorrow, but we’re going to need a lot of girls to contribute again if we want to try to win a sectional.”
Tip-off for the championship game at Taylor is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
