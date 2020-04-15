Oak Hill has a new face leading its boys golf program, and he’s one of the top products of the Golden Eagles’ program that retired coach Gerry Conway has guided for the past two decades.
BJ White, a 2013 Oak Hill graduate, has spent the past three years coaching the junior high program for his alma mater and was a natural selection to move up in the ranks when Conway stepped away.
Obviously, the Coronavirus pandemic shut down spring sports across the United States and will make White’s rookie varsity-coaching campaign memorable for far different reasons than what anyone hoped.
White said he had a few potential returnees decide not to come out. The Eagles had just two seniors – Hunter Weedling and Conner Siebert – among the nine players who did come out for golf.
The new coach was excited about his team before the plug was pulled on the spring sports season.
“We were able to meet quite a few times, and we got to do some workouts later in the wintertime,” White said Wednesday afternoon. “Early spring, we could only meet two times a week... If days were nice enough, we got to go out and play some holes. I got to see the guys play a little bit.
“We did all the apparel stuff: fitted for shirts, rain (gear),” he added. “It was (boys’ golf’s) turn this year to get new equipment, so I got to order brand new golf bags, brand new umbrellas, balls, the whole deal. Then we get (canceled) and don’t get to use it.”
White’s obvious disappointment included being heartbroken for his seniors.
Both Siebert and Weedling were predominantly JV players as juniors, though Weedling was the only underclassmen in the Golden Eagles’ 2019 sectional lineup.
Weedling earned medalist honors in four JV matches and averaged 48 strokes per round in 2019. He worked hard in the offseason to improve, and White was excited for Weedling’s season on the course and as a leader of a team with four freshmen.
“Hunter Weeding probably would have been my No. 1. He was one of the first ones that first reached out to me,” White said. “He’s a really good kid. He’s well rounded (and has) good grades. He actually wanted to play college golf and got a swing coach over the summer.
“The few times I got to play with him this spring, he was shooting numbers like 38 and 39,” White added. “That was legit because I was keeping his score. I feel really bad for him because he was ready to shine the first time he was going to be able to.”
Siebert earned medalist in one JV match in 2019 and averaged 55 for nine holes as a junior.
“Another good kid. (He was) very smart and was super nice,” White said of Siebert. “He was very good with the freshmen.
“When you have seniors like that, even though it’s golf and it’s more individual, it’s still nice to have,” he added. “They may pick on (the underclassmen) a little bit – it’s all fun and games – but in the end it helps them develop their mental golf ability and physical golf ability. They would have been huge for (the freshman).”
White said he has reached out to both his seniors since the season was cancelled and hoped to be able to spend some time on the course with them once a semblance of normalcy is restored. He also shared that Oak Hill athletic director Ryan Fagan is planning to celebrate Golden Eagle athletes in the class of 2020.
“Mr. Fagan hasn’t got the full details yet, but we’re going to do a virtual senior night,” White said. “We’re going to do some kind of senior night recognition where the coaches will all say something about their seniors and show them the love that they deserve. I think that’s pretty cool.
“I have talked to my seniors and told them that once this is over, if they’re sticking around here, I’d love for them to get ahold of me and I’d love to go play golf.”
