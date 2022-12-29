Eastbrook was simply overwhelming in winning its third-straight Grant Four girls’ basketball championship Wednesday.
The Class 2A 11th-ranked Panthers scored the first 11 points of their championship matchup with Madison-Grant and quickly ran away and hid en route to a 64-13 win over the Argylls. That followed a 66-25 triumph over Mississinewa in the semifinals at Eastbrook.
“I’ve been challenging them all season long on consistency from start to finish, on making a statement in what they’re capable of doing,” said Panthers’ coach Jeff Liddick. “We’ve had some moments throughout this season we’ve shown it. We just haven’t done it from the start of a game to the end of game, or for two games in a row.
“The way we played, especially on the defensive end, in both games today, I think obviously helped them understand what it’s going to take to go deep in the tournament,” he continued. “There’s some huge games coming up and that defensive effort is gonna have to be there if we want to compete against Huntington North, Northwestern, Alexandria, Blackford, so hopefully we’ve figured that out.”
The Argylls entered the championship riding a five-game win streak after avenging an early season loss to Oak Hill with a 48-29 win in the semifinals.
But M-G had a difficult time finding scoring opportunities against the Panthers’ athleticism and pressure defense.
Eastbrook led 17-2 after one quarter, then held the Argylls scoreless in the second in extending to a 33-point half time lead.
M-G was 1-of-18 from the field in the first two quarters and 6-of-35 for the game.
“Good teams, they make you look uncomfortable, they make it a struggle to put the ball in the basket,” said M-G coach Jace Martin. “The reality is, we got what we think are good looks, but they were under such duress and under such pressure that they were just hard to make.
“There’s so many factors, the biggest one being Eastbrook’s talent and how well they played and how good of a team they are.”
Offensively, Eastbrook shot 48% (27-of-56) from the field and had three girls score in double figures.
Junior Olivia Howell scored 16 points and collected eight rebounds. She had 18 points and 10 boards to go with six steals in the semifinal win over Ole Miss. Howell has emerged this season as one of the top players in the county and the Central Indiana Conference.
“Liv takes a lot of pride in a lot things and No. 1 is her effort,” Liddick said. “She does all those little things extremely well. You see it in her rebounding, you see it in her steals, in her assists, All the little things that are there, she takes a lot of pride in that and that’s why she is such a special player.”
Eastbrook’s lone senior, Karmen Swindall, who is in her first year playing for Liddick, had a breakout performance with a season-high 14 points and career-high of 13 rebounds. Swindall had a career-high 17 points against Madison-Grant as a sophomore at Mississinewa. She sat out the entirety of her junior season after transferring to Eastbrook.
Liddick hopes Swindall’s championship-game breakout is s sign of things to come from the athletic, 5-10 forward.
“That’s the Karmen we were used to seeing back in June and we’ve been waiting on that Karmen,” Liddick said. “She’s battled some things in her career and to see where’s she’s at from a year ago is what I’m excited about. Just a totally different kid.
“This morning, even though she didn’t score a lot of points she did so many great things on both ends of court. Hopefully that gives her a little bit of confidence as we head into the second part of our season.”
Junior guard Kortney Goff capped an outstanding Grant Four with 10 points against M-G. She had 16 points against Mississinewa and made 5-of-10 of her 3-point attempts for the day.
Junior Sophia Morrison and sophomore Mia Bustos added eight points apiece for the Panthers. Bustos also collected eight rebounds.
“The two goals we always have going into a game is win the effort category and win the execution category,” Liddick said. “The effort is always there. The execution isn’t. Both were there in both games today.”
Sophomore Jasmyn Rainey scored five points, junior Maddy Moore had four while junior Katie Stowers and freshman Camryn Bolser added two points each for M-G.
The highlight of the night for the Argylls was senior Daya Greene being voted the WMRI Sportsmanship Award winner.
“I use this phrase a lot, she’s a coaches dream,” Martin said of Greene. “She does things that are just un-coachable, things you cannot tell a kid how to do, they just have to naturally do it. That’s a credit to her parents and how she’s been raised. She absolutely deserved that (award), not just for her work ethic on the court, but in the classroom and all around.”
Greene collected five steals in both games on Wednesday and the senior added her name to a fourth M-G school record this year. She now has 212 steals for her career, one more than the mark Danyelle Hutson set in 2018.
Hutson holds the season record with the 92 steals she collected as a junior. Greene needs 25 more in seven games plus tournament to surpass that mark.
It's quite possible Greene owns the single-game record as well. She had 16 steals to go with nine points and 10 assists in the Argylls’ win at Anderson Prep Dec. 15. M-G statistics prior 2013 are unknown.
Greene set game, season and career records for digs in the fall.
“Coach Bob Holloway has called her the best defensive volleyball player in school history. She will go down as one of the most decorated basketball players in school history,” Martin said. “… Softball she’s won two sectionals and a regional. Yeah, she is irreplaceable and perhaps the best female athlete in the school’s history.”
Madison-Grant (8-6) returns to action on Wednesday when Tipton (9-5) comes to Fairmount.
Eastbrook (10-2) put a check mark on its to-do list with the Grant Four championship and will now pursue its second-straight CIC championship and a long tournament run starting in February.
The Panthers start a rigorous three-game stretch of non-conference games with a visit from Huntington North (11-2) on Tuesday. Eastbrook then goes to 3A No. 11 Northwestern (9-3) on Jan. 6 and Wabash (9-5) on Jan. 11.
“We talk about it all the time, be better the next time we’re on the court than the previous time on the court,” Liddick said. “We’re gonna continue to challenge them in not getting content with where they’re at, continue to get better. Understand that there’s still more in there we need to tap into and just challenge them with that every day in practice. Hopefully we’ll see that as the second half of the season progresses.”
Oak Hill held off a second-half charge by Mississinewa to earn a 45-42 win in the consolation game.
Liz Godfrey and Taylor Holloway scored 11 points apiece and Alexa Myers added seven to lead the Golden Eagles.
Jaci Crick had 15 points and six rebounds to lead Ole Miss. Abby Smith scored nine while Dani Sullivan and Avery Wilson chipped in six points apiece for the Indians.
Oak Hill (6-9) hosts Lewis Cass on Tuesday.
Mississinewa (4-11) goes to Tipton on Tuesday.
