BUNKER HILL — The Oak Hill wrestling team claimed three individual champions and finished third at the Maconaquah Regional on Saturday.
Golden Eagle seniors Aidan Hardcastle and Jett Thompson, along with junior Brody Arthur won three matches each and a regional crown in their respective weight classes.
Oak Hill senior Harper Dedman and Marion senior Levi Lee each endured a tough, close defeat in their championship matches to finish runner-up.
The top four finishers in each weight class at a regional advance to the next week. Oak Hill will send six wrestlers and Marion has four qualifiers for the New Haven Semi-state on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. in the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
Western claimed four individual championship and nine total qualifiers to win the team championship with 123 points. Wabash had two champions, two runners-up and five total qualifiers to score 103 points and edge Oak Hill (102.5) for second. Marion scored 45 points to finish ninth among the 18 schools represented at Maconaquah.
“It’s a little disappointing,” said Oak Hill coach Andrew King in regards to finishing third. “Still I’m proud of the kids because they wrestled hard. It’s hard to be up every weekend.”
Dedman was the first Oak Hill wrestler to take the mat in the championship round and had worked himself into a 4-2 lead over Wabash senior Ethan Higgins in the 126-pound final.
However, as the match reached its final minute, Higgins was awarded controversial points for a takedown and control to force overtime. He then scored the winning points in the same manner in overtime.
King spoke to the officials after the match and again following the conclusion of all matches and said there was still no clear-cut answer, other than the points being awarded by the subjectivity of the official.
“Harper was crushed. Two controversial calls right there at the end: was there loss of control or was there not? Was there a takedown or was there not?” King said. “Judgmental. Things aren’t black and white and this time the judgmental card went against us.
“We talked about it, I talked to the refs afterward, even after the tournament and they were torn also,” he continued. “They had a hard, decisive determination and you’ve got to make it in a second. I appreciate them talking to me. They’re good refs and they’re trying their best.”
Arthur was a state qualifier last year and efficiently worked his way to the 132-pound regional championship, the first of his career. He earned a 56-second pin in the opening match and won by 15-0, tech fall in the semifinals. Arthur then needed 3:25 seconds to pin Peru’s Alex Legg in the finals.
“It was really important,” Arthur said of his state-finals experience as a sophomore. “It helped me focus. It made me hungry for more and made me want to place.
“I just wanted to be dominant. dominate every match and do the best I can,” he added about Saturday. “Just win.”
Hardcastle also qualified for state last season and put together an impressive path to his regional championship. He pinned Northfield’s Ethan Galbraith in 5:12 to open the day, pinned Wade Shafer of Rochester in 2:54 to reach the finals, then earned a 9-2 decision over Tallan Morrisett of Eastern, the same opponent he faced in the sectional championship last week.
Hardcastle, now 32-0, faced the same wrestler three-straight weeks in last season’s tourney before reaching the state and said he was used to it. He was also matter-of-fact in his approach.
“I know if I stick to my stuff I’ll win,” he said.
Thompson was upset by Marion’s Je’Kwan Williams in a 182-pound semifinal match of the Oak Hill Sectional and eventually finished third. On Saturday he earned a 9-4 decision in the first round, then topped Oak Hill Sectional champ, Jaquan East of Kokomo, 8-5 in the semis. Thompson claimed his first career regional title with a 4:46 pin over Jaydan Goshert from Northfield.
“It means everything, especially after getting third in sectional,” Thompson said of his first regional championship. “Getting upset in the semi round in sectional was upsetting and I kind of let myself down. I made sure this week that I worked hard and made it happen.”
Marion’s Lee picked up a 48-second pin over Southwood’s Bryce Wyatt in the opening round then pinned Manchester’s Preston Duffy in 3:11 in the semifinals to set up a sectional-championship rematch with Kokomo’s Chad Washburn in the 195-pound final.
Lee was nearly pinned in the first round and fell into a 5-2 deficit because of the near fall. He battled back within 5-4, but eventually dropped a 6-4 decision to finish as regional runner up to the Kokomo freshman.
“The kid’s not real technical. He’s a really good wrestler for a freshman, I’d take him any day,” said Marion coach Lonnie Johnson of Washburn. “I just felt like Levi, with his experience and and his age and his strength, he should’ve wrestled a little better and controlled most of the match.
“Levi has come a long way,” Johnson added. “He’s never got out of regionals and he told me that was one of his things. He made it to the finals and put him on his back and almost pinned him.”
Giants’ senior Kainen Malone-Johnson advanced to his second-straight semi-state. He opened the day with 5:18 second pin at 170-pounds to win the 100th match of his career. Malone-Johnson dropped his semifinal match to Eastern’s Brodie Porter, who is unbeaten and ranked No. 4 in the state. He rebounded with a 1:44 pin of Peru’s Chase Seifert to finish third.
Marion seniors JeKwan Williams and Greg Johnson each won their opening-round matches to punch a semi-state ticket. Williams picked up a pin in 3:31 to win his match at 182 pounds while Johnson won, 9-2 at 285. Both Williams and Johnson ended up fourth in their respective classes.
“They did really good up until the last round,” Coach Johnson said of the Giants. “I felt like they practiced good all week, they practiced really hard, watched film. Their performance in the last round, they wrestle better than that.
“Overall, they won the one they needed to get to get to the next level,” he continued. “We’ll work on it in practice and try to figure some things out and tweak things, and comeback next week.”
Oak Hill senior Julian Perez opened his day with a 3:28 pin over Rochester’s Joey Spencer. Perez was defeated, 7-3 in the semifinals but bounced back to win 6-4 in the consolation match to finish third and advance.
Freshman Tyson Kendall picked up an opening-round pin (1:20) over Manchester’s Colten Neison to secure a semi-state trip, but lost by decision in his next two matched to finish fourth.
Marion junior Nic Elliott (126), Eastbrook freshman Ollie Turner (120) and sophomore Damon Nuckols (132), along with Mississinewa sophomores Brody Hurd (113), Jordan Coulter (138) and Tanner Campbell (160) were all defeated in the first round of their respective classes.
