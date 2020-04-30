Second-year head coach Ryne Brown had a unique looking roster for his Eastbrook baseball team this spring, one that included no players from the school’s junior class.
The Panthers graduated seven seniors from last season’s Grant Four championship winning team, and had three upperclassmen set to lead a roster full of sophomores to defend that title. And maybe more.
Brown had been an assistant at Eastbrook for the past seven years and saw the head coaching position change twice in two seasons before ascending to the position prior to 2019. What it means for Brown is he’s seen the growth and development, from beginning to end of their high school careers, of Dylan Bragg, Blake Mitchell and Malijah Foust.
For the three seniors, it was their first opportunity to play for the same head coach for consecutive seasons, which was going to be a benefit for all involved.
“This is the third group I’ve been able to see all the way through and they’ve been through some changes. They did a lot,” Brown said Thursday morning. “It’s tough for those guys to have different expectations from different coaching staffs. The coaching staff we had coming back was the same one so I think we all had an understanding of what we were trying to do. They were the guys that were going to lead us through.”
Bragg stepped into the starting shortstop position for the Panthers as a freshman and played in 67 games through his three years. The middle infield is typically reserved for the most athletic players and Bragg, who was starting quarterback on Eastbrook’s last two Class 2A state runner up football teams as well as a former basketball player, filled that qualification.
“He’s got talent. He’s an athlete,” Brown said of Bragg. “We’ve kind of been trying to polish off the raw side on the baseball side. He’s got instincts. Last year he ended up having one of the top (batting) averages on the team but he was frustrated because he wasn’t hitting the ball as hard as he wanted to or maybe where he wanted to. We changed a few things with his swing last year, we were really trying to build and develop for him and he still ended up hitting with one of the highest averages.”
Indeed, Bragg led the Panthers with a .362 batting average. He also pitched 19.1 innings, second only to Mitchell, and threw more than 40 innings for his career.
To better accommodate the increase in innings on the mound, Brown asked Bragg to move over to second base from short to ease some of the stress on his young arm. Bragg made the switch and it ultimately paid off with a Grant Four title.
“It would be really easy for someone who started at shortstop for two years to have a bit of an ego and say, 'It’s not something I want to do,'” Brown said. “He did it for us and it ended up helping us on our way to Grant Four. He started (pitching) the championship game for us and he was able to log a couple of innings. It ended up being a high scoring game against Oak Hill.
“He’s developed mentally. He was understanding the game of baseball and understanding what we were trying to accomplish,” continued Brown. “He’d been with me through this entire thing so we were, for the most part, on the same page where we could kind of bounce things off each other. … He was really developing as an athlete and from the baseball side as well.”
Mitchell was the ace of Eastbrook’s pitching staff logging a team-high 33 innings in nine outings during his junior season. He saved one of his best outings - a 5-inning, 5-hit shut out - to pitch the Panthers past Madison-Grant in a Grant Four semifinal game.
Brown credited Mitchell’s work ethic for his development and growing understanding of how to pitch.
“Blake has made some amazing strides. Last year he made some great strides pitching,” Brown said, noting the game against Madison-Grant and another against eventual 2A state champ Alexandria (a tough 8-5 loss for Eastbrook) as examples.
“His development on the mound, he had a lot of movement on his 2-seam (fastball) and his ability to, over time, learn to control that, hone that in and use that was really something special,” Brown added. “You have a kid who had some talent not just rely on what he had, but he was able to hone his craft to be able to do that as well as developing some other pitches.”
When Mitchell wasn’t on the mound he was starting in the outfield. He’d also worked hard as a hitter and raised his average more than 50-percentage points, to .328, as a junior. Mitchell also stole seven bases in seven attempts last season.
“He really set in and was disciplined (at the plate). I think one of the areas he really grew in was understanding what he was trying to look for as a hitter,” Brown said. “He could attack the pitches he was looking for and be able to lay off the pitches he wasn’t when he was even or ahead in the count.
“One of the things we preach a lot is being able to attack your pitch and find a way to get to that count to be able to,” he added. “He was able to do that and make some really good swings. He also ran the bases really, really well. All around, he’s going to be one that we miss. I don’t think he was done developing.”
Foust had only appeared in three varsity games entering 2020, but that didn’t stop him from making a strong impression on Brown and his assistant coaches last season.
“Malijah, he’s a scrappy kid and he won our most improved last year even though he didn’t log a lot of (varsity) innings,” Brown said. “…He comes in and busts his tail. It’s hard when you’ve been with the program this long and not seen a lot of playing time, but he came everyday, no complaints.”
Brown said Foust was a consummate team player and would do anything that was asked of him, which as a back up catcher, meant spending time warming up Eastbrook’s pitchers and learning. Brown was also certain Foust would have carved out a much bigger role as a senior.
“He was going to make more contributions on the field this year,” Brown said of Foust. “I can’t say enough about Malijah. Obviously when it came time to be on the field he wanted to be out there, but we had conversations and it just wasn’t there at that moment. He didn’t go pout or any of that, it was here’s what I need you to do and he would go do it.
“We do a two Saturday, youth-baseball camp (started last year). Sometimes high school players can be a little bit tentative working with those young kids.” Brown added. “He jumped right in. I would say, 'Hey I need somebody to go do this,' and Malijah was like ‘Follow me.’ He’s a fantastic kid.”
Brown said communication with his team since COVID-19 shut down the season has been minimal, though he and his assistants are putting together videos to keep the kids encouraged. He’s also encouraged his players to keep up with their online studies.
Brown is also sharing in the disappointment and difficulty navigating through this unprecedented time in history.
“It’s been tough. It’s been weird not being able to see those guys and not being able to have direct, individual, face to face communication,” he said. “The relationship part is something we’ve tried to build up and it’s really unfortunate. Not a lot you can do.
“I think it helps build a team and a just a general type of camaraderie that’s been lost in this pandemic,” Brown continued. “We’re a small portion of bigger picture and I’m trying to keep that in perspective and trying to send that out to the guys to keep perspective of what’s going on. There are bigger things and better things to come as we try to fight through this entire situation.”
