Finishing a high school athletic career with a championship is something a select few people ever get to do.
But it’s exactly what Collin Burman and Gaven Bright, the only two seniors on this year’s Eastbrook boys golf team, have done.
Granted, Burman and Bright’s high school golf days ended without playing a single hole this spring thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the duo each played a major role in leading the Panthers to the first sectional golf championship, boys or girls, in school history at Timber Ridge Golf Course in Bluffton early last June.
Though Eastbrook coach Adlai Deisler has had little or no communication with his seniors just yet, he said the message when he does won’t be about what’s been lost, but about the future, along with a pleasant reminder of their accomplishments.
“As a golf coach we’re in a bit of a unique position because our kids will hopefully continue,” Deisler said Monday afternoon. “…As hard as this season of life is, it’s awful to miss your senior year, but our sport … the ability to play is lifelong.
“Yeah, we’re missing three months of what could make or break your high school career. But you know what? We’re reigning sectional champions,” he continued. “We’re going to be reigning sectional champions in 2021 and these guys went out on a high note. … Yeah, this sucks, but don’t stop playing. It’s a fun game and we’ve had a lot of fun times together.”
Burman has been a constant in the Panthers lineup, playing No. 2 behind only 2019 graduate and current Taylor University golfer Noah Ross, for the past two seasons. Deisler said Burman brought limited experience to the team when he first came out, but showed a wealth of natural ability and a desire to improve.
“He came in with relatively no experience; after his freshman campaign he really started to buckle down and get better,” Deisler said of Burman, who is also a standout for Eastbrook’s boys soccer team. “Every year has been better and better and better. I would have pegged him to do the same thing that Noah did last year. He would have been favored or at least right there to win CIC, Grant Four and sectional.”
Burman shot 78 in the Norwell Sectional last season and finished sixth overall in the field. Only Ross shot better with a 71 to earn individual medalist honors.
“He’d been putting a lot of work in, he’s gotten a lot stronger. The kid has been in the gym like crazy,” Deisler said. “On an individual level, Collin, he was poised to take off. He was a threat to make it to state in my personal opinion.
“I think he originally wanted to play soccer in college, to my knowledge that has shifted,” he added. “He’s looking at playing (golf) at IU-(Kokomo). That’s what he’s told me but I haven’t talked to him much in the last month. Things could have changed.”
Bright was a part-time varsity player during his sophomore season, but played well enough to earn the No. 5 slot on Eastbrook’s sectional roster in 2018. He worked his way into the No. 3 slot as a junior and posted a big-time 87 to help the Panthers win the sectional title with a slim 3-shot margin.
“He’s one of those kids, he’s kind of a cog in the wheel in that he is always consistent,” Deisler said of Bright. “He’s never going to blow you away, and he would tell you that. He’s always there, never going to be out of control. In sectional last year, you could tell he was starting to mature. Even though he didn’t have the greatest round he’s even had, he didn’t blow up. He came into that last hole knowing that he really needed to get a bogey or better and he made sure he did it.
“That kind of epitomizes Gaven over the past couple years,” he added. “…He improved astronomically from his freshman year. He was a kid who was always there. He was always positive. He’s going to be missed greatly going forward.”
One of the most memorable moments of Deisler’s coaching career was obviously winning that sectional title in 2019. The memory was only enhanced by a bet he made with the team that he’d take a dive in a nearby pond if the Panthers pulled it off.
Eastbrook cashed in the bet, but decided the pond wasn’t just fit for their coach. All five players joined Deisler in splashing into the pond behind the first green at Timber Ridge.
That fun-loving nature from his two 2020 seniors is what is providing lasting memories for Deisler.
“With Collin and Gaven, they’re best buds,” he said. “Everything I can think of is us goofing off or doing something crazy at Top Golf after Grant Four or shenanigans on the bus. It’s always something goofy and then to top of it off, the time I had coaching them. The respect they have for their coach and they’ll listen to you.
“Overall, it’s just having fun, goofing around,” Deisler added. “My practices are always pretty light-hearted and those two can take advantage of that sometimes.”
