CONVERSE — Oak Hill boys’ soccer coach Joel Garverick entered the 2020 season with a lot of questions about his team.
Through the first week of the season, Garverick likes how the Golden Eagles have answered some of those unknowns.
With cross-county rival Eastbrook visiting Tuesday evening, Oak Hill got a goal from senior Dalian Leach less than 14 minutes in and used a stellar defensive effort to make it stand up in a 1-0 decision over the Panthers.
It was the Eagles’ third win in four matches on the young season, and it came on the heels of what Garverick believes to be the program’s first-ever win over Argos on Saturday. Oak Hill defeated the Class A defending state champion and fifth-ranked Dragons, 2-1, with both goals being scored in the last 10 minutes of the contest.
Oak Hill finished its first week 3-0-1, with only a 2-2 tie at Huntington North as its only non-win.
“It’s great for our confidence,” Garverick said of the Eagles’ fast start. “We’ve got three returning starters, two-and-a-half really if you want to get technical. We’ve got a lot of inexperience so (it’s important) recognizing what we’re capable of and where we can go.
“Now the key is, I’ve told my guys, you’re only as good as your next game, so we’ve got to find a way to continue to gel together and make stuff happen,” he continued. “I’ve been proud of how we’ve started the season.”
Oak Hill owned an 11-5 shot advantage over the Panthers, but good scoring opportunities were scarce for both sides.
Leach’s game-winning goal came after he worked around a pair of Eastbrook defenders and eventually found space to shoot from about 15-yards out to the left of Panther keeper Tytus Anthony. Leach put a solid strike on the ball and it found the lower left-hand corner of the goal with 26:08 to play in the first half.
It was Leach’s fifth goal of the season.
“We’ve had to make some adjustments with some guys getting hurt and some other stuff going on,” Garverick said. “We actually had to drop (Leach) in a little deeper and he looked like a natural there. I think anywhere you can put Dalian on the field in an attacking position he’s gonna find a way to get shots off and create good chances.”
Leach narrowly missed providing Oak Hill with some breathing room twice in the second half, but both shots ricocheted off the cross bar to keep the differential at one.
Eastbrook created a pair of good scoring chances in the second half just a few minutes apart. The first saw Jake McKim’s header just miss the right side of the net only six minutes into the closing 40. About nine minutes later, Sam Spiegel, the Panthers usual starting goalie who was playing as an attacker, had a good look from the left wing that was swept up by Eagles’ goalie Seth O’Blenis.
“One of the things is due to some injuries, we had to move some people around,” said Eastbrook coach Adam Hallis. “We had our starting goal keeper playing up to a little bit. We created some chances, but we were maybe a little off pace. I don’t think it was far (off), but … offense is always the hardest thing.
“… Oak Hill is disciplined, they possess the ball well and they’ve won some good games this year already, so they’re a good team.”
Unofficially, Anthony made six saves in goal for Eastbrook while O’Blenis repelled both shots on goal he faced.
For the Panthers, it was their first setback in three matches after recording wins at Wabash (3-1) and Marion (2-1).
“It’s been a long week and it’s only Tuesday,” Hallis said with a chuckle. “We talked about that, you’re going to have weeks where it’s tough to get up for every game. I thought they did a really good job in the second half of rising to the occasion. It’s a county game, 1-0, it was a good game.”
Garverick credited much of Oak Hill’s strong start to the quick improvement of his defensive back field.
“That’s our biggest improvement from the start of the season to now is our back line has really gelled,” he said. “Our only returner from our back three plus goal keeper is Hank (Van Bibber). I think Hank has done an incredible job of not only stepping up himself, but getting everybody organized.
“Matthew (Strange) hasn’t played soccer since he was in like fifth or sixth grade and he’s done a great job of asking the right questions and filling in,” Garverick added. “Really it’s just everybody stepping up, filling in their role then letting the rest take care of itself.”
Area roundup Volleyball
Madison-Grant 3, Muncie Central 1
Katie Garringer recorded 10 kills and Grace Holmberg added nine to lead the Argylls over the Bearcats, 25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17 in Fairmount on Tuesday.
Daya Greene had 17 digs and Gabby Rudy had five kills, 27 assists and three aces. Sidney Wilson also had three aces. Emma Brummet finished with six kills and five blocks.
Madison-Grant won the JV match, 25-21, 25-20.
Marion 3, Elwood 0
The Giants swept to their first win, 25-20, 25-22, 25-13 in Elwood on Tuesday.
Alyssa Lockwood and Issy Leach each had five kills and Aylivia Melton added four to lead Marion. Isabelle Bento served five aces, Alaina Wesling picked up 40 digs and Lucia Persinger dished out 19 assists for the Giants.
South Adams 3, Eastbrook 0
The Starfires earned a 25-16, 25-15, 25-9 win at Eastbrook on Tuesday.
Suzanne Storey had five kills and 10 digs while Lexi Binkerd added four kills and two blocks for the Panthers. Ava Walters had 16 assists and seven digs.
Wabash 3, Oak Hill 0
The visiting Apaches earned a 25-10, 25-20, 25-19 win on Tuesday.
Alyssa Thompson and Julianne Gosnell each had four kills for the Eagles. Caylee Hunt picked up three blocks. Mia Edwards had 15 digs and Alivia Shaw dished out 12 assists.
Boys tennis
Mississinewa 4, Western 1
The Indians (4-0) swept singles positions with wins from John Oliver (6-1, 6-3 at No. 1), Ethan Sample (6-2, 6-2 at No. 2) and Hayden Rowley (6-0, 6-0 at No. 3) while Riley Fuqua and Ryan Scott won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles on Tuesday in Gas City.
Boys soccer
Liberty Christian 3, Mississinewa 1
The Lions used a pair of second half goals to down the visiting Indians on Tuesday.
Evan Yoder scored the lone goal for Ole Miss.
Girls soccer
Kokomo 7, Marion 0 Huntington North 7, Mississinewa 0
Girls golf
Madison-Grant 201, Oak Hill 211, North Miami inc.
Hope Mygrant led the Eagles with a 43 to earn medalist while Holly Gillespie finished with 49.
Allie Vetor and Allie Hostetler led M-G, but no individual scores were reported for the Argylls.
Marion 232, Peru inc.
Savannah Grieve led the Giants with 50, Bayley Grieve added 56, Hayleigh Kirkwood added 59 and Jessica Wilson finished with 67 on Tuesday at Meshingomesia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.