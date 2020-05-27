Eastbrook track coach Stu Goble used a lot of the same adjectives when talking about the 11 seniors on his 2020 boys track team.
If fact, there were a lot of similarities shared by many seniors at the school this year. For Goble, it was fun to be a teacher and coach, but it’s also been hard for him to say goodbye to the class of 2020.
“This has been a fun year with our seniors, I’m not just talking about our athletes,” Goble said Wednesday afternoon. “There have been so many kids in this class that do all those things that are leaders and fun to be around. It’s made our school a fun place.
“It will be tough letting these guys walk out the door. To a certain extent, you almost wish you could retire with this kind of class,” he continued. “We have other good ones coming up too, but this has been a fun group to be around. Not just athletically, but personally.”
Three of the seniors on his track team comprised a strong group of distance runners, and Ben Neideck, Zane Callison and Jack Hammond will compete in track and cross country in college.
Three more, Cobee Rice, Parker Kelly and Klayton Kitts were all offensive linemen, Goble’s unit on the football team, and were the top throwers for the Panther track team this spring.
“One thing I’m going to miss the most about those distance guys is that they like running and they were there every day. That’s what distance running is so much about,” Goble said. “Give yourself a chance everyday and they always did.. They were a pack and ran together for four years, they’ve drug other people along with them at times and they’ve elevated the program.”
Neideck took the lead role for the distance crew when Connor White graduated in 2018 and moved on to Taylor University. Neideck advanced to the Marion Regional in 1,600, 3,200 and 4x800 relay as a sophomore and again in the 1,600 last year.
Neideck also made a couple trips to the New Haven Cross Country semistate, both with the team and as a individual. Earlier this week he was named to the Indiana Coaches Association’s honorable mention Academic All-State list.
“Ben is a serious runner and wants to do well, is really analytical about his running,” Goble said. “He was … always be-bopping down the hallway and always had a smile on his face. It seemed like everything was always fun for Ben.
“He was genuinely into it for his teammates too. When he’d cross the finish line one of the first things he’d do is turn around and watch how everybody else was doing behind him, including competitors,” he added. “That’s one of those things that makes track kind of unique, really you’re running against yourself and if you run well and somebody else runs well behind you you can turn around and give them a high five and say good job. That’s kind of Ben.”
Neideck will move on to compete at Indiana Wesleyan and instantly become rivals with White along with both his other distance running classmates. Callison and Hammond will both be Taylor Trojans starting in the fall.
Goble said both Callison and Hammond had similar paths in their high school running careers. Callison was honored with first-team Academic All-State honors while Hammond was also honorable mention, like Neideck.
Goble said both Callison and Hammond live close to him and he’s seen them both running around and getting their training in during quarantine.
“He’s pretty quiet, at least around me, maybe not from what I hear with the distance kids,” Goble said of Hammond. “He’s put in the mileage over the years. I still see him pretty much every day, he and his sister Bekah run by the house. He’s still putting his time in for Taylor. He’s been dedicated to it and his times have gone down a little bit every year.
“I think he was set up to have a really good year. I’m disappointed to not get to see him, and Zane Callison is kind of in that same boat,” he added. “They were really ready to have their best seasons.”
Callison battled Neideck for the top spot in some of Eastbrook’s cross country meets in the fall and may have shown the most improvement of any of the Panthers distance runners over the past three seasons. Goble said only about three blocks separate his home from Callison’s, and he’s continued to be impressed by the senior’s commitment.
“Just watching him grow over the years has been tremendous,” Goble said of Callison. “I’m watching him run around town over the last few weeks in his workouts. He looks good running around town and I was really looking forward to see him run, see how tall he carries himself when he’s running right now. He’s been a kid exactly like Jack, he’s put the time in.
“To have success, we always talked about mileage in the offseason is like putting money in the bank so that when you need it, you’ve got something to withdraw,” he added. “If you don’t put the time in the offseason then you don’t have any money in the bank to withdraw when you need it in crunch time. Those guys were always guys, all summer they were running, diligently.”
Rice earned his way to being an all-state offensive lineman for Goble and the football Panthers last fall, and will walk-on at Ball State this fall. But, he had just one year of varsity shot put under his belt, as Eastbrook’s No. 2 behind state medalist Clay Dalton last season.
Goble believes Rice’s work ethic combined with some technical polishing potentially gave the senior a chance to earn his own trip to state this season.
“We were thinking at minimum him doing well at sectional and if things went well this year, he could have had a chance going to state,” Goble said, noting Rice was nearing the 50-foot mark in shot. Cobee is another one of those kids ... they show up and work. We don’t have to say a lot of things.
“You don’t have to tell Cobee to go do things hard. He does them without having to talk about them,” he continued. “He was getting to a spot, in a technical event, he was starting to learn his trade so he could start to teach it to the other kids. Cobee’s always worked hard at different things and we’ve talked about how I think track helps football. Doing power events was good for football.”
Kitts came from a lineage of Eastbrook athletes and grew into a standout lineman for Goble and the football team. He was limited in the amount of track competition he saw last season, because of Dalton and Rice being ahead of him, but it didn’t hinder Kitts from putting in the work to get stronger and improve. It paid off for him in football and Goble was convinced it would be the same in track.
“He comes from a pretty athletic family, had sisters that had a lot of success before him and he’s seen what that looks like,” Goble said of Kitts. “He just kept plugging away at it and working at it and his success was coming on this year.
“We always joked with Klayton that we needed to red shirt him a year. … He developed a lot physically, you could kind of see it last year at the end of football season. It was coming,” he added. “He kept working at it. Being an Eastbrook athlete has always been important to Klayton. His dad is a former great here, a really good football player and track athlete at one time. I think just to kind of add to the family legacy of what they’ve done for the school, it was important to him.”
Kelly was in a similar situation to Kitts last season, as far as getting much time in varsity competition. Also like Kitts, Kelly worked hard to improve in football and in track.
Goble said there are kids like Kelly nearly every year at Eastbrook. They bide their time and continue to work hard and eventually work themselves into an opportunity in athletics.
“Parker is a great kid. Another one that is a good student and works hard in the classroom. He’s a good person to have around,” Goble said. He was just starting to develop this year. We always kind of talk about and wonder who it’s going to be in football. We always have those program guys who maybe don’t find their spot until their senior year but they just keep plugging away and keep working at it…then catch on.
“That’s kind of what happened for Parker in football this year. He stayed after it, for four years worked hard and learned his trade a little bit better,” he continued. “Sometimes you catch up physically and you have a good season. That’s a trait we look for every year in a senior. … I think track was going to be that way for him this year. He was throwing pretty well in practice when we left. He’s good at practice, comes in and does what he needs to and what he’s supposed to and you don’t have to worry about it. That’s been Parker for four years.”
There will be more about Eastbrook seniors Nathan Brainer, Zeke Binker, Isaac Brown, Alex Baker and Seth Strand in Saturday’s Chronicle-Tribune.
