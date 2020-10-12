HARTFORD CITY — Make it four for four.
That is four sectional championships for Eastbrook girls soccer seniors Sarah Foulk, Naomi Diller, Rachel Manning and Gabby Scott.
The Panthers’ senior quartet won their fourth-consecutive Class A sectional 39 on Saturday by a convincing, 3-0 margin over a good Manchester side at Blackford High School.
Moments after getting their hands on the championship trophy, the seniors engaged in a joyous few moments of celebration with their teammates. Also, Panthers’ coach Jamie Hallis expressed her joy and satisfaction of what those girls have accomplished.
“That’s what I’m feeling right now, I’m feeling that pride for those four girls that have worked so hard to continue to improve the soccer program here,” Hallis shared with a winning smile. “They want it. They want it and they deserve that win. It doesn’t surprise me. I feel like it should be them winning four sectionals.”
Sectional title No. 4 in a row didn’t come easily for Eastbrook.
Manchester started off with a determined and aggressive attack and spent much of the first 15 minutes or so in the Panthers’ defensive end.
Despite owning the shot advantage early on, Eastbrook prevented the Squires from creating any good scoring chances, particularly for senior standout Emma Garriott.
Two of Garriott’s 21 goals this season were in Eastbrook’s 4-2 win at Manchester on Sept. 10, but she only managed three shots on Saturday, two on goal, and Scott made saves on both.
“I was nervous coming into the game because she is an incredible player,” Hallis said of Garriott. “That’s what we talked about (Friday) in our preparations was how we were going to handle her. She scored pretty easily on us when we played them during the season.
“My defense did a very good job, a combination of girls, that took care of that in the back,” she added. “I felt like they held her very well.”
Hallis was also quick to credit her midfield, where Diller, Manning and junior Chloe McDaniel do a lot of patrolling, for aiding the defensive effort and transition to offense.
The Squires also proved adept at keeping their goalkeeper, junior Kindra Stetzel, from facing much pressure through much of the first half.
But the Panthers need little space or time to create goals and did so just over 15 minutes into the first half.
Foulk, who’s been marked by two and three defenders most of the season, chipped a pass towards Johwen McKim that bounded near the top of the 18-yard box. Stetzel raced out of her crease, but McKim got to it first and touched it by the Squires’ keeper. The Eastbrook junior ran back onto it and blasted the ball into an empty net for a 1-0 lead.
Foulk added to the Panthers’ lead just more than 11 minutes before halftime, taking a perfect cross from McDaniel and blasting one in, and the opening 40 ended with the Panthers holding a 2-0 advantage. It was Foulk’s 45th goal of the season.
McKim scored her second of the game less than 10 minutes in to the second half, again on an assist from Foulk, and the Panthers made what felt like an insurmountable 3-0 lead stand up the rest of the way.
“I love that Jo and Sarah can combine very well,” Hallis said. “Sarah and I have this argument about being being up front or her being in the middle and I love her in the middle. Jo is doing a really good job of learning how to receive those balls, take those shots. Sehdah (McKim) has been up there and been able to do that as well. I feel like we’re really deep. Jo did a great job finishing today.”
The Class A No. 4 Panthers are preparing now for a loaded regional at Northwestern on Saturday.
Eastbrook will meet No. 8 Tipton at noon. Second-ranked Lafayette Central Catholic and No. 5 Fort Wayne Blackhawk play in the first semifinal at 10 a.m.
“Tipton has got a girl up front that’s very quick,” Hallis said. “Rachel Manning is my biggest dilemma all the time because I can play her anywhere. So my dilemma is do I put her in the back line or do I keep her in the middle. That will be what we’re trying to work out this week.
“What can do with our backline and how we’re going to deal with that speed,” she added. “Then continue with offense to try to get creative with those runs because we have girls that can feed. Sarah feeds those passes. Naomi can. Rachel can. Chloe can. So we want to to work on those runs and receiving and shooting.”
